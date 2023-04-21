1 of 11
People offer prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People greet each other after the morning prayer at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents offering Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
People greet each other after Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Worshippers offer morning prayer at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dubai Police personnel greet people on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Kids distributing sweets after Eid Al Fitr prayer in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents perform Eid Al Fitr prayer in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Emirati people greet each other on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) premises in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A road signage in Dubai displays ‘Eid Mubarak’ greetings.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Residents pose for a selfie outside a Dubai mosque after offering morning Eid prayers.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News