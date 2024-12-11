Dubai: If you are a working professional in the UAE and preparing to welcome a new addition to your family, you might be wondering about your parental leave entitlements.

Under UAE Labour Laws, women are entitled to up to 60 days of maternity leave. However, male employees are also eligible for parental leave, enabling new fathers to support their wives, bond with their newborn, and effectively balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

If you are a new father employed in the UAE’s private sector or in a free zone, and want to understand the requirements for obtaining this leave, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘parental leave’?

The UAE’s Labour Law – Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 – provides details of ‘maternity leave’ and ‘parental leave’, which is available to private sector employees. As a new father, you would be able to apply for a ‘parental leave’, as it is available to both male and female workers, according to Article 32, Clause 1(b) of the UAE Labour Law.

“A parental leave is a paid leave of five working days granted to both female and male employees. Parents can take this leave either continuously or intermittently within six months of the child’s birth,” Vivian Ch’ng, an associate at Dubai-based law firm - Alsuwaidi and Company, told Gulf News.

Is there a minimum employment period required to qualify for parental leave?

“Both male and female employees in the private sector are entitled to parental leave, regardless of their length of service, under the law,” Ch’ng said.

Do employees need to provide proof of birth to avail of parental leave?

Yes, according to legal experts who referred to Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022, Article 21, which states that employees must provide proof of the child’s birth to claim parental leave.

While this is a legal requirement, legal experts who spoke with Gulf News also encouraged workers to check their company’s specific policies and consult their human resources (HR) department to confirm if any additional documentation is needed.

Does parental leave also apply for free zone workers?

Thenji Moyo, partner and head of employment law at Gateley UK, told Gulf News that male employees in free zones are also entitled to five working days of parental leave following the birth of their child. However, she also explained that the rules on when this leave must be taken vary between free zones.

“In Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), paternity leave must be taken within two months of the child’s birth. In the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) paternity leave should be taken within one month of the birth provided the employee has qualifying service of 12 months,” she explained.

Moyo also highlighted that some companies offer more generous paternity leave policies.

“In practice, we have seen companies providing discretionary leave exceeding 14 days, reflecting a more supportive approach to work-life balance,” she added.

Can women apply for parental leave to extend their maternity leave?

“The law provides that taking maternity leave does not prevent the female employee from using other types of leave. In this regard, yes, a mother can indeed combine parental leave with her maternity leave, provided the parental leave is used within six months from the date of the child’s birth,” Ch’ng clarified.