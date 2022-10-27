Article 29 (1) of the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021

Without prejudice to the rights accruing to the worker prior to the entry into force of this Decree-Law, the worker shall be entitled to a paid annual leave of not less than:

a. 30 days a year for each year of service.

b. Two days per month, where the period of service is more than six months and less than one year.

c. A leave for the fractions of the last year of service, in the event of end of his service before the use of his annual leave balance.