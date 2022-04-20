Dubai: Inheritance-related disagreements can be a messy affair and may negatively impact family relationships in the long run, if not handled with care. To ensure social and family bonds in such cases are preserved, a new inheritance court has been announced in the UAE, which is aimed at settling inheritance related lawsuits in an expedited manner.

The announcement was made on April 17, when Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council launched the special court in Dubai.

But which kind of cases will the court handle and what is the litigation process that will be followed? Here is what we know so far.

What is the new inheritance court?

The new court is tasked with the settlement of inheritance lawsuits, which include inventory listing disputes, liquidation or division of inheritance among heirs, and civil, real estate, commercial and other lawsuits arising from inheritance disputes.

The court has been established within Dubai Courts and will be dedicated to handling inheritance cases involving a value of not less than Dh500,000.

The court’s set up

The inheritance court will be chaired by a Court of Cassation judge and its members will include a Court of Appeals judge and a Court of First Instance judge. Depending on the nature of a case, the special inheritance court will bring together judges with diverse specialisations.

How will cases be heard?

According to the announcement, the preparation time for cases heard by the court should not exceed 30 days from the date of registration.

The litigation process should not exceed 12 months, unless the judge chairing the court deems otherwise.

Can the ruling be appealed?