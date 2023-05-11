Dubai: Are you looking for new ways to save energy around your house or want to learn how to keep your home safe? Dubai residents can sign up for a free course online and learn about home safety, and sustainability within 15 minutes.

The e-training course called ‘Ideal Home’ is provided by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in collaboration with nine other local government departments, such as Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

You can register and access the public awareness course on the Dewa website – dewa.gov.ae, and watch educational videos and conduct an online self-assessment, too.

Understanding the simple practices and applying them to your daily life can go a long way, especially when it comes to lowering your utility bill and protecting your home during emergencies and accidents.

Here is all you need to know.

What do you learn in the ‘Ideal Home’ course?

According to Dewa, the online course targets five ‘Ideal Home’ pillars, and each government department provides awareness videos and information:

1. Environmental Sustainability

This category includes information and guides from Dewa and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). During the course, you will receive several tips to reduce your electricity bill, like:

• Use energy-efficient light bulbs.

• Use environmentally friendly devices and appliances.

• Set the air-conditioner to 24 degrees celcius.

• Villas should use water-saving tools and smart irrigation systems.

• Use solar-powered appliances.

• Run washing machines with a full load.

• Turn off unnecessary lights, and make use of natural light as much as possible.

2. Health and Safety

The information and videos in this course are provided by the Directorate General Department of Civil Defence – Dubai (DCD), DHA and Dubai Municipality.

The topics include tips on how to have a healthy lifestyle, public safety and hygiene tips, and how to handle fire-related emergencies and accidents at home.

3. Home security

Under this category, GDRFA raises awareness about the UAE’s residency laws and violations, how to prepare a first-aid kit from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and home safety tips from Dubai Police.

4. Smart Transformation

For this, ‘Smart Dubai’ – which is the Emirate’s digitisation department – educates residents on how to access online government services and how to use the UAE Pass (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/how-to-apply-for-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972), which is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE. Through the app, you can access over 6,000 services from more than 130 government, semi-government, and private entities with one username and password.

5. Social Responsibility

This course includes an awareness video from Dubai Community Development Authority. In this course, residents are informed about how family members can take care of the elderly, and how to support People of Determination through family-based activities.

How do I sign up for the course?

The course is free of cost, and you access the classes on the Dewa website – dewa.gov.ae. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Log in or register for a Dewa account

• Visit this link: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/consumption-management/ideal-home and click on the ‘Register/Login’ button.

• Log in with your existing Dewa account or create an account. Click on ‘Register’ and enter the following details:

o Select whether you are a Dewa customer – ‘yes’ or ‘no’. If you are a Dewa customer, enter your account number.

o Email ID

o Mobile number

o Type of residence – villa or apartment

o Nationality

o Create a password

o Agree to the terms and conditions and click the ‘Register’ button.

After that, you will receive a confirmation email from Dewa and a link to the course. Once you click the link, you will be transferred to the ‘Ideal Home’ online courses.

Step 2: Self-assessment

Before you access the course, you will first have to undergo a self-assessment quiz. This is just to get an idea of your current knowledge. The questions are related to environmental sustainability, health and safety, home security, smart transformation and social responsibility.

Step 3: Watch the awareness videos for each course.

In this step, you have to watch all the educational videos provided by government departments.

Step 4: Final assessment

Re-assess your knowledge after completing the videos.