Dubai: Dubai has a new immersive light show and it’s free. The ‘Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival’ at Expo City Dubai is a celebration of light, art and culture that includes interactive light art installations from prominent Emirati artists.
The light festival was inaugurated on Friday, January 26, and will last until Sunday, February 4, with a total of seven light installations that reflect the heritage and essence of Dubai.
Many installations also invite visitors to touch, move, and interact with the light displays, creating an immersive experience. In addition to the light displays, there are also free arts and craft workshops for children.
Where to find the light installations
The seven light art installations are scattered across Sunset Avenue, Sidr Avenue, Mangrove Avenue, and Sky Avenue, and are located around the Al Wasl dome area.
Watch light projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza dome
Al Wasl Plaza, which is 130 metres wide and 67.5 metres tall, with a 360-degree projection surface, will come to life with a series of special projection shows titled Sisters of the Desert.
The show is inspired by the work of the late Emirati artist, Dhabia Juma Lamlah, who defied her inability to use her right hand and communicate through speech, by expressing herself through more than 200 remarkable artworks.
The show also features multicultural collaboration with artists from Australia and South Africa.
Light displays
Not only does the festival give visitors the chance to experience the installations but also interact with three displays:
• Speed of Light skate park – This display is by Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani, which showcases skating as an art form.
• Solar Canopy – This is another interactive light installation, which is powered by visitors cycling on stationary bikes.
• Elysian Arcs – This display invites guests to walk under an inflatable tunnel structure and experience a blend of colour and illumination.
Six free workshops for children
The workshops are held every day from 6 to 11pm every day, during the festival.
1. Kaleidoscope Craft
Children are taught to create kaleidoscopes. This is for children between the ages of six to 12.
2. Recycled Radiance: Upcycled Luminaries
Children use a variety of recycled materials to build light sculptures.
3. Solar Lanterns
Children create their own lanterns using recycled materials and solar-powered LED lights.
4. Glow Jars
Children craft vibrant lanterns with recycled jars, biodegradable paper, and LED tea lights.
5. Glow in the dark painting
For this activity, children will use black paper and neon paints to create glow in the dark artwork.
6. Colourful shadows
In this workshop, children can learn to create shadows and how to trace or draw around them.
How to get there
Expo City Dubai is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, a taxi or by car.
By Dubai Metro:
Take the Dubai Metro Red Line directly to Expo 2020 Metro Station.
By car:
If you are driving to Expo City Dubai, take the Expo Road (E77), off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54).
Follow the road signs for Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability Parking.
By taxi:
Expo City Dubai has a designated taxi pick up and drop off point. Taxis can be booked through Careem, Uber or S’hail. Through the Careem app, you can also book Hala Taxi, which allows you to book Dubai’s public taxi and is more affordable.