Many installations also invite visitors to touch, move, and interact with the light displays, creating an immersive experience. In addition to the light displays, there are also free arts and craft workshops for children.

Dhai Dubai Light Art Festival timings From January 26 to February 4 between 7 and 11pm.

Where to find the light installations

The seven light art installations are scattered across Sunset Avenue, Sidr Avenue, Mangrove Avenue, and Sky Avenue, and are located around the Al Wasl dome area.

Watch light projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza dome

Al Wasl Plaza, which is 130 metres wide and 67.5 metres tall, with a 360-degree projection surface, will come to life with a series of special projection shows titled Sisters of the Desert.

The show is inspired by the work of the late Emirati artist, Dhabia Juma Lamlah, who defied her inability to use her right hand and communicate through speech, by expressing herself through more than 200 remarkable artworks.

The show also features multicultural collaboration with artists from Australia and South Africa.

Light displays

Not only does the festival give visitors the chance to experience the installations but also interact with three displays:

• Speed of Light skate park – This display is by Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani, which showcases skating as an art form.

• Solar Canopy – This is another interactive light installation, which is powered by visitors cycling on stationary bikes.

• Elysian Arcs – This display invites guests to walk under an inflatable tunnel structure and experience a blend of colour and illumination.

Six free workshops for children

The workshops are held every day from 6 to 11pm every day, during the festival.

1. Kaleidoscope Craft

Children are taught to create kaleidoscopes. This is for children between the ages of six to 12.

2. Recycled Radiance: Upcycled Luminaries

Children use a variety of recycled materials to build light sculptures.

3. Solar Lanterns

Children create their own lanterns using recycled materials and solar-powered LED lights.

4. Glow Jars

Children craft vibrant lanterns with recycled jars, biodegradable paper, and LED tea lights.

5. Glow in the dark painting

For this activity, children will use black paper and neon paints to create glow in the dark artwork.

6. Colourful shadows

In this workshop, children can learn to create shadows and how to trace or draw around them.

How to get there

Expo City Dubai is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, a taxi or by car.

By Dubai Metro:

Take the Dubai Metro Red Line directly to Expo 2020 Metro Station.

By car:

If you are driving to Expo City Dubai, take the Expo Road (E77), off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54).

Follow the road signs for Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability Parking.

By taxi: