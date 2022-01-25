Dubai: If you thought you needed the Al Hosn app only to access places and facilities in the UAE, think again. The Al Hosn app’s Travel Pass can be used by UAE residents to conveniently travel to countries in the European Union (EU) as well as those that accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.

So, if you are travelling internationally and need to present your COVID-19 vaccination certificate or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result, here is all you need to know about the Al Hosn Travel Pass, where it is accepted, and how to access it on the Al Hosn app.

Where can I use the Al Hosn Travel Pass?

The Al Hosn Travel Pass is accepted by all EU DCC (European Union Digital COVID Certificate Regulation) member countries and IATA (International Air Transport Association) travel pass members.

In the EU, the Digital COVID Certificate is accepted in all member countries for travel and health purposes, as digital proof that a person is vaccinated, has a negative result or has recently recovered from COVID-19. One of the key features of the certificate is that it has a QR code. In December 2021, upgrades to the Al Hosn system ensured that the Al Hosn Travel Pass is recognised as equivalent to EU DCC certificates.

For UAE residents, this also means that a PCR test done anywhere in the UAE and a vaccine received in the UAE is recognised as valid documentation for travel purposes.

What is the IATA Travel Pass?

The upgrades to the Al Hosn system also meant that the vaccine and test records were linked with the IATA Travel Pass, which is a smartphone app that helps travellers store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccinations. Two airlines in the UAE that are currently using the IATA Travel Pass system are Emirates and Etihad.

Emirates has collaborated with the Al Hosn National Health System team to enable the readability and recognition of customers' health credentials with EU verified QR codes, including COVID-19 vaccine status and PCR test results, on the IATA Travel Pass.

So, if you are travelling to the EU, here is what you need to do to have your vaccine and PCR test result recognised:

• Emirates customers have to download the IATA Travel Pass.



• Then, scan the Al Hosn App's Travel Pass QR code and load the results back to the app.

What is Al Hosn Travel Pass used for?

By using the app, you can enter public places, hospitality and entertainment venues, and events that require proof of negative test results or vaccination in the EU.

You won't have to go through the hassle of going to specific COVID-19 testing labs, or downloading multiple apps to prove your vaccination status and negative result, and also filling out additional paperwork.

How to add the Travel Pass on the Al Hosn app

1. Download the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Huawei App Gallery or Galaxy Store for free. The app is currently available in Arabic, English and Hindi.



2. Register and authenticate yourself as a user, by entering your Emirates ID, and mobile number followed by the OTP sent to your phone.



3. After that, you will be presented with two categories: Visitor and UAE National/Resident.



4. Tap on UAE National/Resident.



5. You will then land on the Al Hosn App Pass page, which shows your status, unique personal QR code, your vaccine dose and booster shot, and your previous COVID-19 test results.



6. After that, swipe right and tap 'Add Pass.'



7. You will be presented with four categories:

Expo 2020 Pass

Green Pass (which is needed to enter Abu Dhabi border and public places)

Travel Pass – Test Result

Travel Pass – Vaccination

8. Tap on your preferred category if it is – 'Travel Pass – Vaccination'. The app will automatically add the 'Travel Pass – Vaccination' because the Al Hosn app has your vaccination status already saved on the app.



The 'Travel Pass – Test Result' is only issued if you have had a negative PCR test result in the last 72 hours.

How do I maintain a ‘Green Status’ on the Al Hosn Travel Pass?

Just like you need to maintain the Green Status on the Al Hosn app to access certain public places and facilities in the UAE, the Travel Pass, too, has a colour-coding system – Green and Grey.

A Green Status means that your Travel Pass is valid for use. A ‘Grey Status’ means that the Travel Pass is not valid for travel purposes.

How to get a Green Status

You should have been vaccinated and:

- Got at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE,



- For Emirati citziens, be fully vaccinated and receive a booster dose in time.

When does the status turn Grey