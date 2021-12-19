Emirates was one of the first airlines to trial the travel pass and offer it to customers

UAE citizens and residents will also be able to upload their negative PCR test results and vaccination certificates performed anywhere in the country without the need to visit specific labs. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Passengers travelling by Emirates airline to EU countries will be able to upload their negative PCR test results and vaccination certificates performed anywhere in the country without the need to visit specific labs.

Emirates customers simply have to download the IATA Travel Pass, scan Alhosn App’s Travel Pass QR code and load the results back to the app. UAE citizens and residents will also be able to upload their negative PCR test results and vaccination certificates performed anywhere in the country without the need to visit specific labs.

The airline has been working closely with the Alhosn National Health System team to enable the readability and recognition of customers’ health credentials with EU verified QR codes, including COVID-19 vaccine status and PCR test results, on the IATA Travel Pass.

This health data is stored in the National Cloud with the highest privacy standards and policies set by the UAE Data Protection Law.

The new enhancements make it easier for Emirates customers to benefit from the IATA Travel Pass and get their “Ok to Travel” prior to their departure to any EU destination on the airline’s network.

By using the Alhosn App, Emirates customers travelling from the UAE to the EU can also reliably demonstrate their COVID-19 health status, and be able to easily enter hospitality and entertainment venues, attend events or embark on other experiences that require proof of negative test results or vaccination. This minimises the use of multiple apps to demonstrate testing and vaccination status while in the EU, and also allows for safer, convenient movement for Emirates customers.

“As part of Emirates’ plan to implement digital travel verification and make the travel process more seamless, we’re boosting the customer experience across the full travel journey when it comes to the administration and uploading of test results and proof of vaccination, in partnership with Alhosn,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates COO.

“Our partnership with Emirates is a great showcase of how important and rewarding it is to build safe, secure, and delightful technological integrations,” said Alhosn National Health System team.

In July, Emirates integrated the Alhosn National Health System via the National Cloud in its check-in systems, enabling quick digital retrieval and verification of COVID-19 medical records, regardless of where in the UAE customers completed their vaccination, or COVID-19 PCR tests. Customers’ COVID-19 related health information is treated in a highly-secure manner complaint with data privacy protocols, and are immediately discarded from the Emirates systems after verification is complete.