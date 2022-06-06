Dubai: If you have a criminal case filed against you in the UAE or have certain civil or commercial cases in the country, a judge may apply travel restrictions on you, until the case has been heard by the court.

However, you can submit a request to the Ministry of Justice to cancel a travel ban on you.

The Ministry of Justice offers this service online, which can be used by the individual or his or her lawyer. Here are the details of how you can file the request.

Step 1: Submit Case Request

Follow these steps to submit your request:

- Visit the Ministry of Justice website – moj.gov.ae – and go to the service request ‘Cancellation Request of Travel Ban Order’. Alternatively, you can go to the service directly, here: https://www.moj.gov.ae/en/services/services-categories/general/cancellation-request-of-travel-ban-order.aspx

- Click on ‘Start service’.

- Sign in using your UAE Pass account.

- You will then be directed to your personal dashboard.

- Click on ‘My cases’ under ‘Case Management’. The page will give you a list of the cases that are related to you.

- Click on the eye icon to view the details of a case.

- You will see several options available to you, like ‘add lawyer’, ‘remove lawyer’ and ‘request’. Click on ‘request’.

- Fill in the form which requires you to provide the details of the request as well as the case. According to the Ministry of Justice, depending on the type of case, the options you see under ‘request name’ may be different. Also, some requests may be subject to payment. The request will be routed for approval once submitted and paid for. Some requests may require approval by the court judge.

- Upload the related documents.

- Click on Submit.

Step 2: Pay for the request

Once you have submitted the request, you are then required to make any payments that are needed, depending on your case. To check the amount you need to pay, follow these steps:

- Click on the dashboard then enter your application’s reference number.

- Click on the box with a check on it, on the right-hand corner of the screen.

- A page will open with details of the amount you need to pay. Click on ‘Continue’

- Enter your card details to make the payment.

Step 3: View or print the request

Follow these steps to print the request.

- On your personal dashboard, go to ‘Case Management - My Cases’.

- Click on the eye icon to open the case files.

- Go to the documents section and click on the file link to download the PDF to print it out.