Dubai: Companies in the UAE’s private sector have 11 days to achieve their Emiratisation target of two per cent as part of the Nafis programme.
Private companies with at least 50 workers must meet their two per cent Emiratisation target before January 2023 to avoid the monthly contributions for the number of Emiratis the company has failed to employ.
On Sunday, December 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that it had issued Ministerial Resolution No. 663 of 2022 regarding compliance with Emiratisation regulations in the private sector. As per the resolution, advertising an unskilled job under the Emiratisation programme is banned.
