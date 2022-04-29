Dubai: If you are planning to visit Safa Park or Dubai Frame with your friends and family during the Eid holidays, it is important to note that the public parks in Dubai have adjusted their timings for the Eid Al Fitr break. While some facilities will be open for longer, others will be operating under reduced hours.
On April 29, Dubai Municipality announced the timings that will be followed during Eid Al Fitr at Dubai Public Parks and entertainment facilities.
Dubai public parks and entertainment facilities operating hours during Eid Al Fitr 2022
Timings for public parks:
The following public parks will operate between 8am to 10 pm:
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Zabeel Park
Al Mamzar Park
Residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes: 8am to 12am
Mountain Bike Track in Mushrif National Park: from 5:45am to 5:45pm
Entertainment facilities:
Dubai Frame: 9am to 9pm
Quranic Park: 8am to 10pm
Glass House and Cave of Miracles: 9am to 9pm
Children’s City: 9am to 7pm
Dubai Safari Park: From 10am to 6pm and 6pm to 12am
According to Dubai Municipality, the Ladies Day at Dubai public parks will be cancelled during the Eid holidays from April 30 to May 8,