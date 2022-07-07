Dubai: As UAE residents are gearing up for the long Eid break, transport authorities across the UAE have announced the timings for free parking and the schedule for other public transport facilities during the public holiday. Here is a breakdown of all the announcements made by each Emirate.

Free parking in Dubai

Public parking across Dubai will be free for four days from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11, except for multi-level parking spaces, as per Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announcement on Wednesday, July 7.

RTA also announced the timings for Dubai Metro and public buses.

Dubai Bus timings:

Bus stations will continue to operate from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11. Here are the timings:

Friday

5:00 am-12:30 am (next day)

Saturday to Sunday

6:00 am-1:00 am (next day)

Monday to Thursday

4:30 am-12:30 am (next day)

According to RTA, the timings of metro feeder buses will coincide with the first and last metro timings.

The current intercity bus routes will also remain in operation during the Eid Al Adha break:

• E16 – From Sabkha to Hatta

• E100 – From Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

• E101 - Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• E201 - Al Ain to Ghubaiba

• E303 – Union to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E306 - Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E307 - City Center Deira to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E307A - Abu Hail to Sharjah, Al Jubail

• E315 – Etisalat to Sharjah, Al Muwailah

• E400 – Union to Ajman

• E411 – Ajman to Etisalat

• E700 - Union to Fujairah

Dubai Metro timings

Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Line stations:



• Friday to Saturday: from 5am to 1am the next day.

• Sunday: from 8am to 1am the next day.

• Monday: from 5am to 1am the next day.

Dubai Tram timings

Dubai Tram will operate on Friday and Saturday from 6am to 1am. The tram will also run on Sunday from 9am to 1am and on Monday from 6am to 1am.

Free parking in Abu Dhabi

On Thursday, July 7, Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced their schedule for Eid Al Adha:

MAWAQiF Parking:

In Abu Dhabi, parking will be free of charge from Friday, July 8 until 7.59am on Tuesday, July 12.

Free toll gate in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Darb toll gate will be free on Friday, July 8 until Tuesday, July 12. The fees will resume on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi bus timings

In the announcement, ITC stated that the buses will operate according to the regular schedule but will increase the number of trips according to the of demand on the bus routes.

Free parking in Sharjah

According to an announcement made by Sharjah Municipality, public parking in Sharjah will be free from Saturday, July 9 to Monday, July 11.

However, this is does not include the seven-day paid parking zones in Sharjah. These zones can be identified by a blue and yellow parking sign.

Free parking in Ajman