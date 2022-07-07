Dubai: With Eid Al Adha around the corner, if you still have not made arrangements for the sacrifice, the UAE’s authorities have made the process easier by encouraging people to pay for the animal and its meat distribution through authorised apps, including DubaiNow.
Here are the details of how you can pay for the Eid Al Adha sacrifice animal – also referred to as the ‘udhiya’ – online.
How to apply through DubaiNow:
1: Download the DubaiNow app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
2. Tap on ‘Your udhiya made easier’.
3. Select the details, based on your preference:
- Buy and distribute inside the UAE
- Buy and distribute outside the UAE
- Buy from outside the UAE and distribute inside the UAE
The cost of the sacrifice will vary depending on your selection.
4. Confirm the details and make the payment through your debit or credit card.
You will receive a confirmation message and email once your payment has been made on the details of the sacrifice.
Other apps that you can use for the Eid Al Adha sacrifice animal in the UAE
The UAE’s authorities have encouraged people to use apps to pay for the sacrifice animal, to reduce the rush at abattoirs across the country. According to Dubai Municipality, the following smart apps and website are authorised to receive the orders for animal sacrifice:
1. Al Mawashi (Available for Apple and Android devices)
2. Turki Dabayeh (Available for Apple and Android devices)
3. Shabab Al Freej (Available for Apple and Android devices)
4. Dhabayih Aldaar (Available for Apple and Android devices)
5. Al Anood Slaughters (Available for Apple devices)
6. DHABAYEH UAE (Available for Apple and Android devices)
7. Tendermeat.ae