Dubai: Public parks and recreational sites in Dubai will observe new timings in 2022. Dubai Municipality made an announcement on the updated schedule for some of its biggest public and residential parks, squares and other recreational sites. The municipal authority made the announcement on its official social media channels on Thursday, December 30.

Why have they changed the working hours for public parks?

Dubai Municipality changed its working hours to correspond to the new four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend for all federal government departments. The new weekly work system will be implemented on Sunday, January 1, 2022.

What are the new working hours for Dubai parks and recreational sites in 2022?

Major parks such as Al Safa Park, Zabeel Park and Al Mamzar Park:

• Monday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm.

• On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: From 8am to 11pm. The same timings also apply for official holidays.

Residential parks and squares:

• Monday to Friday from 8am to 10pm.

• Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 11.30pm

• On official holidays, the timings are from 8am to 12 midnight.

Working hours remain the same at Dubai Safari Park, Quranic Park and Dubai Frame.

Updated working hours for recreational sites:

• Farmers Souq at Nakheel Park will take place on Saturday instead of Friday starting January 8, 2022.

• Ladies Day at Al Barsha Park 2 will be on Thursday instead of Sunday.

• Children’s City in Creek Park will operate from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm. While on Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 2pm to 8pm.

Dubai’s public transportation timings for 2022

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) also updated the schedule for the new year. The announcement was made by the RTA on December 26. The new timings for public transportation are in line with the new official working system.

The new timings for public transportation in Dubai will come into effect on Monday, January 3, 2022. Public buses, Dubai Metro and free public parking timings will operate according to the new weekend announcement.