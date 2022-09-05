Dubai: Want to stay fit but just can’t find the motivation to make the change? Very soon, all of Dubai will be an inspiration to lace up your sports shoes and get moving. The Dubai Fitness Challenge has been announced for this year, and for one month various parts of the city will offer group exercises and events in which you can participate in to switch to a more active lifestyle. Here are all the details.
What is the Dubai Fitness Challenge?
Now in its sixth year, Dubai Fitness Challenge puts forward a simple goal: complete 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days. This is why it is also referred to as the 30x30 challenge. The challenge was first introduced in 2017, with city-wide fitness events and free workouts, with the aim of inspiring residents to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles.
When will the Dubai Fitness Challenge start?
This year, the challenge will be held from October 29 to November 27.
When are the Dubai Run and Dubai Ride?
Dubai Ride, which is a cycling challenge, will be held on November 6. Last year, participants had the option to go for a 4km family ride or a 14km loop around Sheikh Zayed Road.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Run, which is a running challenge and offers runners the option to participate in the 5km or 10km run, will be held on November 20.
ALSO READ:
The story will be updated with the complete list of events and registration details when they are announced.