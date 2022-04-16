As of March 25, individuals who are not fully vaccinated can get the Green Pass on the Al Hosn App, according to an announcement by the Abu Dhabi Media Office. To do so, you will require a negative PCR test result, which gives you a Green status on the app for 48 hours.
This means that Abu Dhabi residents and visitors who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed entry to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi. To access these public places, they must present a negative PCR test received within 48 hours.
Understanding the Al Hosn Green Pass
If you are visiting Abu Dhabi, as a tourist or resident, the Al Hosn Green Pass is mandatory to enter social events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the Emirate.
· The validity period of a Green Pass on Al Hosn is dependent on the individual's vaccination status. Depending on your COVID-19 vaccination status, your Green Pass will be active for a certain period.
· Fully vaccinated: Individuals who have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine along with a booster dose after six months but must have a negative PCR test result every 14 days.
· Those who have a medical exemption: If you have an official medical exemption, a negative PCR test is required every seven days. However, if you fall under this category and have also recovered from a COVID-19 infection, a negative PCR test result is required every 14 days.
· Unvaccinated individuals: if you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you can have a Green Pass on the Al Hosn App if you receive a negative PCR test result every 48 hours.
· Children under the age of 16 do not need to undergo a PCR test to obtain a Green Pass.
Received a crossed ot syringe sign on the Al Hosn app? Here's why
Recently, some Al Hosn app users have received a crossed-out syringe icon. Developers of the Al Hosn app explained that the sign offers temporary vaccine exemption for people who have recently recovered from COVID-19. The presence of the sign on the app, does not hinder the user’s ability to visit public places and social events.