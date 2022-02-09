Dubai: Any form of harassment, whether sexual, physical, verbal or mental, is prohibited in the workplace. This is a right guaranteed within Article 14 of the new labour law in the UAE, which came into effect from February 2, 2022.
Raising awareness on the topic, the UAE Public Prosecution took to its social media channels to educate people on how any type of bullying in the workplace is prohibited.
The Public Prosecution highlighted Article 14 (2) of the law, which states: “It shall be prohibited to exercise sexual harassment, bullying or any verbal, physical or mental violence against the worker by his employer, manager or co-workers.”
In the same article – titled ‘Forced labour prohibited; other prohibitions’ – Clause 1 prohibits the use of any form of threat or force by an employer to make an employee work against his or her will.
It states: “An employer may not use any means susceptible of obliging or forcing the worker, or threatening him with any penalty, to work for him, or forcing him to do a work or deliver a service against his will."
