Dubai: No more masks in open and closed facilities and no need for a Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi, as per latest announcement by the authorities. “Today, we announce the lifting of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to #COVID19.”

This is how the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced Phase 2 of easing COVID-19 restrictions in the country, which came into effect from 6am today (November 7, 2022).

The updates to the COVID-19 protocol announced mean that you no longer need to wear masks in open and closed facilities places, nor do you need to show a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app to enter public places. However, there are some places where you would still need to follow mask and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test rules.

Here are the details.

Al Hosn App

- Green Pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites.

- Al Hosn app use will be limited to proof of vaccination and test results inside and outside the country upon request.

Wearing masks

- Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities.

- Masks remain mandatory in health facilities and centres for People of Determination.

COVID-19 facilities

- COVID-19 PCR testing and treatment health facilities will continue to operate per usual.

Mosques and praying facilities

- Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

Sporting events and activities

- Organising bodies at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations, or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity.

Isolation period

• Five days’ isolation period for those infected with COVID-19 will still be implemented.