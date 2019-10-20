Image Credit:

MONDAY 21 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although the Aries Full Moon took place over a week ago, you’re still dealing with the fallout from a range of emotional issues. True, you discussed and dealt with some right away. But others seemed overwhelming, so much you’re avoiding them. Don’t. The sooner you tackle them, the easier it will be.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While you’ve admitted there’s no way around one particular issue between you and somebody who can be incredibly stubborn, you’re still hoping they’ll see the light. And so, you mention reasons they should give in, in the hope you’ll win them over. You won’t. In fact, they’re getting more irritated by the minute.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For ages you’ve successfully tiptoed around issues you knew concerned others and which you’ve had no idea how to deal with. However, it’s increasingly clear these aren’t just going to need to be dealt with, if they’re ignored for much longer they could turn into serious problems. The sooner you act, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Long ago you learnt that as much as you’d like to see tricky issues on the domestic front dealt with swiftly, those you’re facing can’t be hurried. If others complain, let them. Sooner or later they, too, will realise it’s better to do something once, and properly, than to tackle it in a rush.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Understandably, you’re still weighing up the idea of saying nothing about certain tricky matters and hoping they’ll work themselves out versus discussing them frankly now. While the latter may seem wise, you’re short of vital information. The fact is, you’d be better off taking it slowly or, waiting, watching and seeing what happens.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

In early October, your ruling planet Mercury moved into the sign that’s all about focus, frank discussion and getting to the facts. While you’ve never regarded yourself as secretive, what you’ve been talking about has made you realise how frequently you sidestep certain matters. Now, you’ll be more open about them.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The events and insights kick-started by the Sun’s move into your sign, and the Libra New Moon, during September’s final week have led to a period of questioning, discovery and exploration. While you’ve already made some changes, others are as yet undecided. Move swiftly, or destiny will make those decisions for you.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

With both Mercury and Venus, which accents what, and who, you value in life both positioned in Scorpio since early October, you’ve been thinking about and discussing a range of issues, some as persistent as they’ve been puzzling. While you’ve made progress in many, answers regarding those that remain will appear within days.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

One of your greatest gifts is your ability to deal with, if not surmount, obstacles swiftly and often without much thought. Now, however, you’re urged to carefully analyse what you’re doing, and point by point. That may seem unnecessary now. But within days you’ll realise how crucial certain seemingly minor decisions were.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Most of those born under the sign of Capricorn have an instinctive understanding of the need to tackle things in stages, especially complex plans or projects. However, it seems certain well-meaning but thoughtless individuals are encouraging you to move swiftly. Thank them for their advice, then quietly resume your measured pace.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Timely and, in many ways, as welcome as the recent efforts of one particular individual have been to guide you have been, you’re also somewhat irritated. The issue isn’t what they said or suggested but, rather, there’s a part of you that feels you should be entirely self-sufficient. Reflect on that, and at length.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Recent discussions about certain seriously worrying matters weren’t just worthwhile, they made you feel optimistic about these for the first time in ages. However, things aren’t going that well. It’s the idealistic side of your Piscean nature, colliding with reality. This will work out. Just not as smoothly as you hoped.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

If there’s one world that sums up your birthday chart, it’s ‘idealism’. In fact, with your ruler Venus forming a rare and stunning aspect to visionary Neptune, you’ll be inspired to both rethink workable, but dull, arrangements and, even more, you’ll have a new, fresh and exciting view of ideas or plans you’ve had in mind for ages, but couldn’t seem to take to the next stage. Now you will, spectacularly and with courage.

TUESDAY 22 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

After a tricky week, the tide is turning. While a few details remain to be dealt with, they’re not that complicated. Besides, the more swiftly you tackle them, the sooner you’ll be able to focus on new, and tempting ideas or offers. While you couldn’t possibly do everything, for now, explore them all.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

No Taurus tackles a contentious issue expecting to say you were wrong and others right. Yet by the week’s close, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing. What you learn between now and then will so alter your perspective that you’ll wonder why you refused to discuss this for such a long time.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The Sun’s moving to accent certain dull but crucial practical matters now. These can, perhaps, wait awhile. But with the New Moon, which is always about a fresh perspective, this weekend, triggering changes, you’ll want to take action. For now, explore your options. After that, you’ll begin making decisions.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Just when you thought certain tricky situations on the domestic front were resolved, they’ve surfaced again, but in a different form. This may be annoying but it’s no bad thing. This is actually nothing more than another stage in dealing with, and resolving, matters that aren’t just important, they’re crucial.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Certain individuals have a talent for being irritating enough to get a rise out of you, but not so much you or, indeed, others need to confront them. This provocative behaviour it so deeply ingrained in their character that they’re unaware they’re doing it, so couldn’t stop even if you asked them to.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Every once in a while, your instincts say someone hasn’t been entirely truthful. Although having the full facts would be helpful, in one particular situation, you’ve been unwilling to force matters and risk causing upset. While that’s possible, it’s just as likely discussions will clear the air, and within only minutes.

Libra September 23 – October 22

We all have distinct visions of a ‘dream come true’, its image, who’d be involved and where it would lead. Yet judging by the current planetary setup, that’s exactly what you’re experiencing, although probably not the way you’ve anticipated. Knowing that, say ‘no’ to nothing and at least explore every idea or offer.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While there’s been good reason for sidestepping discussion of certain complex issues, it’s meant keeping others in the dark. Sudden and, often, unexpected events are about to trigger major shifts in these and other similarly tricky situations. Although, understandably, you’ll be hesitant at first, within days you’ll be discussing these frankly.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You don’t think of yourself as stubborn. However, there are times when you simply refuse to consider making changes, even those that are minor. This is the case now, and in more than one situation. The real problem is, you’re unaware of this. While usually this doesn’t matter, at the moment, it does.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Recent discussions regarding tricky arrangements weren’t exactly easy, but at least you got through them. The trick now is to proceed, but from this point onward, firmly avoiding any exchange of ideas. Now that things are settled, you owe it to yourself to focus on turning those ideas into reality, and soon.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Frequently, you look at some element of your life and think about making changes, if not undertaking a top to bottom reorganisation. Mostly, however, you then get distracted and forget about it entirely. Now events are cornering you into taking action and, bizarrely, you’re annoyed. It’s understandable, and won’t last long.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Long ago, you realised that when certain individuals feel discouraged, they won’t say that. Instead, they’ll complain about the world around them or, as is the case now, you. While this may not bother you, it’s worth pointing out that, instead of getting worked up, they’d be better off tackling the actual problem.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While you can be amazingly practical and, in fact, when necessary, very tough indeed, deep down you’re an idealist. And this birthday is about combining the two, in a manner that before either hasn’t occurred to you or has been impossible. Certainly this is about breaking away from old habits and, equally, ways of doing things. Initially, focus on exploration. And give yourself the gift of time, to explore, discover and enjoy whatever comes your way. Urgent as things seem, there really is no rush.

WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

With both Mercury and Venus having moved to accent joint interests during October’s first half, you’ll have talked over ideas but have yet to agree to a plan. Now that the Sun’s joined them, not only will discussions be more focused, the odds are good you’ll soon be taking action on those ideas.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Making last minute changes in plans you’ve worked hard to organise is bad enough. But these involve rethinking your approach to certain arrangements that haven’t changed for years. And, until now, you’ve wanted it that way. Still, within days you’ll be rethinking these and, possibly, several others as well.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Understandably, not everybody can or, in fact, should agree about the right approach to certain tricky personal issues. While, usually, these remain a matter of personal preference, suddenly they’ve become a topic for discussion. Sidestep this if you can, and if it’s clear that’s not possible, say the absolute minimum.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Tempting as it is to talk over seemingly minor misunderstandings, once you’re actually discussing them, you’ll realise that they’re central to arrangements, yours and those close to you at work or at home. Once that’s clear, instead of doing the minimum, you’ll regard the efforts you make as an investment in the future.

Leo July 23 – August 22

There is no wrong way to be generous, even if certain individuals will think you’re being taken advantage of. The fact is, the individual in question focuses a great deal on organising things so they’ll benefit more than others, consequently, they’re suspicious, even when it’s not merited. That being the case, say nothing.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Initially, you thought others were reluctant to mention certain matters because they knew you’d already struggled with them. While that’s true, one individual had something else in mind. That was the possibility those issues they’ve kept under wraps could be exposed. Think about this. It could explain a lot.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s the rare Libra who’s selfish. In fact, often it’s the reverse, and you’ll put others first, neglecting certain of your own needs and requirements. Bear this in mind, or you could unwittingly refuse the opportunity to have one of your dreams come true. Now. Right away. The challenge? Saying a forthright ‘yes’!

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Every year, the Sun’s move into your sign triggers a powerful cycle of both reflection, on what you’re happy with and, equally, where changes are necessary, and of the energy to make that happen. However, with the foundation itself shifting, you’re urged to discuss plans with those who’re both knowledgeable and trustworthy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

To you, facts are facts. If you’ve questions about certain matters, you’ll learn what you can, then make a decision. However, recently, you’d faced several situations, mostly involving people or matters you care about, that aren’t easy to understand, and still less, deal with. It won’t be straightforward, but you’ll learn a lot.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Every once in a while, you encounter somebody who tends to confuse being argumentative with expressing their views. Tempting as it is to try to untangle their thinking, you’ve other, more pressing, tasks awaiting you. Focus on learning as much as you can about their ideas, then quietly busy yourself elsewhere.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Most people will happily talk about the element of life they dislike, the people who’re irritating and the problems they dread dealing with. Sometimes discussions lead to comparing challenges, and even competing to see whose is worst. Then, everybody’s so miserable, nothing gets done. You can change this habit, and right now.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The term ‘frank discussion’ can refer to exactly that, an exchange of ideas regarding issues that need attention, often urgently. However, with several once-promising arrangements coming undone, these conversations could easily turn into sessions that are about finding somebody to blame. If so, absent yourself, and as swiftly as possible.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

When you truly care about somebody, you’ll stand by them, no matter what. Yet recently, certain individuals who have seemed close have spoken or behaved in a way that suggests their feelings towards you have changed. Obviously, discussing this isn’t easy. But not only is it important, while it’s true, the individuals in question are indeed in the midst of change, they’ve no idea their attitude or actions are distressing, and, in fact, upsetting others. Take it slowly. These conversations will be tricky yet, ultimately, hugely rewarding.

THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

For you, as an often impatient Aries, the idea of discussing a plan, everybody agreeing, then taking swift action isn’t just appealing, it’s the way you wish everything would go. While, at the moment, you’ll make those plans, sudden but welcome changes in circumstances could mean you must do a quick rethink.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While every Taurus can stand their ground, if not be ferocious, you’d rather not. Actually, you prefer to outwit those who’re causing problems. This enables you to extract yourself from burdensome arrangements without added dramas. Not only is this wise, the more you think about it, the clearer it is that you’ve no choice.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. As an inquisitive Gemini, you’re usually delighted. However, certain individuals favour a rigid approach, one that would be as dull as it would be restrictive. Logically, you’d battle this. Instead, back off. Only once it’s all in place will others realise what a bad idea it is.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

After weeks, if not months, of being patient about matters that are dear to your heart, finally there’s progress. Tempting as it is to mention this, it could make one particular individual uncomfortable. The fact is, this is far more complicated than you realise. Take it slowly. It’s really your only option.

Leo July 23 – August 22

If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. The Full Moon, in a few days’ time, accents potential changes in elements of your domestic life or activities out in the world. While some may already have been planned, others could appear so suddenly that, initially, you’re anxious. Still, you’ll soon spot their purpose.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

You don’t think of yourself as being unusually forthright about your thoughts or frank about your intentions until certain individuals mention it. The fact is, many people tiptoe around the facts most of the time, simply because they fear being honest could upset somebody. The truth is always preferable, even if it does cause upset.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Yet again you’re facing a situation in which, if an individual you care about is to have, do or achieve something, you’ll need to make a significant sacrifice. Actually, that’s untrue. All that’s needed is a little creative thinking. But, even more important, you must demand others’ support, so it can be done.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While you can’t make plans based on the unexpected, which is exactly what Monday’s Scorpio New Moon is bringing your way, you can ensure whatever you organise is flexible. In some cases, this may seem a compromise, at least at the moment. But within only a few days, you’ll realise how wise it was.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

The decision to sidestep one particular matter wasn’t really a conscious one. Rather, saying nothing seemed easier. At the time, it was. Now, however, you’re discovering how important this is. Make no apologies. Simply get involved. Be open but, also, ask questions. You’ll catch up with the facts far more swiftly than you imagined possible.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Doing things ‘halfway’ runs counter to your nature. However, in one particular situation, things are becoming more urgent by the day, while you remain short of facts. The only solution is to, indeed, make flexible arrangements. While, ordinarily this would be a compromise, at the moment it’s your best option.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things are more exciting than a completely unexpected offer. The problem is, what’s appeared is so different from anything you’ve had in mind, you’re unsure if it’s wise or where to start. That confusion makes you wonder if you should sidestep it all. Don’t. This is about venturing into new territory.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When you made a promise to somebody, life was a little less complicated, and you were sure there’d be no problems. But things have changed. Still, you don’t want to disappoint the individual in question. While that’s understandable, it’s better to warn them now, instead of hoping against hope things will work out.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Nobody plans more carefully than you. It’s so natural you rarely think about it until, as is the case now, others are involved. While, initially, you’ll be shocked how casual they are about matters you think through in depth, they have a range of skills and virtues. Once you understand that, you’ll continue to review even simple arrangements in detail, while you’ll encourage others to focus on what they’re good and, often, ideas you find puzzling if not irritating, and, equally, tasks you really don’t enjoy.

FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Obviously, you’re always happy to give a hand to those you care about or in projects that are important to you. Still, be wary what you say or promise. With things moving so swiftly, seemingly simple arrangements could suddenly become complicated or, equally, certain difficult individuals could get involved, and slow the pace.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

The line between catching up on the latest, that is, learning about what others are up to, and simple gossip is never clear. However, with everybody already in a sensitive mood, you’re urged to be cautious, if not avoid, tricky matters entirely. Within days you’ll realise just how important this is.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Recently, you’ve been reviewing certain elements of your way of living or working that you do on what might be termed ‘automatic’, that is, without thinking. Now that you are, it’s clear these need to be rethought, if not radically changed. Begin now with minor tweaks. Soon you’ll realise how far you should go.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

While you’d have every right to be tough with somebody who’s been difficult, if not the cause of persistent problems, be patient. They’re dealing with tricky issues but, for various reasons, have chosen not to discuss these. Eventually, you’ll learn what they’re facing, and when you do, you’ll exchange your aggravation for respect.

Leo July 23 – August 22

By no means do you want others to agree with plans you’re making just to keep you happy. Often, in fact, exciting ideas emerge from discussing exactly such issues. That’s especially the case now, when so much is in transition, which means even the simplest of arrangements could need to be rethought more than once.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

When reliable information or solid facts are needed, few signs are as thorough. Not only does this satisfy your need to ensure you’re up to date, others rely on you, almost as if you were a reference book. Still, some say you’re this painstaking to show off. Ignore them. Their comments are pure jealousy.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There are many kinds of loss. The sort you’re about to face isn’t really a loss at all, but more of a correction in your thinking. For ages you’ve been obsessed about one idea, plan or person. Now, suddenly, this is disappearing from your life. Let it go. What’s next is already nearby, and much better.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve avoided even mentioning certain seemingly unimportant issues, mostly because you had no idea how to deal with them. However, recent events not only forced these out in the open, you had no choice but to discuss them frankly with others. Their combination of insights and support has made a huge difference.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Long ago, you learnt that certain individuals enjoy complaining. While that was annoying, you enjoyed their company enough to ignore it. Now, however, you’re urged to pay close attention, because the issues they’re moaning about aren’t just important, if you do nothing, they could have a huge, and seriously troublesome, influence on you.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Facts may be exactly that, facts. But during periods of swift and often unpredictable change, as is the case now, even seemingly solid arrangements will need to be rethought, and jobs redefined, possibly overnight. Discuss this with those who’re involved, bearing in mind that yet more changes aren’t just likely, they’re inevitable.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

One of the best ways to avoid making tricky decisions is to give advice to somebody else who’s also struggling with such matters. For you, the current cycle of change, growth and development is already well underway, so decisions are really about fine-tuning. Knowing that, you’ll exchange worries for a sense of adventure.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Sometimes change is best embraced instantly and wholeheartedly. But at times you’re better off taking things slowly, considering which elements of your existing life would need to be substantially altered or, possibly, go. Consider all of these, knowing the odds are good Monday’s New Moon will bring the clarity you so badly need.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The planetary setup on your birthday seems designed to get the best out of life for you, and with the minimum effort. True, when things fall into place too easily, you can worry that you’ve missed something or, worse, arrangements are being manipulated from behind the scenes. While, in the past, that’s sometimes been true, now life really is meant to be simple and straightforward, and you’re meant to enjoy each day’s pleasures, and the people around you, for what they are. Take a deep breath and savour this lovely birthday gift from the heavens.

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

For the past week or so you’ve avoided even mentioning certain arrangements. While they excite you, they’re complicated, so much that you’re confused. And your efforts to learn what’s what have been unrewarding. Discussions with others will reveal they, too, are struggling. Once that’s clear, you can work together to get the facts.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Usually, planning ahead is both wise and eliminates the likelihood of unwelcome surprises. But if you’re into astrology, you’ll be aware that the powerful Taurus Full Moon, in mid-November, could change everything. Keep on making plans but, where possible, try to ensure that they’re flexible enough to ride out those changes.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago you learnt that, often, differences with others are actually a wonderful way of understanding what makes them tick. But, on the other hand, certain of these issues are sensitive, and require both patience and understanding. While this may be difficult now, what you achieve will justify the effort required.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. However, because the coming one accents your relationship with those you’re close to, unspoken issues could suddenly surface. While, ordinarily, this would be worrying, you’ve reached a turning point. If ever there was a time to speak from the heart, it’s now.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Being a fire sign, you’d rather acknowledge serious issues and discuss them frankly, than ignore them in the hope they’ll vanish. But not everybody feels the same way. This could mean that you’ll have to trick certain individuals into talking things over. While it’s somewhat underhand, it’s also in everybody’s best interests.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ignoring those who challenge what you say isn’t easy. Often, it’s because you feel they’re challenging you. But, also, you’ll be intrigued to discover if your thinking was flawed or your facts wrong. While, of course, that’s always possible, at the moment it’s unlikely. Others are being difficult for the fun of it, no more.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There is no ‘wrong way’ to speak from your heart or be truthful about certain tricky issues, although certain very manipulative individuals are trying to convince you that’s true. Tempting as it is to debate these matters, listen once, then ignore them and what they say. Your views are all that matter, not theirs.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Details are always important. But, recently, you’ve felt that others were ignoring several small bit vital facts that you regard as pivotal. However, you’ve feared that raising them would lead to questions regarding matters you’re not ready to discuss. Rethink this. These, too, need to be revealed, and the sooner, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’re no control freak. On the contrary, you’re relieved when others offer to take over tasks or deal with decisions. But now, you’re being forced to let others take the reins, and in situations where, previously, you’ve enjoyed being in charge. While letting go won’t be easy, something far better awaits you.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

With Mercury, Venus, the Sun and Monday’s New Moon all accenting close alliances, if ever there was a time to review what works, what doesn’t and where changes would be timely, it’s now. True, you’re seriously lacking ideas or ways to deal with these. Don’t try to go it alone. Get others involved.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As sociable as you can be, and as much as you care about family and loved ones, you’ll rarely sacrifice your own goals because of others. Instead, you’ll find a way to proceed that enables you to achieve what you have in mind, but which also ensures others are happy, and feel cared for.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Strange as it seems, you’re urged to review recent discussions. Tempting as it is to brush this off as unnecessary, with the foundation on which arrangements are based shifting, and often frequently, the moreyou talk things through, the easier it will be for everybody to keep up with these exciting changes.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Few things annoy you more than those who either pretend things are fine when they’re not, or who say they’ll take care of problems but, then, do nothing at all. Spotting these individuals isn’t easy. But, once you learn how to do it, you’ll also understand the origin of disappointing situations in the past. Develop your skill at recognising such characters when you encounter them. Not only will bizarre situations, past and present, make sense, you’ll avoid them, and the individuals in question, for the rest of your life.

SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Differences of opinion are exactly that, issues that can be acknowledged, then discussed. However, in one particular situation, those you’re dealing with disagree with you about practical, financial or even philosophical matters. Tempting as it is to try to strike an accord, it’s unwise. For now, the best solution is to agree to disagree.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

The time has come to draw a clear line between what’s merely irritating and certain situations that could turn into serious problems. The issue is, the individual in question views life from a very different perspective than you. Once you understand this, you’ll also understand why they seem almost determined to ignore you.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Although you don’t always think of it, when chatting with others, your sense of humour isn’t just welcome, it can be helpful when tense issues need to be defused. This is especially the case now. Adopt a light touch, and you’ll be able to talk through issues that, otherwise, will require serious time and patience.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Often in life, making progress in one area means ignoring another. In this case, however, you’ll find you need to invest less time in certain matters if not, perhaps, say farewell to them. While this may seem a defeat, you’ll soon realise that whatever is going, what’s next will be even better.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While changes in elements of your domestic or working life have been discussed for ages, it’s been no more than that. Now, suddenly, those ideas are about to take on a life of their own. Thrilling as these developments may be, you’ll still need to talk things over, point by point, and soon.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

To you, as an inquisitive Virgo, asking questions is like breathing. You love ideas, and enjoy learning whatever you can, wherever it’s possible. However, some regard that instinctive curiosity as worrying if not a threat. While you can’t entirely ignore these individuals, you can keep any conversations brief and to a minimum.

Libra September 23 – October 22

When others make promises, often their intentions are good but their memory is short. At the moment, you’re being oddly forgetful. The real problem is that certain individuals have been so unkind, you don’t feel like doing a thing for them. Say exactly that, and do it now. This will clear the air.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago you learnt to spot those who use flattery to begin a conversation, then charm others into agreeing with their ideas. However, this not only feels dishonest to you, it’s prevented you making well-deserved compliments. Rethink both. Kind words are always worthwhile, even if the intention is to win others’ favour.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Those who regard certain matters as deeply private, so refuse to discuss them with anybody, both puzzle and annoy you. While, in the past, you’ve been open about most things, several that happened recently were unsettling, enough you’re not yet ready to talk about them. That’s fine. And, as you’ll discover, wise.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Currently, it seems you’ve no choice but to get out of one particularly troubling relationship. While you’ve concerns, and feelings that you’ve no choice but to disentangle yourself, are understandable, you’re about to reach a turning point. What you learn won’t just resolve this, those insights could apply to a range of similar situations.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Recently, somebody who’s close to you has been struggling and, hasn’t yet found a way out of their problems. Worse, they’re taking their frustration out on you. This isn’t fair. Discuss it with the individual in question and with those around you. While this won’t last forever, for now, share the burden.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Sudden changes in certain longstanding arrangements are, of course, unsettling. However, one particular individual has turned this into an operatic drama. While being sympathetic may seem both right and kind, it would be best if you focused on what they need to think about, and do, then helping them take action.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY