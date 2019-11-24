MONDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

After a lengthy period in the portion of your chart that accents close alliances, personal and otherwise, last week your ruler Mars moved into the painstaking Scorpio. This hasn’t just triggered a shift in your circumstances, but you’re more careful, as well. While irritating initially, you’ll soon understand how vital this caution is.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Although you may already have benefitted from the ideas, offers or experiences indicated by the recent link between your ruler Venus and fortunate Jupiter, some are still in the air. But now, it’s about noting, then exploring them. Once you have, the odds are good you’ll be thrilled with what’s on offer.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Theoretically, with your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle having ended on the 20th, by now things would be going smoothly. However, this isn’t like turning a light switch on. Certain complex matters could take time to surface and even longer to deal with. Still, knowing they’re coming to an end will be a relief.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Everybody dreams of the proverbial offers that come from out of the blue. However, judging by the current fabulous planetary setup, if something of this nature hasn’t already appeared, it’s about to. The trick is to explore everything, because what’s best may also be what you are expecting least of all.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Last Friday, your ruler the Sun joined the fortunate Jupiter in the part of your chart that has to do with who and what brings you the greatest joy and pleasure. However promising events seem, things won’t be simple. Tempting as it is to rethink plans, don’t be hasty. They’re better organised than you realise.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

While every sign was influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which ended on the 20th, because it’s your ruling planet, you’re probably still untangling minor issues and misunderstandings. Don’t rush this. What you learn from these discussions won’t just be informative, they could also help explain, if not justify, recent perplexing issues.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s been a strange period for you. While you made a range of pivotal decisions around the time of the Libra New Moon in late September, you’ve faced one obstacle after another. Consequently, you’re struggling to put those plans into action. Now, finally, the tide is turning, and this should be a lot easier.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Nobody would blame you for being uneasy about sudden changes in plans. However, if you’re into astrology, you’ll be aware that unsettling as certain events were, with Mercury retrograde until the 20th, changes were likely anyway. Now that things are more settled, you can relax. Events will unfold without any dramas.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Between the Sun’s recent move into your sign and the current Sagittarius New Moon, you’re in a period of both questioning and reflection. While much of what’s on your mind is easily resolved, several matters will demand time, inquisitiveness and a creative approach. This will be challenging, but will also prove amazingly informative.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Saying ‘yes’ to every idea or offer may be insane. However, judging by the recent link between Venus and the bountiful Jupiter, what seems least promising could turn out to be brilliant. That being the case, explore whatever comes your way. At minimum, you’ll learn something, but it could lead to much more.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

At the time of the recent clash between the volatile Mars and your ruler Uranus, you were probably more concerned about the upset events would cause than how you’d benefit. But now that you know more, you’re beginning to realise that these are breakthroughs, although in a completely unexpected, and surprisingly welcome, form.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

As an intuitive Piscean, you’re generally able to deal with even unsettling changes deftly. Yet the twists and turns triggered by Mercury’s recent retrograde cycle weren’t just confusing, they threw you into a bit of a spin. Be patient. Each day, both circumstances and your perspective on these matters will become clearer.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Ordinarily, you’re happy to rearrange plans and will even go along with extensive changes. Yet those indicated by your birthday chart promise to be as unsettling as, in the long run, they’ll be of benefit to you. The trick is to waste no time on questions or debate but, rather, to plunge in and learn from experience. Once you begin, you’ll realise this is about breakthroughs, often in areas of your life that have seemed stuck, if not been a source of frustration. The more you explore, the more you’ll benefit.

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Are you restless, and eager to meet new people or go new places? With the Sun and the current New Moon both in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius and accenting ways you could broaden your horizons, it’s no surprise. Accept invitations and, each day, do something you’ve never done. You’ll soon learn why.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Although you don’t think of it that way at the time, you’re often wary, if not actually suspicious, about offers that come from out of the blue. You need to explore, learn about and discuss them. Usually, that’s no problem. But things are moving swiftly, so much, that it’s now or never.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

There’s no wrong way to confront those who’re deliberately avoiding their side of certain obligations. They’ve made all sorts of excuses, and seem to hope you’ll be happy with that. While you’re tempted to pretend all is well, it isn’t. These issues won’t vanish overnight. The sooner you address these matters, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Usually one particular individual is easygoing. Yet lately they’ve been so grumpy you can’t help but wonder if you’ve annoyed or upset them. On the contrary, they’re struggling with certain very tricky personal matters, and despite that, are trying their best to be sociable. However, they can’t discuss these, so be patient.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Although you probably don’t realise it, you’ve been putting yourself under huge pressure to get certain things done, and soon. While these can’t be ignored forever, they’re not nearly as urgent as you imagine. Discuss the actual situation with others, and ask a few questions. Once you do, you’ll realise how true this is.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Changes, even those that arise suddenly, don’t usually bother you. In fact, often you’ll welcome them as an opportunity to discuss new ideas with those who’ve refused to even consider such options. However, even you could be overwhelmed by recent events. Still, explore them. You’ll soon be far more enthusiastic.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Most Libras would rather talk things through than face an out and out clash with somebody who’s difficult on the best of days. However, you may have no choice. The trick is to take it slowly and be willing to review those ideas and arrangements in detail. This will take discipline but be worth the effort.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

There is no wrong way to be polite, kind or generous. But somebody has a talent for finding fault with most things you do. While ignoring their criticism isn’t easy, it’s all about them, and them alone. Once you fully recognise that, you’ll no longer take their unkind words to heart.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

The communication planet Mercury began its retrograde cycle on 31 October and although it resumed forward motion last week, you’re still facing a range of puzzling issues. Tempting as it is to rush through these, each offers valuable insights. Take things slowly. It will be frustrating, but you’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

For ages you’ve been concerned about somebody who is as dear to you as they are irresponsible. You’ve tried to teach them to be more thoughtful, conscientious and careful, but they ignore you. And now, out of the blue, they’ve received a dazzling offer. Why? It’s simple. They believe in good fortune.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As much as you enjoy getting to know those around you, mostly because of the simple joy of learning about them and their lives, certain individuals continue to puzzle you. It seems they’re hiding something. The fact is, they live a very simple life, and have very little to tell you about.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Obviously, every sign is influenced by the fresh perspective triggered by the current New Moon. However, it accents the structure of your life, and could lead to changes you’ve been thinking about but couldn’t manage to organise. Now, suddenly, they’ll come together, and more easily than you imagined possible.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While everybody is influenced by the fresh start that each New Moon is all about, the fact it’s in Sagittarius and takes place on your birthday indicates that you’ve reached a very real turning point. You may already have been discussing, planning or already undertaken extensive changes. Still, this is about pursing them in a new way or from an unexpected angle. The secret? Explore absolutely everything. Each day’s insights will add to the picture of what the future will bring.

WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

While, by nature, you thrive on new ideas and venturing into unfamiliar settings, lately you’ve been avoiding them. That’s no surprise, since with your ruler Mars now in one of the most inquisitive parts of your chart, you’re spending far more time reflecting on what works or doesn’t than new ideas or options.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Little is more irritating than, having already made changes in certain longstanding arrangements, being forced to do so again. However, the fact is, that with things moving so swiftly, what seemed the best possible arrangement only recently won’t just benefit from making a few changes, they’re vital.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

In early October, your ruler Mercury moved into one of the most practical angles of your chart, beginning a cycle of questioning and review of these important, if dull, matters. While you’ve already handled many of them, others are taking longer. Relax. You’ve until the second week of December to deal with them.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

While, as a Cancerian, you have a practical streak, certain long cherished dreams are never far from your thoughts. That’s especially the case now. However, judging by the current planetary setup, at the moment those hopes and dreams could turn into reality. It won’t happen right away, but will be worth waiting for.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Although you won’t necessarily have felt you were stuck in certain longstanding arrangements, now that the circumstances around you are changing, you’ll begin to realise how sound those instincts were. Enough that, now that you’re in a position to begin making changes, you’ll do so as swiftly as you’re able to.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Tempting as it is to complain about the unsettling situations, if not disarray, the recent decisions of others triggered, think twice. The real problem is that with so much still in flux, discussing even relatively simple ideas for the future isn’t just difficult, it’s unwise. Knowing that, explore every option and put off decisions until later.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Not only have once-troublesome arrangements changed, your own priorities are changing as well. Tempting as it is to turn existing plans into a lasting arrangement, you’re urged to take things slowly. The more options you explore and consider now, the more likely you are to make decisions that you can live with happily.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

No sign is more discreet, as much about others as your own life. While usually that’s a virtue, at the moment it’s led to you being misunderstood. You’ll be aware the nature of the situation but not the cause. Discuss this, and the more frankly, the better. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet Jupiter moved into Sagittarius about a year ago, on 8 November. Since then, you’ve encountered, experienced and learnt a lot. Next week, on 2 December, it moves to accent practical and financial matters. This shits the focus from what you’ve experienced to exploring how you’ll profit from those occurrences.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Luck isn’t something you can plan for. The irony is, in fact, that while the presence of the planet of good fortune, Jupiter, in Capricorn from 2 December, for a year, is bound to bring excitement, what’s most worthwhile in the long run may be least expected, or even unwelcome, when it first appears.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Because you’re so active and interested in others, it’s easy to assume you’d be happy to explore new ideas, some prompted by the activities of those around you. However, being a fixed sign, you not only rather enjoy sticking with what you know, you’ll often unwittingly ignore offers. It’s worth being aware of this.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Long ago you realised there’s little point in arguing with somebody who hasn’t just made a decision, they’ve no intention of rethinking even minor details. Yet, still, you’re tempted to raise concerns you regard as being important. While it will be challenging, give it a try. If anybody could get through to them, it’s you.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you narrow-minded. Yet you can be impatient, which means that once you’ve explored a place or learnt about a topic or studied an idea, you see no reason to revisit it. While, mostly, that makes sense, your birthday chart underlines the importance of doing exactly that, revisiting these. Not only have circumstances changed, so have you - as you’ll discover once you begin asking some questions and doing some investigation.

THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

There is no wrong way to show gratitude or reveal your affection for others. However, one particular individual has decided you’d benefit from their ideas on the subject. Listen to them. They might actually have some good ideas. However, stop there. On no account should you even think of discussing these matters.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

The pair of links between your ruler Venus and, first, fortunate Jupiter and now, inventive Uranus, isn’t just about new ideas or changes. It’s about the unexpected. While, in part, this accents elements of your life, breakthroughs in how you live, love or your priorities could be even more significant in the long run.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For ages you’ve been discussing potential changes in existing arrangements or, perhaps, a new idea with somebody you’re close to. But not only have your efforts been unrewarding, the individual in question seems increasingly unenthusiastic. Persist. The fact is, they won’t make it easy. You’ll have to push, day by day.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Hearing about a promising idea or offer is one thing. But watching it turn into reality, as is the case, now is something entirely different. While you’re wise to be cautious, the odds are good this is just as exciting as it seems, if not better. At minimum, it’s worth exploring, as you’ll soon discover

Leo July 23 – August 22

As much as you hate the idea that somebody you’ve trusted has been disloyal, the facts speak for themselves. The real problem is that the individual in question regards their actions as being perfectly acceptable. Waste no time discussing this. Just keep this in mind when future circumstances force you to deal with them.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

When you first raised questions about the decisions one particularly strong-minded individual was making, they dismissed your concerns. This was no surprise but, still, you felt you had to speak up. For now, say no more. The individual in question won’t necessarily want to acknowledge how right you were.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s the rare Libra who will blame others for problems, even if the individual in question actually contributed to the problems you’re dealing with. While this is understandable, it’s worth talking things over. The more you discuss now, the easier it will be to turn existing unformed ideas into a lasting arrangement.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Being a Scorpio, you’re highly sensitive, both to the needs of others but, also, to situations in which you fear you’ve caused upset. Yet you’re reluctant to raise such matters. While this won’t be easy, the sooner you do, the better. The best, and in fact only, solution is to talk things over.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’re not stubborn and, in fact, are often frustrated by those who refuse to explore new ideas or risk the unknown. Yet you’re now hesitant about changes, and worse, unable to explain why. You’re in a period of breakthroughs, surprising if not enforced. Still, plunge in. What you experience will be unexpectedly rewarding.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Annoying, if not unsettling, as sudden changes in plans may be, there’s no avoiding them. Actually, the more swiftly you get involved, the better. Strange, if not unwelcome, as these seem, you’ll soon recognise these aren’t about mere change but are leading to exactly the kind of breakthroughs you’ve been hoping for.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

When you made certain promises, both the circumstances in question and your own life seemed predictable. Since then, however, things haven’t just changed, you’re dealing with situations beyond anything you’d dreamt possible. Worrying as this seems, within a short while you won’t just be celebrating, you’ll be exploring ways to take things further.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Watching an arrangement or alliance you fought for come undone is no fun. Yet you’ve long been aware that things haven’t been going well. The fact is, the foundation on which this was based has shifted, so much a comprehensive rethink is the only solution. Or, perhaps, it’s best simply to move on.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Nobody would argue the fact that you’re interested in the world around you. However, you have certain blind spots, places, areas of interest or activities that you are absolutely sure would be dull, unrewarding or even irritate you. These views are based on the past. The fact is, you’ve changed and, as it happens, so have these places and pursuits. What hasn’t changed, however, is your stubborn streak. That’s what this birthday chart is all about.

FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

The New Moon, with its accompanying fresh perspective, may have taken place a few days ago, but you’re still juggling several new ideas or offers. With things moving so swiftly, these will vanish within a short time. Consequently, you’re better off either saying a firm ‘no’ or alternatively, giving them a try.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For the past month or so, your ruler Venus has been positioned to accent various financial or business matters. While you got a lot done, it’s been dull, if not relentless. Now that Venus is accenting ways you could broaden your horizons, suddenly life itself will be a lot more interesting.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

On occasion, you’re faced with somebody who employs criticism as a way to manipulate others and, equally, do battle over persistent differences. This is tricky, because your initial instinct is to try to put things right or make them happy. Hopefully, by now you’re beginning to realise this will never happen. That’s their strategy.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Planning ahead may be wise and, equally, takes the pressure off of you to make last minute decisions. However, judging by the amazing yet entirely unexpected ideas or offers coming your way, there may be no choice but to deal with events as they arise. And some could be very sudden indeed.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Now that your ruler the Sun has joined Jupiter, planet of growth and opportunity, exciting changes are in the air. The problem is, with Jupiter about to move into a new position, you’ll need to explore your options. And you’ll need to move swiftly. Waste no time discussing matters with others. This is about taking action.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Facts may be exactly that, facts. But during periods of rapid and often exciting growth, such as this is, even seemingly unchanging elements of life and your world could be transformed, and overnight. Since that could be the case now, ensure you keep up with each day’s twists and turns.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Now that the Sun is in the restless sign of Sagittarius, it would be no surprise if you decided to take a chance on ideas that, only recently, would have seemed unsettling, if not risky. Still, the more you , experiment and explore now, the more you’ll learn. And those insights will prove amazingly helpful.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

One particular individual seems determined to back you into a corner. In fact, they want to force you to say or do something that will suit them, despite your concerns or reservations. They’ve already intimidated you enough you’re anxious about saying ‘no’. However, that single word is the solution for all your problems. Say it.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Your keyword for the moment is ‘inquisitiveness’. While you’re far more interested in the world around you than most people, there are certain ideas or pursuits you’ve experienced in the past, and decided to write them off. However, times have changed and so have you. Explore them. You’ll soon learn why.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

For weeks you’ve been struggling to find a way to overcome seemingly impossible problems, but got nowhere. Then the events triggered by last Tuesday’s New Moon began to change everything. While the outcome is very different from anything you’d anticipated, things have fallen into place, and in ways as exciting as they are magical.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Exciting as the idea of plunging into a new activity or pursuit may be, you can’t help but wonder how you’ll juggle your existing interests, alliances and routine. The fact is, certain of these will have to change, if not go. Unthinkable as that is now, once they’ve gone, it will be a huge relief.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Yet again, somebody is accusing you of favouring another individual over them. While you’re well aware this is their problem, you still can’t help but want to boost their spirits. Accepting that this simply isn’t possible won’t be easy. Ironically, once you do, you’ll be able to spend time with them, and without the dramas.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

It’s easy to say that you should trust your intuition. However, because that’s about putting your feelings above fact, and being willing to rely on what you sense over what you see, it can be challenging, especially if you’re trying to explain what’s behind your actions or decisions to others. However, in reality, you’ll sense the truth of these. And, equally, you’ll be aware that if you ignore these feelings, you won’t just regret it, you’ll always wonder what might have happened.

SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

When you told somebody a white lie a few days ago, it was both because you didn’t want to upset them, but also knew the topic in question was unsettling. However, this still needs to be discussed. Do it now, and you can tidy up confusion and move on, all at the same time.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Few things annoy you more than those who make a commitment, whether it’s support for a challenging task or to organise a party, then back out. But now several individuals are doing that, and you’re annoyed. While that’s understandable, this is an unsettled period for everybody, and they probably have no choice.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

This is one of those rare moments when a sudden insight could improve on everything, and for the better, if not end persistent battles. However, you’re still tempted to believe things will work out. Not only is that unlikely, the sooner you take a firm stance, the better it will be for everybody, but especially you.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

With so much in transition, usually you’d be cautious about making promises or commitments, especially those others would be relying on. But you may have no choice. The trick is to ensure everybody understands that the foundation on which those plans are based is shifting, and probably more than once.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While the concerns certain individuals are feeling are understandable, that doesn’t mean their doubts are justified. Even if they were, you’re still better off plunging in, and worrying about the unexpected when it arises. That requires the kind of courage others lack, but which comes naturally to you, as a Leo.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

There is no wrong way to do the right thing. However, you’re contending with somebody who is convinced they know the best method of getting almost anything done. Tempting as it is to argue, back off. Once they’re forced to acknowledge the facts for themselves, they’ll be far more reasonable.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Every once in a while, you encounter somebody who’s determined to turn even the simplest statement into a debate, if not an argument. That could well be the case at the moment. Tempting as it is to voice your views, you’d soon regret it. Say the minimum and do a lot of listening.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Unsettling if not unwelcome as changes in elements of your way of living or working may be, not only are these inevitable, they’re in your best interests. The problem? You won’t recognise this until you’re actually talking things over. That being the case, the sooner discussions take place, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’re by no means secretive. Yet in the past, often certain individuals’ views have clashed with yours, leading to fruitless battles. Consequently, you’ve sidestepped provocative topics. While that was wise then, changes in circumstances have forced them to rethink things. Raise these matters. You’ll be amazed what others have to say.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The presence of fortunate Jupiter in Capricorn, from 2 December, for a year, isn’t just about good luck. It’s about breakthroughs. Bear in mind, however, some of what arises may be unsettling or worrying, at least initially. That’s because these amazing developments are taking you into new and, mostly, unfamiliar territory.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Tempting as it is to try to figure out if you’ve changed or, perhaps, somebody who used to be central to your life has changed, there’s little point to dwelling on it, at least for now. The fact is, it’s time to rethink your relationship. Not, perhaps, end it, but allow it to take a very different form.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Difficult as stating an unconditional refusal to the demands of one particular individual may be, it’s not only wise, it’s essential. They have a talent for rethinking, if not reorganising, their plans, projects and demands. And they will return, with each version, until they wear you down. Be tough now. It’s the only way.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The theme in your birthday chart is ‘taking things slowly’. As you know, being an energetic and often impatient fire sign, you tend to do the reverse, and rush both what you’re doing and even discussions with others. However, recently you’ve felt something was missing. That is the depth of experience that comes with the slower pace that this birthday is all about. This isn’t about all day, every day. But it is about being able to adopt that slower pace as, and when, it’s in your best interests.

SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

When it comes to conversations or even battles, you don’t think of yourself as being somebody who insists on having the last word. However, those close wouldn’t just laugh at this, they’d probably point out recent situations when you did exactly that. And, as much as you dislike admitting it, they’re right.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Although Jupiter is the ruler of Sagittarius, its position influences you, and especially life’s joys. Consequently, its move on the 2nd to accent ways you could broaden your horizons isn’t just exciting, what you do, who you meet or where you go could be change your life, and in wonderful ways.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Just when you assumed those who always find something to complain about are happy, they manage to find a problem. And now they’re discussing it, in detail and at length. Listen attentively but, for now, do nothing. Judging by the current planetary setup, the less you react, the more swiftly they’ll forget.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Certain individuals you’re close to are beginning a cycle of exciting growth and change. You’re excited but, also, a little anxious. You wonder if their new activities will create a distance between you. If so, it will be brief. Later you’ll discover they were exploring, then intended to return, and include you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

It would appear that, despite your well thought-out plans, you’re cornered. That means taking a break and rethinking these. While, obviously, this is annoying, in the long run it will prove helpful. At minimum, you’ll review your vision but, even more, you could abandon the past and start again.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

By now you’ve probably realised that those ideas or suggestions others regarded as unwise, if not just plain crazy, were actually worth pursuing. With so much in transition, you’re urged to explore every option, if only to learn from it. The resulting insights will benefit you now and in the future.

Libra September 23 – October 22

After weeks and, in some cases months, of living with uncertainty regarding plans for the future, suddenly things are being settled. While nobody would blame you for being hesitant about these, now that your ruler Venus is in determined Capricorn, you’ll have to focus necessary to ensure plans are carried out.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While the move by the planet of growth, development and good fortune, Jupiter, into a new position on 2 December influences every sign, and particularly focuses on broadening your horizons. However, your challenge is to explore every idea or offer. Your world won’t just become wider, it will also become far more exciting.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Not only do you dislike others making decisions on your behalf, you’ll often avoid situations where this is likely. While this is understandable, take this approach now and you could miss thrilling, if not life-changing, ideas or offers. Just this once, be open to the suggestions of others. You won’t regret it.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

For ages you’ve complained about burdensome arrangements, and tried to find a way to disentangle yourself from them, but with little success. Now, suddenly, a series of unexpected events are doing the job for you. True, this isn’t remotely what you’d expected. Still, go with the flow. Soon it will all make sense.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things give you as much joy as being able to lend a hand to somebody you care about, whether it’s family, a friend or even a close colleague. But now certain situations puzzle you, and you’re unsure what to do. The fact is, for now, do nothing. Be there for others. That’s more than enough.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Sudden changes aren’t just unsettling, you worry that while they’re exciting for you, others will struggle. The real problem is, while certain individuals are thrilled for you, others are so selfish, they’re thinking of little but the disruption they’ll experience. Ignore them and their self-centred complaints. You and those exciting developments come first.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY