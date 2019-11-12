Image Credit:

NOVEMBER 11, MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s unlike you to carry a grudge. However, your response to the actions, words or events triggered by last week’s clash between your ruler Mars and Pluto won’t vanish overnight. Still, that doesn’t mean talking them through is wise. Wait. Things are far too complicated and everybody’s uptight. For now, say nothing.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While there’s a Full Moon every month, the fact the current one is in Taurus indicates you’ve reached a turning point, personally, emotionally and in terms of pivotal alliances. You may already have started exploring your options, if not making changes. However, certain decisions will be as sudden as they are dramatic.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Usually the encounter between the Sun and your ruler Mercury would accent the need to focus on your goals and objectives, but to discuss them first. However, with Mercury retrograde, you’re urged to be on the lookout for minor errors. Catch these now, and instead of causing problems, you’ll learn from them.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

During this week of ups and downs, it’s worth reflecting on your feelings but possibly putting off any serious discussions for a while, maybe until next week. That means you’ll notice the intense feelings triggered by the current Full Moon and perhaps mention them. But, also, for the moment, you’ll stop there.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You’ve long sidestepped certain complex, if largely unspoken, issues involving ongoing problems in your domestic or working life. This has been a relief, because you’re unclear about your own feelings and have no idea about those of others. Think these through. With the current Full Moon accenting them, they can’t be avoided.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

True, the period during which your ruler Mercury is retrograde often triggers confusion. But, as frequently, what you learn while dealing with those matters proves amazingly informative. The trick is to regard whatever you organise as more of an experiment than a lasting plan. The resulting insights will shake those final arrangements.

Libra September 23 – October 22

On November 1st, your ruler Venus moved into one of the most inquisitive parts of your chart, triggering a cycle of discussion, exploration and discovery. While some of those experiences have become part of your life, others remain unsettled if not confusing. That’s fine. There’s no rush to turn ideas into plans.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If you’re still brooding on certain tense, and frustratingly unrewarding, discussions over the past week or so, it’s no surprise. However, between the actual situation in question and your own mixed feelings about what’s wise, the best option is to back off and say nothing. Those discussions can and should wait.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Typically, you’d tackle recent setbacks, each as swiftly as possible. The fact is, with Mercury retrograde, there are likely to be issues that you’re unaware of or which won’t come to light until you’re actually in the process of dealing with them. Begin knowing that, and you’ll do things once, and properly.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago you learnt that, often, what seems a serious setback is actually an invitation to examine your existing plans. It’s the same now. Once you begin, you’ll realise that certain longstanding arrangements made sense in the past, but are increasingly unworkable. Change what you can, and begin to rethink the rest.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The changes you’re dealing with are as much about your attitude regarding certain longstanding arrangements as what’s actually on its way out. However, now that you’re dealing with the heightened emotions triggered by the current Full Moon, you could worry. Don’t. Wait and watch. What’s coming will be as exciting as it is unexpected.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

When you said an enthusiastic ‘yes’ to an amazing offer, you had no idea it would upset anybody. But it has, and the individual in question is taking it personally. The fact is, they’re feeling neglected and want attention, so are being overly dramatic. Apologise once, and thoroughly, then focus on other matters.

NOVEMBER 12, TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Long ago you learnt that, tempting as it is to sidestep potentially upsetting issues, the longer you wait to raise them, the more complicated things will be. The trick is to acknowledge these need to be discussed, but to get others’ agreement those talks can wait until everybody’s mood is calmer.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Do you have a growing sense you’re preparing for something amazing, but are unclear what? That’s no surprise. On 1 November, your ruler Venus moved into a new position, triggering exploration. However, things won’t be clear until the 24th, when Venus meets bountiful Jupiter. Until then, explore everything that comes your way.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Of the twelve signs, you’re the least likely to be stubborn about changes, however sudden they may be. However, discussions about what’s involved are essential. And this is where problems are likely. Not only are others short of facts, they’ve no idea what to say. The solution? Begin by asking questions.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Certain individuals have a tendency to comment on the emotional ups and downs of others, but still, refuse to acknowledge their role in triggering those feelings. The fact is, they never will. Knowing that, express your views with the aim to clear the air, not with the hope they’ll become more caring.

Leo July 23 – August 22

After recent setbacks in certain longstanding and once rewarding arrangements, you’re seeking something new and exciting. Promising as those you’re currently discussing seem, do a little more investigation. The problem is, others haven’t really thought these through. You owe it to yourself to get the facts, and before going any further.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

In early October, your ruler Mercury moved to accent practical and financial matters, and went retrograde in early November. While this ends on the 21st, which means you’ll be able to untangle any confusion, this can’t be rushed. In fact, certain of the issues you’re dealing with won’t be resolved until early December.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Somebody seems determined to turn ideas you’ve been discussing into a lasting plan. While you’re intrigued, you can’t help but feel their enthusiasm is misplaced if not worrying. That may be true. Still, when certain individuals are intrigued, they sometimes seem more serious than they are. That could be the case now.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Usually, when others are making unreasonable demands or you disagree heartily with what they’re saying, you’ve no problem voicing your concerns. But now, with Mercury retrograde, and positioned in Scorpio, misunderstandings are likely. That being the case, withdraw from the arrangement in question, saying you’ll discuss the reasons why, but not now.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Every year, the Sun’s move into your sign marks a sort of personal New Year. While you can start thinking what that would mean now, so much will have changed by the 22nd, when Sagittarius begins, that you’re better off decluttering your thinking and life, in preparation for that powerful new chapter.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Although the Capricorn New Moon is more than a month from now, it’s an eclipse and therefore will be ushering in breakthroughs. Bear this in mind as you make plans now and over the coming weeks, you’ll ensure they’re flexible enough that you can rethink, if not entirely alter, existing arrangements.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

You rarely think about your knack for riding out even very unexpected twists and turns, and without struggling. That’s because, with your amazing radar for what’s next, you’ll have anticipated and begun to prepare for those changes. Now, however, even you are puzzled. The secret? Live one day at a time.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Yet again, you’re caught between the need to focus on your own plans, and the expectation of certain individuals that you’ll put them, and their pursuits first. It’s worth bearing in mind, the individual in question simply assumes everybody will put their requirements first. Say a loving, but very firm, ‘no’.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everybody is influenced by the Full Moon, the pivotal events and heightened feelings it triggers. However, the fact it’s on your birthday marks this as a turning point, personally, in terms of what excites and, importantly, reassures you. And, equally, it’s about close alliances, out in the world and those of a romantic nature. However, because this is about the realm of feelings, you can’t really list facts but must, instead, go within to discover what means the most to you.

NOVEMBER 13, WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

If you’re still insisting that you can make progress in certain complex plans, think again. Discuss your ideas as much as you like. Try and put them into action, however, and you’ll realise why others were hesitant about getting involved. Out of character as waiting and watching is, it’s your best option.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

It’s not that you intended to be secretive but, rather, you feared certain matters are so complicated that discussion wouldn’t be possible. While it’s true, even a simple chat will require going into detail, you really have no choice. Better yet, what you learn will more than justify the effort you must make.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Your ruler Mercury is retrograde several times a year. However, this particular cycle is tricky, mostly because with so much in transition, even simple arrangements are in flux. Actually, that’s in your best interests. Instead of struggling with the current frequent twists and turns, you’ll be able to take advantage of them.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Sometimes misunderstandings are no more than that. Judging by the current complex planetary activity, even seemingly simple issues are far more complicated than you realise. However, you needn’t go into every issue in detail. Focus on the core issue and nothing more. The rest isn’t that important, and can wait.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Certain individuals have a manner that makes them seem trustworthy, even when there’s no proof that’s true. Still, it would appear you’re tempted to plunge in, and to get involved romantically, socially or in business. Explore the ideas being discussed, but make no promises until you know a lot more.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The powerful planetary activity of the past few days has both triggered changes in existing plans and raised questions about longstanding goals. While, ordinarily, you’d focus on remedying those problems, it’s worth exploring other options. True, this will take longer. But what you discover could mean that, ultimately, things work out better.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Few things bother you more than those well-meaning individuals who offer advice when it’s not needed, then who follow up on their suggestions. Your instinct is to say nothing. On the contrary, thank them for their ideas and explain that you may take advantage of them eventually, but won’t be doing so now.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If you feel that, recently, each day has had its own challenges but that few have been resolved, that’s probably the case. While, ordinarily, you’d try to keep things flowing, your instincts are telling you to let things unfold as they must. That isn’t just wise, you’ll learn a lot in the process.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Often people complain about the confusion triggered by the retrograde Mercury without really thinking about how beneficial it is. In your case, it’s positioned in the most reflective portion of your chart, which means seemingly minor issues could reveal insights about persistent difficulties you thought you’d just have to live with.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Usually, you’ve a knack for discriminating between the complaints of those who actually enjoy moaning and individuals who’re concerned about potentially tricky issues. Still, with so much in transition, such matters are increasingly unclear. Tedious as exploring each may be, catch these now, while they’re minor, and you can handle them swiftly.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Chatting with others about changes, in your life, in their activities and in the world around you is as natural as breathing. However, with so much that’s exciting yet unsettling going on, it would be easy to focus on the uncertain side of these changes. Don’t. This only triggers pointless worries.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Between the current unsettling planetary activity and Mercury being retrograde and triggering confusion, plans are bound to change, possibly every day. While you, as a Pisces, have an amazing ability to turn such changes to your advantage, many respond by complaining. Be sympathetic but ignore their demands you get involved.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being told it’s vital you be open about your objectives and discuss your passions frankly may not seem important. Actually, you’re probably thinking how unnecessary it is, mostly because you regard such matters as nobody’s business but your own. However, because you say so little, even those closest are unsure about your feelings regarding a range of matters, practical, financial and otherwise but, as much, they’ve little idea what you expect from them. Discuss this openly. It will transform your life.

NOVEMBER 14, THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

When your ruler Mars moved to accent working closely with others, in early October, you began a lengthy cycle that involved compromise. While this is nothing new, you’ve had to give in or go along with others’ plans or priorities. After this cycle ends, on the 19th, you’ll realise how much you learnt.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Few things are more worrying than the discovery certain decisions you’re making will annoy or even upset others. However, you have no choice. Obviously, you’d rather sidestep any such discussions. These aren’t just vital. First, it’s about updating others. What’s more, everybody involved, including you, will learn a lot from talking things over.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Certain individuals have the unfortunate tendency to make a perfectly innocent question seem like a challenge if not a confrontation. Since they refuse to acknowledge this, there’s little hope of discussion. Knowing that, your best option is to be aware that, from time to time, discussions are bound to be tense.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Even powerful Cancerians have a sensitive side. The recent unthinking if not rude behaviour of one particular individual seems to have got to you, and was upsetting in a way few things have been. Tempting as it is to confront the individual in question, first, reflect on your own. The solution could be within.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Appealing as the ideas you’re discussing may be, they’re bound to be unsettling. While you can live with a certain amount of disruption, you’re urged to do some serious investigation before you begin altering elements of your life you’ve become accustomed to and enjoy. Ask yourself if it’s worth your while.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ordinarily you make a point of addressing others’ questions and, equally, listening to their concerns about existing and future plans. This reassures them but, often enough, their concerns have been worth exploring. That’s especially the case now. Bizarrely, what initially seems to be of the least significance could be of pivotal importance. DR concerns

Libra September 23 – October 22

While everybody is wrestling with the minor errors that are one of the signature problems when Mercury is retrograde, some of those difficulties have turned into rewarding discussions. The trick is to keep talking, both untangling errors and exploring intriguing options. You’ll be amazed who you meet, what you encounter and how much you learn.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If your instincts are telling you that the uphill struggles you’re facing aren’t mere obstacles but challenges that are there to teach you something, that’s true. While some of those lessons are clear cut, others remain a mystery. Challenging as living without answers may be, what you learn will more than justify the wait.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Appealing as the idea of facing facts, discussing your options, then turning those ideas into plans for change may be, this involves acknowledging where, and how, you ignored certain tricky issues. This won’t be easy. However, what you learn from examining these will provide insights about ways to proceed in the future.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

You don’t think of yourself as being secretive. However, you tend to keep concerns to yourself, and will discuss them only after you’ve figured out a solution. And most of the time, that works. Bizarrely, however, with the retrograde Mercury accenting discussions, the sooner you explore your options with others, the better.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Trust is important, so the discovery that somebody has been less than honest is always upsetting. However, this is a prompt to consider whether their view of such matters differs from yours. While you’d be scrupulous about the facts, they regard a version that’s more about events than accurate details as perfectly acceptable.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Yet again, somebody has altered longstanding plans, and at the last minute. Worse, their attitude is aggressive, as if everyone else should have known this would happen. If you’re unable to avoid the practical side of these dramas, do what you must, but no more. And discussions? Steer clear of these entirely.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re about to be disillusioned, and about a number of situations. This may sound like bad news but, actually, you’ll be forced to discuss both practical matters and future plans, as well as your own feelings about these and, equally those of others. You’ve assumed all was clear. However, you’ll be ridding yourself of the illusion that what you’ve believed to be true is, indeed, fact. Once you begin talking, both your mood and your feelings about the here and now, and the future will be transformed.

NOVEMBER 15, FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although the emotionally intense Full Moon took place a few days ago, you’re still fuming about situations that were as unfair as they were frustrating. Out of character as saying nothing seems, the more you complain, the more annoyed you’ll be. Distract yourself with other pressing tasks. That will work, at least for now.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Having worked long and hard to get the facts and organise plans, now that everything is in order, you have a well-earned sense of accomplishment. However, you’re about to discover a range of errors. While some are minor, others are serious enough that you’ll need to conduct a top to bottom review.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

By and large, you’re not stubborn. However, certain individuals aren’t just rigid in their thinking, they’re so old fashioned you’ve no idea what to say. Consequently, you ignore them which, in turn, means they describe you as stubborn. Forget about it. When dealing with the individuals in question, you just can’t win.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Recent complex events forced you to either hand decisions over to others or, alternatively, pretend these were being make jointly while backing off and saying nothing. This wasn’t easy and, worse, the outcome is worrying. Be patient. Soon events will force others to recognise why they’re wrong and what needs to be done.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While every sign is influenced by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, the fact it’s accenting family and elements of your domestic setup could lead to misunderstandings if not out and out clashes. Unsettling as these may be at the time, these matters have long needed to be dealt with. This will do the trick.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For you, as a Virgo and an earth sign, facts are exactly that, facts. Yet recently, in several situations, unspoken but pivotal issues roused genuine concerns. While, obviously, you’ll want to listen to what others have to say, do some investigation on your own. You’ll be amazed what you learn.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Appealing as the idea of making a final decision about several ongoing discussions seems, you’d soon regret it. The fact is, with the actual circumstances continuing to shift, if not change dramatically, the more flexible arrangements are, the better off you’ll be. And what about those decisions? They can wait.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Have you ever paused when somebody begins a statement or sentence with the phrase “to be honest”, and wondered is this means they frequently tell lies? The unconscious is a funny thing, and often reveals characteristics we’d never acknowledge openly. That could be the case with certain individuals you see frequently.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

True, you can’t plan ahead for the unknown. What’s more, with so much changing every day, you’re better off living in the moment. This means focusing on what’s next but, as much, on what really could go. This refers as much to far-reaching plans, as what you’ll be doing over the next few hours.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

As a Capricorn and an earth sign, however strong your feelings are about one particular situation or, indeed, an individual, you’ll explore the practical side of things first. At the moment, however, your intuition is so powerful that those feelings can’t be ignored. For now, simply explore. Any changes can wait.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

During periods of change like this, with a combination of Mercury being retrograde and, next, eclipses around the new year, you’re urged to ensure whatever you organise is flexible. But, also, regard even simple plans as more of an experiment than anything lasting. That will make life a lot easier.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Only recently, somebody discussed an issue that, clearly, was private. Since then, you’ve honoured that. However, the individual in question has been talking about your conversation and, worse, indicated you’re supporting them and their plans. Be tough. Tell anybody who’s involved the facts, day by day, and point by point.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The emphasis in your birthday chart is about breakthroughs. While some plans or ideas have been on your mind for ages, others are recent. But in every case, taking things further would mean altering certain familiar and longstanding elements of your life, something you’re unsure is wise. That’s the problem. You’re uneasy, if not anxious about ideas that, in truth, and all about progress. There’s only one way to overcome those doubts, and that involves taking those first steps. Once you do, the rest will be easy.

NOVEMBER 16, SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Not only does keeping your thoughts to yourself seem like a compromise, you feel strongly that certain issues really do need to be discussed. That’s true. However, you’re short of facts, more than you realise. For now, review what you know and, importantly, what you don’t. That should be your first priority.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While life hasn’t been quiet recently, the coming week’s powerful planetary activity promises yet more twists and turns. While some will be no surprise, other events will be as sudden as they are confusing. In every case this is about undertaking timely, if not long overdue, changes. Knowing that, go with the flow.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

With your ruler Mercury retrograde, and triggering a cycle of confusion, frequent twists and turns are inevitable. However, this also accents how you organise your life, work or various obligations. Unsettling as the resulting unexpected events may be, they’re likely to lead to thrilling, and timely, breakthroughs, as you’ll soon discover.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

As much as you hate to disappoint others, recent events have been as unsettling as they were surprising. If they’d affected you and nobody else, you’d have juggled arrangements. Now, certain individuals are at a loss what to do. Talk things over. The fact is, they need reassurance as much as they need new plans.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Promising if not exciting as recent ideas were, discuss both existing arrangements and potential issues in detail. Only once you’re thinking things through will you realise that what seemed minor concerns could easily become a serious problem. Add to that the fact that, once involved, you’d struggle to get out of it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

From your point of view, there’s little reason to discuss plans if there’s virtually no chance of them coming together. However, your instincts are telling you that soon these will be important, if not pivotal. Those feelings are right. The more you explore, the clearer it will be what you need to focus on.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The concept of the ‘white lie’ seems wise, at least when you’re faced with a tricky situation and don’t know what to say. Still, say something that’s agreeable but not strictly the truth, and problems are inevitable. Tackle these immediately, and it’ll be easy. The longer you wait, the more complicated it will be.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily, when somebody has their facts wrong, you’ll gently but firmly put them right. However, with Mercury retrograde, and positioned in Scorpio, even the simplest of explanations could be misunderstood. For now, say nothing. Things aren’t as urgent as they seem, and those discussions that seem so pressing will slowly resolve themselves.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

At the moment it seems you’re encountering one obstacle after another. On the surface, that’s true. However, each is offering you an opportunity to review certain arrangements that, while longstanding, are increasingly troublesome. Delve into these in detail. Once you do, you’ll know exactly what questions to ask and what to do next.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Every year, the month prior to the Sun’s move into Capricorn, on 22 December, accents your inner world of vulnerable feelings and doubts. Ordinarily, you’d brush these aside. Instead, delve into them. What you learn will be important now, but will be crucial as this year ends and you begin a powerful new cycle.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

The period when the communication planet Mercury is retrograde is best known for the increase in errors and unexpected changes. However, currently it’s accenting the structure of your life, which suggests a sudden rethink about where or how you live or work. While unsettling, you could soon recognise how timely these are.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The New Moon, on the 26th, and its accompanying breakthroughs, may seem a long time from now. However, judging by the current unsettling events, and the need to review your priorities, may not take that long to deal with. Tackle a few each day, and by then you’ll be ready to make exciting changes.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Long ago, you learnt to be wary of gifts that come from out of the blue. While, at times, caution is wise, for you, it’s become a habit. One that’s preventing you exploring ideas or offers that aren’t just worthwhile, they’re about timely changes and new avenues of activity, in your life, work, finances and close relationships. The real problem is when you retreat ‘to think’ you come up with excuses for doing nothing. Take that first step, then the next one. It’s the only way.

NOVEMBER 17, SUNDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

If you’re upset by something or somebody, you’d always rather speak up then and there, discuss any issues, then move on. However, not everybody feels the same. Despite that, and the sure knowledge your words won’t be understood, you feel you must address one particular issue frankly. And the sooner, the better.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Don’t be surprised if, over the coming week or so, you discover you’ve unwittingly misled others. Equally, the odds are good certain individuals will have created confusion in existing arrangements and future plans. However, once Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends, on the 20th, you’ll find ways to clear up most of those problems.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The last thing you want to do is review recent decisions regarding tense matters. While you’re unlikely to escape these, you can put them off. And, in the meantime, you can do a little research. This would involve getting facts you’ve ignored because they seem unimportant. As you’ll soon discover, they’re not.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

When you first organised plans, certain individuals were so enthusiastic that you left most of the details to them. While that seemed wise then, gradually it’s become clear they’ve no idea how to proceed. Gently but firmly take over. They may make a few comments but, the fact is, they’ll be relieved.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As a passionate fire sign, you’d rather confront even difficult individuals head on than pretend you’re happy with an unworkable situation. Yet, there’s one in particular in which you’ve faced both grumpy moods and obstructive behaviour. Discuss this with others. You’ll discover you’re not the only one. That, alone, will give you courage.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ordinarily, committing to making changes without having any idea the form they will take would be seriously unwise. But with the actual foundation on which they’re based shifting, it’s obvious they can’t remain as they are. For now, explore every option. Decisions can and should wait until things are more settled and you know more.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There are several good reasons for sidestepping already tense issues with somebody who’s notoriously temperamental. The real problems is, if you don’t make it clear where you stand on certain matters, it will be assumed you agree with them. Gently, but firmly, express your views, then don’t say another word.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

If you’re only now realising that somebody you once trusted isn’t just unreliable, but actually dishonest, it’s no surprise. The individual in question is superb at disguising their manoeuvres and, equally, well able to shape their ideas so they seem solid while, as you’re currently discovering, they are not in any way trustworthy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

While it’s true, Mercury’s retrograde cycle ends Wednesday, because it’s positioned in the most reflective, and strategic, portion of your chart, the odds are good you’ll be wrestling with certain confusing matters for some time. That may sound worrying, but each issue will yield insights as powerful as they are unexpected.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Obviously, you can’t plan ahead for the unexpected, especially when events are being triggered by the presence of the fortunate Jupiter in Capricorn, from 2 December and during most of 2020. However, you can make a point of noting, and investigating intriguing encounters and new ideas. Some could be life-changing.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

By no means are you a control freak. On the other hand, when you make a plan, your intention is to keep it. However, with Mercury retrograde until the 20th, and accenting such matters, changes are inevitable. Annoying as this is, your instincts will soon recognise them as the breakthroughs you’ve been seeking.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

What seemed a simple way of sidestepping a tricky issue has turned into a problem itself. Your intention was to avoid the discussion of upsetting but also unchanging dramas. However, this gave the impression you don’t care, which is by no means is the case. Discuss your feelings frankly. It’s the only solution.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY