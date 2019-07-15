Image Credit:

MONDAY 15 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

You’ve no objection to change. In fact, when life’s too predictable, you’llcreate your own excitement or find a new challenge. Ordinarily, that works. Now, however, you’re urged to focus on life’s joys. True, it may mean waiting a while. Still, what’s coming your way is as stunning as it’ll be unexpected.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

There’s no way around the changes triggered by the second of July’s two powerful eclipses, which means that if you sidestep them in one arrangement or setting, they’ll only pop up in another form. Out of character as abandoning yourself to destiny, now and over the coming days, it’s by far the best strategy.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

At the moment, the line between a lively exchange of ideas that nobody is taking seriously, and one that’s crucial is unclear. And, in fact, one could swiftly become the other. Knowing that, tempting as it is to go off on a fantasy discussion, as you sometimes do, you’re better off sticking to the facts.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Planning ahead may be a virtue. But as you’ll have learnt from the sudden twists and turns triggered by the recent Cancer eclipsed New Moon, some periods are about change. While things won’t be as intense as they were last week, you’ll be aware that unexpected events could be a breakthrough, if in disguise.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Being a forward thinking fire sign, you rarely dwell on the past. Yet with your ruler the Sun having challenged both tough Saturn, last week, and more recently the uncompromising Pluto, you’ll have faced a range of tricky situations. Act swiftly. But because circumstances are continuing to change, regard any decisions as tentative.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ordinarily, when you’re unsure whether you got your facts right, you’ll say exactly that. But, as you’re increasingly aware, one particular recent acquaintance isn’t nearly as interested in accuracy or truthfulness as you are. While you can’t really discuss their character, you can be conscious their promises won’t necessarily be reliable.

Libra September 23 – October 22

When you discussed making changes in elements of your domestic or working life, they seemed straightforward and so you went swiftly from ideas to solid plans. Since then, changes in circumstances have meant rethinking things, sometimes more than once. While disruptive, these changes aren’t just convenient, they’re for the best.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While there’s no getting around the obstacles indicated by the recent clash between the Sun and both the practical Saturn and your ruler Pluto, you’ve probably already realised what you’ve faced and those you’ve talked to have offered valuable insights. So much so, in fact, they’ll influence the coming days’ pivotal decisions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

It would be easy to mistake the suddenness and range of obstacles you’re facing as an indication something has gone wrong. However, you and the rest of the world are facing the issues triggered by July’s exceptionally tricky planetary activity. Bizarrely, disruptive as it is in the short term, what you learn will prove immensely valuable.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

While you can’t plan for the unexpected, in the form of the events being triggered by the current powerful Capricorn eclipsed Full Moon, you can ensure arrangements are flexible enough to ride out the twists and turns coming your way. Take that approach and you could even find yourself enjoying what is seriously unexpected.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Recent clashes may have been as surprising as they were unfair. But, still, you’ll need to talk through the issues involved. The problem is that others are seeing things entirely from their viewpoint. Once you understand that, and begin asking questions, you’ll also discover how to untangle problems and put things right.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Certain well-meaning individuals are warning you about being too trusting, that is, accepting optimistic advice or the promises of others. Yet your instincts say these aren’t just good, they’re better than they seem. The solution? Review your own ideas, plans and priorities, then proceed as you see fit. Others’ doubts? Discuss them later.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Usually, life’s most powerful changes arise because of personal decisions. But those you’ll be experiencing will come about largely because of the ideas, offers or even decisions made by others or, possibly, by a benevolent destiny. While the promise of most will be clear immediately, some of what arises may seem nothing more than a disruption, possibly an unwelcome one. Ironically, these seemingly worrying events or, possibly, offers won’t just be exciting, they could change your life, and in wonderful ways.

TUESDAY 16 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Usually, you’re the first to explore new ideas. However, actually making changes is another matter, something you want to undertake when, and in the manner, you decide. However, with the current eclipse triggering changes from the foundation upward, you’re better off getting involved, and responding to changes as they arise.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

This won’t be a simple or straightforward week. Once you understand that, you won’t mistake its numerous twists and turns for real problems. Ironically, what’s least expected and, perhaps, most disruptive now could gradually become an exciting and rewarding part of your life. The secret? Explore absolutely everything that comes your way.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

When you made several promises or commitments, only days ago, you knew they’d be no problem. But with things changing so swiftly and, often, dramatically, some are running aground. Discuss remedies. Explore everything, but once you’d settled on one, ensure it’s flexible enough to ride out the rest of these changes.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Sometimes the period when the ideas planet Mercury is retrograde triggers confusion, but nothing more. At the moment, however, you’ll be facing frequent and often unsettling changes in existing plans. True, initially, these may be inconvenient, if not actually worrying. But your instincts are correctly telling you they’re breakthroughs, if in disguise.

Leo July 23 – August 22

It’s not that you intended to deceive anybody but, rather, situations have been so complicated that you sidestepped facts you regarded as unimportant. As you’re now learning, not everybody agreed, and you’re being challenged about what you mentioned and didn’t. Waste no time on explanations. Simply apologise and move on.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As a painstaking Virgo, you long ago learnt not everybody cares about getting things right the way you do. Fortunately, that rarely matters. But now it does. In fact, the success of certain arrangements means relying on others. Waste no time worrying. Instead, get involved. That way, you’ll know what’s what.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Facts may be exactly that, facts. But when the planet of ideas and discussion, Mercury is retrograde, even what seems reliable information could prove to be far less trustworthy than you anticipated. Few of the resulting changes will be a bother and a few could turn out to be a real improvement.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

This week you’re experiencing the shakeups triggered by the second of July’s two powerful eclipses. Both accent the structure of your life, which means you’re already undertaking changes you’ve had in mind. Or, alternatively, you’ll be so restless you’ll decide the time has come to explore ways to kickstart those changes yourself.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being both quick-minded and talented at winning others over to your way of thinking, you’ll think nothing of confronting certain individuals on their seemingly bizarre views. While, at other times, the resulting discussions would be interesting, now it will lead to clashes, some worryingly intense. For now, say nothing.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Challenging if not grim as the obstacles triggered by the Sun’s clash with your ruler Saturn and Pluto, which is positioned in Capricorn, may seem at the moment, each situation is about a breakthrough. But, often, it means relinquishing control in a way you find nearly impossible. Still, try it. You’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Your intentions may have been good but, as you’re now discovering, you were unaware of various crucial facts. For now, apologise for any upset caused, even though it wasn’t intended. Then begin discussing what happened and were things went wrong. You’ll be amazed how much you learn about the situations and people involved.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Recent upbeat discussions weren’t just informative, what you learnt boosted your spirits. Those facts gave you ammunition for facing those who regard what you’re doing as being unrealistic. While you don’t need their support to continue, this will do wonders to clarify your own thinking and, equally, your plans for the future.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although every sign is influenced by the powerful eclipsed Full Moon, the fact it takes place on your birthday indicates you’re ending one cycle and beginning another. While you may already have had a range of new ideas, options or changes in mind, there’s bound to be some variety of breakthrough. It may be recognisable immediately or, perhaps, you’ll only spot those turning points after the fact. The best approach is to explore, and learn from, everything, and let destiny guide the decisions you make.

WEDNESDAY 17 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

As a fire sign, you have a low boredom threshold. While that means you’re superb at juggling a range of tasks, challenges and intriguing events, if things don’t work out, you’ll often lose interest. Be wary of doing that now. Things may be moving slowly but the outcome will be thrilling.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While there’s no sidestepping the influence of the current powerful links between your own ruler, Venus, and the often heavy-handed planets Saturn and Pluto, the events that seem least welcome could be breakthroughs, if in disguise. Tempting as it is to battle the sudden events these trigger, you’ll be amazed the delights they bring your way.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The twists and turns triggered by July’s eclipses, the second of which has just taking place, are as unsettling as they are exciting. For now, forget about long term plans and focus on today, the coming week and maybe month. What comes to light will lead to exciting but unexpected plans for the future.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

If you weren’t able to stand your ground when confronted with the unreasonable demands of certain individuals when they first arose, there’s still time to talk things through. It may be they didn’t understand the impact of their demands or, alternatively, you’ll be able to charm them into reconsidering their stance.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Between the current pair of eclipses shaking things up and the retrograde Mercury triggering the usual twists and turns, surprises are inevitable. The most important thing to keep in mind is that while you care about what’s taking place, much of it isn’t your responsibility. Quietly withdraw and leave decisions to others.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

During the exciting but often unsettled month of July, even simple plans are likely to change, probably more than once, and possibly dramatically. Despite that, you’ll be tempted to try to organise things so they go smoothly. While that’s understandable, you’re better off keeping things flexible enough you can ride out those changes.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although the last of July’s two powerful eclipses took place a couple of days ago, you’re still experiencing their influence, and in a range of ways. While, often, planned changes are moving more swiftly, in other cases it’s been acknowledged that certain arrangements need to begin again, and nothing less.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Obviously, you’d rather assess the matters you’re dealing with in clear cut terms. But with so much in transition, what seemed your best option only recently will change as circumstances do. True, making flexible plans can be seriously challenging. Still, once you have, you’ll be able to explore your options without any concerns.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being ruled by the planet of good fortune, Jupiter, you tend to be lucky, in minor and more major ways. At the moment, however, it could seem things have turned around and absolutely nothing is working out. Be patient. Much of what’s going is clearing the way for something new and wonderful.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

When you first kept certain facts to yourself, you weren’t being secretive. Actually, you felt they’d only confuse others. While that was true at the time, things have changed to the extent that these are now crucial. Discuss these openly, and the sooner, the better. Once you begin, everything will fall into place.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

While every sign has been influenced by July’s two eclipses, the second of which has just taken place, they’ll have been especially puzzling for you. Tempting as it is to brush off these issues, don’t. Persist. What you learn will be surprisingly helpful, now and even more as the future unfolds.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The line between being sympathetic when somebody is struggling and being drawn into their dramas isn’t always clear. While, usually, this doesn’t matter much, unsettling events could undermine your confidence just when you need to be sure of yourself. The solution? Think carefully about who you’re taking to and their attitude.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The question posed in your birthday chart is ‘what, and who, is in my best interests?’ Usually we think about who’s fun, those who stir loving feelings or longstanding alliances. These are all important but, most of all, there’s an unsentimental focus on how you’ll benefit from spending time with others. True, often you can’t choose family. But even here, you can organise your time with others so everybody enjoys it, and benefits. You begin by learning about this, but will benefit for the rest of your life.

THURSDAY 18 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s worth reminding you that while the current planetary emphasis is on how and where you live and work, your ruling planet Mars is accenting life’s joys. Yes, that means finding ways to balance the two. And, ideally, every day. Impossible as that seems, focus on it. You’ll become very good at it.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

By and large, you’re happy to let others live, love and believe whatever suits them. Having somebody try to win you over to their way of doing things is another matter. Still, listen to what certain individuals have to say. Their enthusiasm is genuine, and as you’ll discover, will be surprisingly informative.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Tempting as it is to discuss what’s behind the decisions you’re making, especially to those who seem interested, it’s risky. While some are genuinely intrigued, others will try to challenge you point by point. While such exchanges can be informative, at the moment, it’s unlikely. Actually, you’ll be facing serious confrontations.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Disruptive as having to rethink plans suddenly has been, it’s also prompted you to review other equally longstanding arrangements. While it might seem certain individuals are impatiently awaiting your response, they’re uptight about changes in general, nothing more. Don’t worry. As you’ll soon discover, they’ll welcome the ideas you have in mind.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Obviously, it’s tough watching somebody you care about struggle with problems you could easily help them deal with. But they’ve made it clear they want to handle these themselves, and they’re right to do that. Not only will they have pride in what they’ve done, they’ll learn from the experience as well.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The time has come to take a tough line with one particularly difficult individual. Usually you’re able to work around their unreliable nature or tendency to make last minute changes. But with things moving so swiftly, you’re hoping they’ll be more cooperative. That’s unlikely. Either count them out or expect sudden changes.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s easy to blame the retrograde Mercury and the resulting minor errors for triggering every problem that arises. However, you and everybody else are living through a period of rapid change. Ironically, what you learn from the current confusion could explain a lot, if not enable you to untangle several issues.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You may be sure of your facts and, even more, believe your views are justified. However, with so much in transition, either others won’t be as up to date or they’ll still be thinking things through. This, then, means that despite presenting the facts, they won’t necessarily agree. The solution? Be patient.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

While many complain about the errors typical of Mercury’s retrograde cycle, you’re often able to turn even seemingly inconvenient problems to your advantage. At the moment, however, it’s not quite so simple. If things don’t fall into place now, wait and watch. By July’s close it will all make sense.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago, you learnt that being generous to others will, inevitably bring good to you in return. Still, you can’t help but wonder how you’d benefit from the obstacles you’re facing and difficult people you’re dealing with. Be patient. And be prepared for surprises. What’s best could turn out to be least expected.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Those who pride themselves on standing their ground in disagreements have always been puzzling. You’d rather discuss the issues in question and learn from them. However, even you have one particular blind spot, and it’s that events are accenting. Face up to those issues and what you learn will transform your perspective.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You now find yourself in that bizarre situation in which you’re wary about taking others’ advice or trusting offers. Judging by the powerful links between both the Sun and Venus with your ruler Neptune, things are actually better than you think. Don’t rush. Instead, move gradually, and you’ll soon realise how good they are.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

If there’s a single word that sums up your birthday chart, it’s ‘inspiration’, that is both you being inspired but, also, doing things that uplift the spirits of others. While you may occasionally do this, the focus on such matters will alert you to your skills at giving others a boost, sometime simply by being cheerful but, as much, via your caring words and actions. Better yet, these uplifting feelings will become part of your life, and in wonderful ways.

FRIDAY 19 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

This is a tricky week during a period of unsettling but ultimately worthwhile change. Not surprisingly, most everybody is on edge, including you. The fact is, being short-tempered about situations you can’t control achieves nothing. When dealing with these matters, go with the flow and focus on what you can shape or reorganise.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Just when you thought that certain persistent issues have been discussed and dealt with, changes in the foundation on which they’re based mean rethinking almost everything. Annoying as this is in the short term, once you’re actually talking things over, you’ll realise how much things have changed, and how timely these discussions are.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

When you committed to certain long term plans a few weeks ago, the individuals involved were enthusiastic and the foundation seemed solid. Since then, however, a great deal has changed, including the ability of certain individuals to continue as planned. Make the necessary changes now, while it can be done easily.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Only days ago, certain uptight individuals would have said an uncompromising ‘no’ to the plans or ideas you had in mind. Since then, however, between sudden changes in circumstances and your own shifting point of view, the gulf between your ideas and theirs has narrowed, so much that it’s unlikely there’ll be problems.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Understandably, you’re eager to deal with certain increasingly tricky issues. However, with your ruler the Sun and now the retrograde Mercury both in the most reflective portion of your chart, life’s about considering your options, not taking action. That time will come, and soon. Until then, learn as much as you can.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Obviously, you’re trying to avoid making last minute changes in certain longstanding plans. However, this isn’t just inevitable, others are being forced to acknowledge things can’t remain as they were first organised. That being the case, talk things over now, your objective being to come up with something that works for everybody.

Libra September 23 – October 22

As a Libra, you have an amazing sense of timing. This enables you to take advantage of worthwhile ideas and, equally, sidestep issues without delving into tedious details. This knack will come in especially handy since, with so much in transition, your instincts are far more reliable than hard facts.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily, when somebody you know is mistaken, you wouldn’t hesitate to point out their error. And, usually, they’d thank you. But with so much going on in the heavens, there’s plenty of confusion here on earth. That being the case, gently raise the matter, ideally in the form of a question.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’ve encountered somebody who is so uptight that, almost inevitably, conversations end up in heated debates. From your point of view, that’s no problem. But they’re very serious about such discussions and could take even the most offhand comment to much to heart. Yes, this means handling them carefully, now and in the future.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The trick to dealing with this complex month is to recognise that even the most carefully thought through of arrangements is likely to proceed as planned. While, obviously, this is annoying, those unanticipated changes could turn out to be far better than anything you’d conceived of. Remember that, especially over the coming ten days.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

You’re the last person who would criticise somebody for what they believe or their values, even if these differ considerably from yours. Now, however, it’s vital that you stand up to one particular individual, simply because in remaining silent, it would be assumed you agree with then, when you very much don’t.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

As a compassionate Piscean, you can sometimes confuse the constant moaning of others as an indication they’re struggling and need your help. The fact is, the individuals in question really enjoy complaining and do it even when things are going well when, actually, they should be lending others a hand.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Your birthday chart has a reflective theme, meaning that you’ll be giving a great deal of thought to what and, especially, who lifts your spirits but, also, certain individuals will add a special kind of magic to your life. Understanding this won’t be easy. While you might try to discuss those feelings, you and others will go deeper and enjoy them more if you simply experience them. What’s more, because this accents every part of your life, personal and otherwise, you’ll be amazed what you learn and experience.

SATURDAY 20 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While everybody complains about the confusion triggered by Mercury’s retrograde cycle, which continues until 1 August, it has its virtues. One is that because so much is in transition anyway, often others will agree to changes that, previously, they’ve turned down flat. Try it. You’ll be amazed how flexible their attitude is.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Being secretive isn’t your intention. However, with things moving so swiftly, you felt it was best to focus on the major changes and deal with the rest later. The fact is, even the simplest of arrangements will change, and change again. Knowing that, you can adopt a considerably more relaxed mood.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Many people feel they can’t relax until plans, present and future, are organised and everybody has committed to them. From your perspective, that only complicates matters. Tempting as it is to explain that, it would only aggravate others. Go along with what they decide, well aware that changes are inevitable.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

When the communication planet Mercury went retrograde on 7 July, it’s was positioned in one of the most practical angles of your chart. Now it’s moving, still retrograde, into Cancer. While events will be unsettling, they’ll also force you to discuss certain unrewarding situations, frankly but just as much, from the heart.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Ordinarily you’re very clear about what is your responsibility, and what isn’t. But one particular individual has a knack for avoiding responding to such matters and, even worse, they could easily shift the burden for certain very tricky situations in your direction. These aren’t yours to deal with. End of discussion.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

You may complain about the twists and turns triggered by your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle. It’s been in reverse motion since 7 July and will be for nearly two weeks. While some errors will be irritating, others will be informative. And a few will force discussion of matters that badly need to be dealt with.

Libra September 23 – October 22

You tend to discuss your plans with those closest before you commit to a lasting plan or arrangement. While you don’t always see things the same way, you’ll always be able to agree to disagree. Now, however, you may need to take a tough stance, one distinctly at odds with their views.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

As much as you enjoy a lively debate about matters that interest you, be wary about what you say and to whom. With the communication planet Mercury retrograde, and the resulting confusion, what begins as a playful exchange of ideas could turn into a serious clash, and before you realise it.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Be careful of making promises, even those that seem simple or where things couldn’t go wrong. While, mostly, that’s the case, the current tricky planetary activity is bound to lead to confusion. Knowing that, whatever you plan or organise, ensure arrangements can be easily changed, possibly more than once.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

As a Capricorn, when you make a plan or, equally, a promise to somebody, you’ll do everything possible to keep your word. And, should problems arise, you’ll discuss them. Alas, not everybody is as conscientious, as you’re about to learn. If you sense certain individuals are unreliable, be wary. They probably are.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Standing your ground can show you care about something or somebody or, alternatively, that you want to see changes in arrangements you’re not happy with. However obvious the issues are to you, not everybody will understand, which means you owe it to yourself and them to detail the views behind your actions.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Yet again, you’re in a period during which you’re struggling to put you and your interests first. This is partly because of guilt. But, also, certain individuals have become accustomed to relying on you. So much so, in fact, that you fear what would happen if they were left to their own devices.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

White lies are considered to be a kind way to say something that might upset others. According to your birthday chart, however, they’ll only confuse matters and could, over time, lead to confusion if not serious upset. Still, you may worry being truthful will trigger problems. True, in the short term, it could ruffle a few feathers. But with so much in transition, you’re better off being both frank and uncompromisingly honest now, then telling those white lies and worrying about when the full facts will surface.

SUNDAY 21 JULY

Aries March 20 – April 19

It’s not that you’ve been secretive. That’s not your style. Rather, there are a number of issues you’ve sidestepped because the gulf between your views and those of others is so wide, achieving an accord seems hopeless. At least begin discussing these matters. You’ll be amazed how well things go.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Certain individuals are talking about ideas that aren’t just intriguing, these would make sense in practical terms. Yet with so much in transition, you’re wary. You’re anxious these will be swept aside by ongoing changes. While it’s possible, these are fundamental to everybody’s plans, so are likely to survive all those twists and turns.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

If you’re into astrology, you’ll be aware that your ruler Mercury is retrograde. While the changes and errors this triggers can be disruptive, the outcome is often better than your original plans. But not everybody understands that. For now, let them grumble. You’re better of rethinking things once, but in early August.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Others are complaining about changes, but then make them and realise their benefits far outweighed any temporary disarray. Keep this in mind now, especially if certain individuals are manoeuvring to halt changes. While a certain amount of confusion is inevitable, the results will more than justify any chaos. It will pass swiftly.

Leo July 23 – August 22

When you neglected to mention several issues, it was because they didn’t matter much. Since then, however, these have become increasingly important. What’s tricky is that they involve others, so should be discussed. Begin talking things over now and when the time to make decisions comes, you and everybody else, will be ready.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Certain individuals tend to be sloppy about organising plans, then blame others. While, in the past, you’ve attempted to discuss this, it’s achieved absolutely nothing. Nor will it in the future. There’s only one answer. It’s recognising that, when dealing with them, you’ll have to take care of all the details.

Libra September 23 – October 22

No matter how clear cut the facts seem and, similarly, however clear your own views are, try to avoid conflicts with others. With so much in transition, what seemed reliable information only recently is changing, and will again. The trick is to discuss various options but ensure arrangements are flexible.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

After months of being patient and weeks of discussion, and all sorts of promises, you’re beginning to wonder whether the arrangement or changes being discussed are going to happen. They will, but judging by the influence of July’s tricky planetary activity, things are unlikely to take place nearly as swiftly as you hoped.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

There’s no denying that it’s been a tricky time for everybody. While you’re usually able to turn even the most impossible situations around, your options are severely limited. Out of character as it is, take things slowly. Thursday’s stunning link between Mars and your ruler Jupiter marks a wonderful if surprising turn around.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

During periods of rapid and exciting developments but, also, unexpected twists and turns, you try to anticipate as much as you can. While, in one way, this is wise it could actually complicate matters. Plan but ensure those arrangements are flexible. You’ll soon realise how wise this approach is.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Sometimes obstacles are no more than that, difficulties to be surmounted. But those you’re currently facing are forcing you to educate yourself about certain matters or issues you’ve dismissed as being uninteresting or not really yours to deal with. Once you begin, you’ll realise how crucial these are.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

After a series of promising developments and, equally, the support of helpful people, you’ve felt optimistic about getting through this rather tricky period. Despite the worrying nature of these events, they’re prompting you to examine options that you’ve previously dismissed or were unaware of. Do so. You’ll be glad you did.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY