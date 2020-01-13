Image Credit:

MONDAY 13 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Unappealing as the idea of continuing to live with tensions with others may be, the individual in question simply isn’t ready to face facts. What you can do, however, is plant seeds that will get them thinking in terms of a serious exchange of ideas and, soon after, actually discussing a solution

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Telling others what you intend to do is one thing, but knowing they understand your intentions is quite another matter. The problem isn’t what you’re saying but, rather, certain individuals have been working diligently on plans of their own, and can’t help but base their views of activities on their own experiences.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Discussions in early January were promising, but things haven’t turned out as you hoped. Tempting as it is to keep at it, you’re better off exploring the ideas currently coming your way and those that surface over the next week or so. They’ll fit in with recent changes, so be much easier.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

While the recent eclipsed Full Moon influenced every sign, the fact it was in Cancer suggests you’re ending one cycle and beginning another. The irony is, you won’t necessarily have realised that at the time. Gradually, however, you’ll become increasingly aware how pivotal recent events were. In every case, they’re about timely breakthroughs.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Annoying, if not unfair, as the situations you’re facing may be, resist the temptation to turn them into a drama. While, this may call attention to the matter in question, and fast, there’s far more to it than you think. For now, focus on gathering facts, then next, on discussion. Soon everything will be clear.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

You always think carefully about the situations you’re facing and who’s responsible for what. Yet what you’ve been dealing with over the past few weeks could have been puzzling, if not seemed overwhelming. You’re not alone. Nobody, including you, will have escaped the confusion triggered by the current tricky planetary setup.

Libra September 22 – October 21

For ages you’ve been trying to get the facts about certain increasingly pressing practical matters. However, with your ruler Venus only just now moving to accent these, the odds are good you’ll finally discover what you need to learn. Knowing that, ensure whatever decisions you make now can be easily changed later.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Only days ago, you’d have avoided even mentioning certain tricky but strictly private matters. Yet now, not only are you discussing them, you’re doing so frankly. This shift is triggered by the powerful link between the practical Saturn and your ruler Pluto. Don’t hold back. The more you reveal, the better.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

As a fire sign, you’re not only adept at thinking and acting swiftly, you enjoy the rush that comes with accomplishing a lot in a short time. However, be wary of the influence of Mars, which is positioned in Sagittarius until mid-February. Its added enthusiasm could mean you act with a haste you’d soon regret. Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Most Capricorns have no problem standing their ground. So much so, in fact, you may not pause to consider whether what was once worth a battle still is. While, initially, reviewing such matters may seem pointless, once you begin, you’ll realise your priorities have shifted and so, too, must several pivotal arrangements.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

One of your greatest gifts, as a clever Aquarius, is your ability to spot what’s behind even unsettling changes. But those currently taking place have you as puzzled as everybody else. The secret is to observe what’s taking place but, for now, avoid discussions. Talking things over would only confuse matters.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Tempting as it is to brush off the rather dire warnings you’re hearing from those who tend to be over-dramatic anyway, at least look into what they’re discussing. While it’s unlikely you’ll be confronted by disastrous events, it’s worth being aware of this tide of unsettling, yet potentially profitable, developments.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although the Sun meets both your ruler Saturn and Pluto, once a year, they aren’t just positioned in Capricorn, this rare link occurs on your birthday. While this indicates a massive review of what, and who, is most important in your life, the actual circumstances of your life will shift as dramatically. Obviously, this is exciting and, importantly, it challenges your tendency to try to analyse, and by doing that, control everything. The lesson is to let go. It sounds simple but will be as challenging as it is rewarding.

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Long ago you had to face the fact that when you’re irritated with the slow pace at which others discuss and do things, it’s more about your impatience than their actual activities. Still, in certain situations you can charm those individuals into being a little more enthusiastic about increasingly pressing matters.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Being a Taurus and ruled by the gracious Venus, you’d rather find a diplomatic approach to tricky issues that risk a clash. However, because one particular individual ignores any but the most forthright of statements, you’re better off being blunt from the outset. Then, once all is clear, you can move on to other matters.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

When you sidestepped certain discussions, it was because the facts involved were too complicated to explain and, besides, you assumed others were up to date on everything. Now, suddenly, it’s becoming clear how wrong you were. Begin again, but this time deal with each and every detail, and point by point.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Understandably, you’re not eager to battle others over issues you know they regard as their territory. Yet if you don’t stand up to them now, it will only get worse. At least raise your concerns. Despite your misgivings, your thoughts on the matter and even your advice will be welcomed, and enthusiastically.

Leo July 22 – August 21

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is tackle certain increasingly complex issues. However, that’s exactly the reason you should deal with them, and as swiftly as possible. Discuss and put to rest any misunderstandings now, while they’re relatively uncomplicated, and you can truly put them behind you.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Irritating, if not worrying, as the apparent careless attitude of certain individuals has been, you’re unaware of crucial facts. They’ve been juggling tricky situations with equally difficult individuals, yet reluctant to complain for fear of upsetting others. Wait, watch and learn. You’ll soon realise what they’ve been up against.

Libra September 22 – October 21

You know certain individuals who refuse to take responsibility for their errors but who, even worse, always try to find somebody else to blame. The problem now is, you’re entangled in range of arrangements with them and, quite rightly, have concerns. Keep notes on everything discussed, agreed and done. That should do the trick.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

The problem isn’t discussing certain complex and intensely private matters openly. Actually, it’s a relief. However, this means reviewing and then correcting statements you’ve made in the past to cover up on these. While they weren’t exactly lies, they also weren’t exactly truthful. Tell everybody involved the facts, and the sooner the better.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Initially, it may seem that others made mistakes, and mostly because they ignored your suggestions or even the plans you organised. Before speaking to them, review what you said. While it may have made sense to you, as a fire sign, it won’t have been thorough enough for their slower way of thinking.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

For ages you’ve managed to sidestep arrangements you disagreed with but, being in the background, didn’t matter. Recent changes have shifted the focus, enough it’s time to discuss these frankly. Finally, you can talk things over in depth. While initially others may be reticent, they’ll soon be tackling these with enthusiasm.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

While, obviously, you can’t avoid making decisions, you can regard whatever you organise or plan as tentative. True, ordinarily, this would seem a waste of time. At the moment, however, it’s not only the best strategy, it gives you and others time to talk things over and, importantly, discuss the changes currently unfolding.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

The line between somebody who complains at lot and somebody who’s really struggling isn’t always clear. Not only is that very much the case now, certain individual need attention more than anything else. So give them that, and nothing else. You’ll soon realise how powerful simply being with somebody can be.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Few things are more insulting, if not upsetting, then being questioned about the truth of what you’ve said, done or committed to. However, it’s a tricky time. While it’s possible you’ve made compromises, some merely practical but others unwise, you can always make amends. But it’s just as likely somebody unscrupulous is trying to pin the blame for their self-serving manoeuvres on others, possibly you. Whatever the case, the theme is delving into, and discovering, the facts and sticking with them, and nothing else.

WEDNESDAY 15 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

You probably couldn’t even count the number of times in the past you put pressure on others to get involved in certain of your plans, mostly because you were restless and wanted them to get involved. Now, however, you’ve no choice but to wait and watch. You’ve plenty to occupy you. It’s just not exciting enough.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

During the past few weeks not only have you faced a range of tricky situations, in many you were responsible for keeping others both updated and calm. Since then, however, both circumstances and your mood have shifted, and you’re finally able to relax. Do exactly that. Everything else can wait.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Every once in a while one particular individual is so annoying you decide to take a break. That may mean avoiding them or cutting ties, even if temporarily. Still, be aware, aggravating as they are, they’ve been loyal, and in a range of situations. You might be better off talking things through.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Few things would make you happier than relieving one particular individual of a burden they’ve shouldered in silence and with dignity. You can. But it means acting swiftly and, equally, that you say nothing. This won’t be easy but, if you begin now, it can be dealt with far more easily than you conceived possible.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Being a fire sign, if things aren’t moving swiftly enough, you’ve a talent for turning a minor dilemma into a major drama. However, that alone won’t resolve this particular matter. You’ll need to get together with those involved, and talk things through, point by point. It’s dull but it’s also your only option.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Your initial reaction to the problems you’re facing is that certain individuals have been careless if not thoughtless about pivotal details. The irony is, they’re well aware you’re under pressure and are trying to be helpful, but don’t fully understand the situations you’re dealing with. Explain, but gradually. Understanding this will take time.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Obviously you’ll try to steer clear of the dramas currently triggering confusion if not upset around you. However, not only will that be impossible, the more openly you discuss these matters, the better. Once you begin talking things over frankly, and make it clear you’re keeping notes, others will be on their best behaviour.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Life would be a lot easier if you could make a single, lasting, decision about certain dramatic but timely changes. However, with sudden and often surprising revelations altering the foundation on which these would stand, you’re better off making plans that are flexible enough you can change them, possibly more than once.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Ordinarily, you’ve a knack for knowing when plans are unlikely to last long, so don’t merit much thought, versus those that could be more permanent. But with so much in transition, even you are struggling to discern which is which. The secret? Regard everything as tentative. You can always focus on details later.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

One or two situations cause you anxiety, mostly because you’ve no idea how to deal with them. Fortunately, circumstances have put the responsibility on others’ shoulders. However, because they’re as mystified as you are about what to do, don’t be surprised if, over the next few days, they come to you for advice.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

In most situations, you’re easygoing about the unexpected, especially if what’s arisen would take you into new and intriguing territory. However, you’ve a strong loyalty to certain arrangements, especially those that involve close friends or loved ones. Here, too, changes aren’t just likely, they’d actually be a really good idea.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

When you promised one particular individual you’d be there for them, no matter what, your lives were relatively drama-free. Now things aren’t just different, you’re both struggling with shakeups, many unexpected. Yet they expect your attention. Speak kindly but firmly, explaining times have changed, and so has your ability to be there for them.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The message is your birthday chart could be summed up in the phrase ‘a new ally’. While that could refer to somebody you already know, it’s just as likely somebody will turn up from out of the blue. While spotting them could be tricky, the real challenge is trusting somebody based on your instincts, nothing else. Usually, you’d be practical. You’d assess them slowly. Now the test involves, first, recognising your instincts about them, then actually beginning to rely on the individual in question.

THURSDAY 16 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

While you’d have every right to stand your ground with somebody whose differing views are complicating your life, you’d probably benefit more from discussing those issues, point by point. Deep down, you know you’d learn a lot. It’s just you enjoy a lively debate more than having explore the facts, in detail.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

After a period during which so much was your responsibility, you’re finally able to step back. Better yet, others are responsible for a range of matters. The challenge? Avoiding getting involved. For now, quietly vanish. The less frequently others see you, the more swiftly they’ll begin to take the reins.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Most of the time, you’re fascinated by the amusing but selfish attitude of one or two individuals. The irony is, despite that, they’re both warm and, when things are tough, amazingly loyal. Yet if you need a break, quietly disappear. Once you begin to miss them, you’ll know it’s time to reconnect.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

One particular individual is an expert at sidestepping responsibility for problems they’ve created. While ordinarily that doesn’t matter and you’ve become adept at untangling the resulting difficulties, suddenly the circumstances in question have changed. Those problems are theirs, and theirs alone, to deal with. Back off discreetly, and leave absolutely everything to them.

Leo July 22 – August 21

When you know you need to get something done, you’re not only capable of being amazingly disciplined, you’ll often be discreet about the lengths you go to. That seems to be the case now. The problem? You really do owe it to yourself to ensure others are aware of the efforts you’ve made.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Dealing with somebody who makes plans, then suddenly changes them, and for no real reason, is infuriating. While you won’t be able to get the facts right away, with a little persistence, you’ll both learn the cause of those delays and how much others have struggled to avoid problems and, equally, to put things right.

Libra September 22 – October 21

After weeks of facing, and dealing with, a range of tricky situations, many involving family or close work associates, you’ve managed to steer clear of serious problems. Better yet, certain of the issues in question have been dealt with, so are no longer a concern. Finally, you can take a deep breath and relax.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Only days ago, you were dreading the outcome of discussions in which you revealed the degree to which you’ve deceived others. To your surprise, and relief, the individuals in question have been amazingly forgiving. The fact is, they, too, tend to drift away from the facts, so know exactly what you’re going through.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

As much as you care about certain individuals, their approach to life requires a variety of sensitivity that doesn’t come naturally to you. While, obviously, you can’t change your character, you can make a point of shifting into a more easygoing mood when you’re with them. They’ll be happier and you will be, too.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

For ages you’ve been sidestepping potentially disruptive issues, mostly because you haven’t been in the mood for a battle. Now these can’t be ignored, which means you’ve no choice but to discuss them. You’re not alone in being ready to talk. Don’t be surprised if others raise these before you do.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

The time has come to shed certain longstanding and, therefore, familiar habits or rituals involving others. While once these were fun and, in some cases, inspiring, time has moved on and so have your lives. Instead, devise a new celebration of the link between you, and in doing so, create a new ritual.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Planning ahead is a virtue. While nobody can argue that, with the actual foundation on which those plans as based shifting, even the simplest of arrangements must be regarded as tentative. Explain that to others. While some will understand, others will argue. Gently ignore them. Events themselves will soon prove how right you are.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Nobody enjoys hearing about what’s going on in the world around you, and what others are up to. While you’ll listen to, and learn from their activities, you rarely make a point of discussing what they did, whether they planned ahead, made last-minute changes and, most of all, what they’d have done differently. Your birthday chart encourages you to do exactly that. Not only will you learn a lot, you’ll strengthen links with the individuals in question.

FRIDAY 17 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

In several recent discussions, you sidestepped certain facts, mostly because you assumed they didn’t matter. While that was true at the time, circumstances have changed and now these are crucial. Tempting as it is to say nothing, you’d soon regret it. Raise these right away. You’ll soon understand why they’re so important.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

After weeks of being distracted by several demanding issues, things are finally falling into place. True, they’re not as organised as you hoped. Still, back off and focus on other things, mostly those personal matters you’ve neglected recently. The more you do that, the easier it will be to let go of recent developments.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

It’s the rare Gemini who’s secretive. However, recently, you’ve sidestepped even discussing certain facts because you assumed they were unimportant, so nobody would care. Now you’re beginning to realise it’s the reverse. Start talking these over, point by point, and in detail. While, fortunately, there’s plenty of time, you’re urged to act swiftly.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Most Cancerians are both sentimental, in the sense you care deeply about loved ones and close friends. But, also, you can be fiercely protective, especially when you fear they’re at risk. While, usually, this is helpful, at the moment it’s the reverse. They need to discover, and deal with, those perils on their own.

Leo July 22 – August 21

As a Leo, one of the most important turning points in your astrological year is coming soon. It’s the Leo Full Moon, on 9 February. If you’re wrestling with any issues now, by then you’ll reach the point at which you can focus on, and deal with them, once and for all.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

While you’ve every right to note, and criticise certain individuals for being inattentive to pivotal details, things aren’t what they seem. Others are wrestling with events going on in the background, some of which are seriously challenging. The real problem is, because they can’t ask for help, they’re battling these solo.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Exciting as recent news may be, it also means you’ll have to rethink certain longstanding arrangements. While this is no surprise, the timing isn’t exactly ideal. Still, once you’re actually chatting with others about these promising developments, instead of objecting to the resulting chaos, they’ll regard it as part of the excitement.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Certain individuals tend to turn simple discussions of potential changes or new plans into a lively, if not aggressive, debate. Usually, you’re aware of this, so avoid being drawn in. However, because you’re particularly passionate about one matter, you could find yourself arguing issues, point by point, before you know it.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

As a fire sign, you thrive on moving swiftly. However, certain situations can’t be rushed and, in fact, are forcing you to be patient. While you could complain about this, there’s another alternative. And that is to slow your pace, enough you spot subtleties you’d usually miss out on entirely.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Nobody enjoys a dramatic yet pointless battle with others. Yet judging by the current planetary setup, this isn’t just wise, it’s inevitable. Despite those concerns, raise the issues in question. The irony is, while initially that mood may be uptight, gradually those tensions will be exchanged for discussions as informative as they are cordial.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

Judging by the planetary activity involving your ruler Uranus and several other heavenly bodies, between now and the end of the month, even the simplest of your plans are unlikely to last long, at least as they were originally conceived. Begin reviewing them now, but be aware this process can’t be rushed.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

The last thing you want to do is disappoint anybody. But sudden changes in circumstances will, inevitably, mean rethinking if not cancelling plans. While this may be disappointing in the short term, during periods of unexpected and profound growth, sudden changes aren’t just a good sign, they’ll be an aid to progress.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Because you invest a lot of time in gathering facts and considering your options before you make plans, once you’ve got things organised, you rarely need to pause and rethink things. Yet judging by your birthday chart, this portion of the process isn’t just important, it’s crucial. It’s half about what you actually discuss. But, as much, what you learn from the way others approach such matters will benefit you now and, even more, in the future.

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

Between now and mid-February, your ruler Mars will be positioned in one of the most inquisitive, expansive portions of your chart. This underlines the importance of breaking away from even familiar habits and explore ideas and going places you’d otherwise ignore. Once you do, you’ll understand what you’ll gain from the experience.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

The time has come to discuss certain plans or joint ventures point by point. Understandably, you’ve been putting this off. However, with things moving so swiftly, many of those arrangements are almost organising themselves. Stand back and allow this to happen. What arises may be better than anything you’d imagined possible.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Every once in a while, you make a decision on impulse. While, often, these work out, certain recent decisions weren’t just unwise, you’re urged to disentangle yourself from them, and the sooner the better. Your biggest challenge is telling others. They won’t be happy, but it really can’t be put off.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Sometimes minor issues are exactly that, misunderstandings that can be talked through in minutes. However, even seemingly uncomplicated matters could be deceptive. If so, set aside enough time to do some digging. What you learn and, as important, discuss with others will be more than worth the effort required.

Leo July 22 – August 21

It’s the rare Leo who’s secretive. Yet there are certain matters you rarely even mention, mostly because you’re unsure how to deal with them, so feel uncharacteristically powerless. Despite that, if ever there was a time to raise and discuss these, it’s now. Try it. You’ll soon realise how much you’re learning.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Nothing is more irritating then those who make last minute changes in plan, and who neither explain nor apologise for the inconvenience caused. Yet you know the individuals in question, and recognise this as being out of character. For now, say nothing. Your questions will be answered, but it will take a while.

Libra September 22 – October 21

Few things are more exasperating than, having worked hard to organise a plan and ensure it works for everybody, discovering sudden changes demand an extensive rethink. Annoying as this seems now, once you begin reviewing and updating arrangements, you’ll realise how grateful you are that it’s still possible to make changes.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Ordinarily, when making plans, you’ll carefully think though your objectives, then invest the same about of thought on how you’ll turn your ideas into reality. However, with things moving so swiftly, you’ve no choice but to base decisions on your intuition. As you’ll discover, it’s more reliable than any amount of analysis

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

Every sign is struggling with the current combination of sudden changes and breakthroughs, some as unexpected as they are exciting. While you’ve a knack for dealing with these and the accompanying fast pace, others don’t. Give them a hand. Initially they may be surprised, but they’ll welcome it and be seriously grateful.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

With so much going on in the heavens, much of it in the sign of Capricorn, you’ll have been facing all sorts of dramas. While some have required no more than discussion, many involve changes in existing arrangements, some dramatic. Unsettling as these would be, deep down you know they’ll be in everybody’s best interests.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

As an Aquarius, you’re superb at anticipating changes others regard as unlikely, if not impossible. But even you will be surprised by the events triggered by the Aquarius New Moon, on 24 January, and the breakthroughs it introduces. One thing you can do, however, is ensure whatever you plan now is flexible.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

Most Pisceans are amazingly tactful, which means you’re able to persuade others to make even dramatic changes without any dramas. Now, however, it’s somewhat trickier. One particular individual is determined to keep things as they are. Listen, then describe the unpleasant dramas they can expect. That should do the trick.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Usually, you’d regard sudden changes in the plans you’ve organised as a sign you’ve made an error, mistake or even as a failure. However, with the foundation on which even simple plans are based shifting, often and dramatically, such changes are becoming almost an everyday occurrence. Knowing that, instead of bemoaning those changes, you’ll regard them as the opportunity to broaden your horizons, learn new ideas and meet new people that they are, and better yet, regard them as something to celebrate.

SUNDAY 19 JANUARY

Aries March 20 – April 18

With every passing day it’s becoming increasingly clear there’s no avoiding certain tedious and time-consuming issues. While you’ve regarded your ability to sidestep these as a victory, once you learn more, you’ll realise you’ve been cheating yourself. The more involved you get, the more excited you’ll be by what you experience and who you meet.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Tempting as it is to say a very clear and final ‘no’ to certain persistent offers or individuals who’re convinced you’d really enjoy what they’re planning, think twice. Now that you’re benefitting from the influence of Uranus in Taurus, what seems least promising could be lots more fun than you imaged possible.

Gemini May 20 – June 19

Just when it seemed life had become way too completed and you’ve had little time for fun, everything has changed. New ideas, offers or intriguing encounters have done wonders to lift your spirits. The only challenge? Focusing and dealing with any remaining practical matters before you’re distracted by recent developments.

Cancer June 20 – July 21

Only days ago, you’d either have carefully sidestepped certain topics or, if they were mentioned, steered the conversation in another direction. But what you’ve learnt and discussed in recent situations has been so informative that you’re ready to tackle these. That’s wise. Don’t put this off. The sooner you begin, the better.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Recently, you were anxious about the powerful role others would be taking in your life, especially when it comes to making pivotal decisions. But not only can you trust them, make a point of working together on these matters, and you’ll not only be confident things are right, you’ll learn a lot.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

You’re facing a tricky dilemma. Long ago you realised that as agreeable as certain individuals may be, they’re careless about facts and figures. Yet now you must rely on somebody of that nature for important information. Accept what you’re told, but regard it as tentative. That will make it easier all around.

Libra September 22 – October 21

By and large, even when somebody deserves to be criticised for their attitude or lack of attention to detail, you can’t help but feel sympathetic. This is the case now. Be wary of being too compassionate, however. The individual in question needs to understand the inconvenience their errors have caused.

Scorpio October 22 – November 20

Obviously, finalising plans is a relief. But judging by the current series of powerful aspects to the unpredictable Uranus, even the simplest of arrangements are unlikely to last for long. If ever there was a time to try out new ideas, it’s now. You’ll not only learn a lot, they could work out wonderfully.

Sagittarius November 21 – December 20

In most areas of your life, you combine a determination to achieve your goals and objectives with an easygoing attitude towards change and the unexpected. Yet even you could be thrown by what’s currently taking place. Explore absolutely everything, if only for what you’ll learn and experience. Any lasting changes can, and should, wait.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

By and large, once you begin reorganising something, you’ll continue until everything has been done and dealt with. However, what you’re dealing with is so far reaching you’ve no choice but to take things in stages. While this will require some creative thinking, the results you get will more than justify the effort required.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18

It’s time to shed certain habits, both in your personal life and in certain relationships that have shifted from being rewarding to being just plain dull. The problem is, you’re unsure what’s next. And you won’t be until you let go of the past and, in doing so, clear the way for the new.

Pisces February 19 – March 19

If ever there was a period when being wary of your tendency to turn those who’re struggling with problems into projects, it’s now. Often, the individuals in question are well able to deal with those dramas themselves. What’s more, you’re facing a few of your own. These must take priority.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY