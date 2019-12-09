Image Credit:

MONDAY 9 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Tempting as it is to get involved in the thrilling events swirling in the world around you, matters closer to home can’t be ignored. True, you could put off tackling these for a week or so. The problem is, the actual situations and the people involved would only become more troublesome to deal with.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

In late November, your ruler Venus moved into your fellow earth sign of Capricorn and then superbly aspected the inventive Uranus. Since then, life has been exciting but what’s arisen has been so sudden, you’ve had no idea what to do. The solution? Explore whatever comes your way, one day at a time.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

When you look back on the past two months, during which your ruler Mercury was accenting various obligations and tricky issues, you’ll be proud of how you handled things. Still, now that Mercury’s shifted to a new, and less stressful, position, life will be a lot less complicated, and you’ll be a lot more relaxed.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Although the Full Moon doesn’t actually take place until Thursday, because it accents issues that have either been misunderstood and completely ignored, you’ll already be feeling pressure to say or do something. Others are probably feelings that same pressure, and will be relieved you’ve had the courage to raise and discuss your concerns.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Ironically, few things upset you more than being forced to disappoint somebody else. It’s not only troubling, you find it difficult to discuss the matter in question, so are tempted not to mention it at all. That’s understandable. Still, you’re urged to talk things over, in detail, and the sooner, the better.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Not only does your ruler Mercury move into a new sign, and position in your chart for the first time in two months, it’s now in the fiery Sagittarius. This will lead to a range of intense, and often swift, discussions. While some may need to be dealt with in greater detail, that must wait.

Libra September 23 – October 2

Others are complaining about the time it’s taking you to make seemingly simple decisions. It’s true, they’d be easy if the circumstances you’re dealing with remained as they are. But with changes, some minor but others major, demanding that you rethink even the simplest of ideas or arrangements, it’s nearly impossible to make long term plans.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Few signs have a better understanding of the need to be patient, even when others are in a hurry to make things happen. Yet at the moment, even you are struggling with the feeling things should be moving more swiftly. They will. But, for now, you’re better off taking it slowly.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Usually, you’re quick to think and speak your mind. But, you’ve either been uncertain of your views or had to play it cool, mostly because the communication planet, Mercury, was positioned in the most strategic portion of your chart. Now, its move into Sagittarius brings instant, and welcome clarity and eliminates those obstacles.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Nothing and nobody can undermine the influence of the fortunate Jupiter, which has just arrived in Capricorn, for a year’s stay. However, sudden and seemingly unwelcome changes could make it seem it’s the reverse. If so, this may be more about clearing the way for what’s next than anything worth worrying about.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Unsettling as recent setbacks seemed at the time, since then you’ve realised how they freed you from a situation that, while seemingly worthwhile, was increasingly worrying. What’s more, as that particular arrangement came to an end, with each passing day, another far better one isn’t just increasingly likely, it’s showing amazing promise.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

By now you’re recognising there’s no avoiding the differences triggered by the recent clash between the Sun and your ruler Neptune. Ironically, however, this is giving you an opportunity to clear the air, and in a range of persistent issues. Tackle them one at a time. You’ll be amazed how easy it is.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you secretive or antisocial. Yet the move by the communication planet Mercury into Sagittarius on your birthday indicates the need to review both your own perspective on life and, as important, what you discuss with others. This applies to close personal alliances and, equally, links out in the world. You’ll discover certain of your own ideas are based on the past, while you’ll also need to update the view others hold of you. The process will be as informative as it is exciting.

TUESDAY 10 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Usually, as an Aries, you’ve had no problem standing your ground, even with individuals who others regard as overwhelming or even bullies. However, you’re currently being confronted with somebody who moans. And constantly. Understandably, this wears you down. Do whatever they ask. It really is the only lasting solution.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Planning ahead may be a virtue and, even more, give you a clear sense of where things are going. But with so much promising taking place in the heavens, you’re better off attempting to organise things, even if what you come up with is more of an experiment than anything else. Final arrangements can wait.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Listening with your heart as much as with your ears is always important, but especially so now. While it’s obvious certain individuals are eager to clear up persistent issues, their efforts to discuss these matters are only making things worse. Forget discussions. Instead, make it clear how much they mean to you.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

When you first decided to sidestep certain potentially upsetting issues, they were minor so of little concern anyway. However, now that these are out in the open, the time has come to both be frank about your concerns but, also, seek advice. Brainstorm solutions together. You’ll be amazed how helpful others’ ideas are.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Obviously, you’re in no mood to confess that when you withdrew from one particular arrangement recently, you were dishonest about the reason why. Your objective was to avoid hurting anybody’s feelings. Now that everything has come out, you’ve no choice but to be frank. Still, you can speak from the heart.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Over the past couple of months, you’ve struggled to keep certain longstanding arrangements going. And you’ve succeeded. Now, suddenly both circumstances and your own priorities are shifting. While these changes are timely, they’re also somewhat upsetting, simply because this means rethinking those arrangements that, only recently, you struggled to keep going.

Libra September 23 – October 22

In late November, when your ruler Venus moved to accent the structure of your life, you began a cycle of reflection. But, also, it’s about change of two varieties. While you’ve been rethinking how or where you live, you’re also benefitting from the influence of the expansive Jupiter, which moved there on 2 December.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve been sidestepping certain tricky issues because there seemed to be little hope of a solution. Yet now, suddenly, the actual circumstances in question are changing and that, in turn, means talking things over would be worthwhile. Still, take it slowly, perhaps allowing others to initiate those discussions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Although the Full Moon is in a few days’ time, you’re still mulling over the powerful insights triggered by the Sagittarius New Moon, on 26 November. While you understood some right away, others were more complex and are only now beginning to make sense, in terms of your life and what’s next.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

For most Capricorns, planning ahead is so natural that you don’t even think about it. Or you don’t until you’re discussing what others have planned, and realise how little effort they make. Shocking as this is, many actually enjoy living a life in which each day brings surprises if not twists and turns.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Long ago, you learnt there’s no point in arguing with somebody who is so convinced they’re right, they ignore anything others have to say. Still, at least mention what’s on your mind. While your words will be dismissed now, within days the individual in question will realise just how right you were.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Many Pisceans have a talent for listening sympathetically as others describe the dramas they’ve been dealing with, yet steering clear of getting involved. Now, however, somebody wants you to do exactly that, give them a hand. If you can’t say a firm no, just don’t say yes, Soon it will all blow over.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being told this birthday is about letting go of habits and, possibly, possessions that have been a part of your life for a long time may not sound like good news. Yet you’ve often said to yourself and, on occasion, to others that these are familiar, so comforting, but are also holding you back. The heavens have decided it’s time to make some changes, while you may decide on some, as many will take place because of seemingly random events. In every case, shedding these is freeing you to have, do or be something greater.

WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Ages ago, your mind fastened on doing something, going somewhere or achieving one particular goal. But, despite your efforts, you’ve achieved nothing. Frustrating as this is, it isn’t about what you can actually do, but having the variety of challenge that stirs you up. It’s about getting you doing, not getting it done.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Unsettling as the sudden revelations you’re facing may be, deep down you knew something was wrong. The real shock is the extent of issues and how secretive certain individuals were. From their perspective, this was wise. While, obviously, you’ll express your views, the gulf between you is wide, enough it’s unlikely you’ll strike an accord.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Everybody is influenced by the Full Moon, and the accompanying heightened feelings. However, because this one is in Gemini, you’ll also find yourself trying to understand why certain individuals can be so unsettling and how to overcome this problem. The answer? Forget analysis and accept them, lovingly, as they are.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Few things are more upsetting than being let down by somebody who you’ve trusted. The real problem, however, is the lack of communication about the situation in question. Overcoming your discomfort about raising this may be a challenge. Once you do, and are talking things through, the confusion behind those problems will vanish.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Ideas as exciting as they are unexpected have just arisen. While they’re intriguing, getting involved means making unexpectedly far-reaching changes. The fact is, the pace is swift, so much so you’ve no time to mull things over. Say yes now, then let experience be your guide or, alternatively, miss out entirely.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As an extremely logical yet inquisitive Virgo, you’re always interested in what’s going on around you and the ideas that are exciting others. But you’re also cautious about getting involved in new ideas before you’ve all the facts. Now, events are giving you little choice but to make those changes. You won’t regret it.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The time has come to take a tough line with one particularly tricky individual. While you’re usually able to sidestep their manoeuvers or, when necessary, stage a diplomatic confrontation, neither of those has worked. Bizarre as it seems, the fact is, they want to talk things through, but are too shy to ask.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For weeks there’s been talk of changes in the circumstances of somebody close to you, events that would be as unsettling as they’d be exciting. While, thus far, nothing has happened, suddenly things are moving very swiftly. Unsettling as this will be in the short term, there’s no question it’s in everyone’s best interests.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’ve no problem saying what’s on your mind and, if challenged, will still make every effort to ensure others understand what’s behind those views. Be wary, however, because certain individuals are in a tricky mood. Be careful what you say, or minor differences could turn into a major, and completely unnecessary, blow up.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, you’d already have organised plans for the coming weeks, months and, often, years. But every time you try, things come undone. This is no surprise, since with unsettling eclipses in your sign, later this month and in mid-July of 2020, the actual circumstances you’re dealing with are bound to change.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

When you’re making plans, whether it’s a brief getaway or the variety of more far-reaching changes that’s increasingly on your mind, you’ll think things through in detail. Yet now, with so much in transition, you can’t. This means taking things one day at a time, which is challenging but also best.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Planning ahead may be a virtue, but judging by the coming days’ amazing planetary activity, you’re in for some real excitement. True, what arises may throw existing arrangements into complete disarray. Still, this is a small price to pay for the exciting, if not life-changing, developments soon to come your way.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Most Sagittarians dislike even any plan that begins with the phrase ‘strict discipline’, but intriguingly, this is what your birthday chart is all about. The fact is, for ages, you’ve meant to get involved in several activities but have been unable to fit them into your life. That’s an issue of discipline, as will be taking these up. Yet, once you have, you’ll wonder why you waited for so long. The time has come. Plunge in. You’ll never regret it.

THURSDAY 12 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

Yet again you’ve caught somebody telling a lie. As an Aries, you dislike those who set a moral code for others, so wouldn’t ordinarily be upset. If somebody thinks being dishonest is acceptable, it’s up to them. However, explain that this means you can’t really trust them, which could undermine your once-valued relationship.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Life would be a lot easier if you could make decisions about certain increasingly complex situations, then turn those into plans. However, with the foundation on which these are based shifting so swiftly and dramatically, the more flexible your thinking and your long term vision, the better. Lasting plans can and should wait.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Be watchful of conversations about certain tricky issues. One or two individuals are trying to measure, then compare, the sincerity of others’ feelings. While, obviously, this will never work, they’ll need to discover that for themselves. Until them, back off and leave them to their debates and discussions, while you busy yourself elsewhere.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The odds are good that, in raising certain persistent issues, your intention is to speak from the heart. However, the resulting discussions could easily slip into the variety of brutally frank exchanges you dread. Tempting as it is to avoid these, don’t. Actually, they won’t just be timely, they’ll do wonders to clear the air.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Unless you’re keeping close track of the lunar cycle, either via reading your stars or simply checking things out in the heavens, you could have missed out on the fact the Moon is full. Despite that, you’ll probably have been experiencing the heightened feelings it triggers. Pay close attention to these. You’ll learn a lot.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

There are many ways to prove that what others insist are facts are reliable. However, things are moving swiftly, and you’ve little time to gather information. This leaves you two choices. You can either forget about the idea in question or trust your instincts, which say things will work out brilliantly.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Every Full Moon brings issues of some variety to a head. While often you’ll be aware of these and will have been working to create calm and understanding, at the moment, that’s unlikely. The fact is, one particular individual is confused and believes a confrontation with you will help resolve their problems.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve managed to prevent certain impulsive individuals from making changes in their own lives that would be unsettling for everybody else. However, recent developments in your own life have forced you to recognise those changes you’ve been dreading most would, once you’ve learnt more and become accustomed to them, be hugely exciting.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Planning ahead is a virtue, or so others say. However, as a Sagittarius and a spontaneous fire sign, you’d rather keep plans loose enough they can be changed swiftly. This is always wise, but especially so now. Sunday’s rare and amazing link between your ruler Jupiter and Uranus could trigger miraculous events, possibly overnight.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago, you learnt to ignore those who seem to thrive on being unpleasant or, in some cases, upsetting others. But certain individuals you care about not only don’t know how to protect themselves, they don’t understand why they should. Perhaps they’re lucky, and will never need to think about such matters.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Many Aquarians struggle with astrology, because you’re superb at thinking through, and organising, plans yourself. Still, even at your most imaginative, you’re unlikely to have anticipated the stunning events triggered by Sunday’s link between the fortunate Jupiter and your ruler Uranus. This will, quite simply, transform your life, and in a glorious way.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Inevitably, the ideas you’re talking about and the changes they’d lead to will benefit some who you’re close to and create a certain amount of disruption for others. The latter may complain, but changes of this nature are part of life. In fact, you’ve survived those they’ve made, and never said a word.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While every sign is influenced by the Full Moon, the fact it’s taking place on your birthday indicates you’re beginning a new cycle, personally but, just as much, in close alliances. This particularly applies to personal relationships but this could be a powerful influence on business links too. In every case, it’s about allowing your feelings to show, both what you’re happy about but, also, those that need to be addressed, and soon. The results will be beyond anything you’ve imagined possible.

FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. With your ruler Mars in one of the trickiest parts of your chart, because it’s accenting practical or business matters but, also, trust issues, you’ve had to be cautious. While this won’t have been easy, once things are settled, you’ll be proud of what you’ve accomplished.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Often, when the world around you is in chaos, you survive by ignoring it and keeping your own world and life as uncomplicated as possible. Take that approach now, however, and you’ll only miss out on exciting, if puzzling, ideas. Initially they’ll seem bizarre then, within days, you’ll recognise exactly how they’ll fit in.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As a Gemini, last minute changes in plans don’t bother you but, long ago, you learnt they upset others. However, there’s no choice. Even what should be simple arrangements have already been changed and, it appears, will be again. Explain this to others, making it clear this wasn’t your idea. Then say no more.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Over the past few days, you’ve not only discussed matters that, only recently, you’d never have dared even mention, you’ve learnt a great deal. Tempting as it is to withdraw, and mull things over, you’re far better off keeping the lines of communication open. Amazingly, you’ll soon begin to enjoy those frank exchanges.

Leo July 23 – August 22

While it’s true, you’re a fire sign, so thrive under pressure, dealing with last minute changes is an entirely different matter. If you’ve time to think about what arises, eventually you’ll feel comfortable with those changes. However, the opportunities you’re facing are as fast-moving as they are thrilling. It’s now or never.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Ages ago, you promised somebody you’d give them a hand with a situation they were anxious about. At the time, it seemed simple. Since then, this particular concept has become far more complicated but, also, you’re much busier. Obviously, you’re worried. Instead, discuss this frankly. The individual in question will understand.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’, and you’ve tried them all. But one particular individual is still acting as if you’d agreed to their ideas or future plans. Of course, you haven’t. Forget about discussion. Say nothing, but quietly vanish, for a day or so. That will do the trick.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Being both aware what others are dealing with, sometimes more than they are themselves, but also conscious of the rapid rate of change currently reshaping so many situations, you’ve been doing a lot of juggling. And, mostly, others are unaware of it. Now, however, your manoeuvres need to be discussed, and soon.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You could easily misinterpret the sudden change in attitude or plans, or perhaps both, by one particular individual as no more than a bad mood, one from which you expect they’ll recover swiftly. Actually, they’ve misunderstood something you said or did. This isn’t serious but needs attention, and the sooner, the better.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Appealing as offers that come from out of the blue seem, the cautious side of your nature is wary about trusting them. While that’s understandable, judging by the influence of the bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn for the coming year, this is only just the beginning of a period of exciting ideas and encounters.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

For ages you’ve been nursing certain long cherished plans, ideas or alliances that once held promise but are increasingly burdensome. Difficult as saying farewell to these would be, the moment you let go of them, you’ll create space in your life for the thrilling events or ideas waiting in the wings.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While nobody would argue there’s anything wrong with giving others a hand, even when things are already going well, one particular individual is jealous. And they’re demanding the same amount of time and attention. Tell them they’ll get it, but when the moment is right. And that moment isn’t now.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re aware that, in certain situations, you need to take a tough line but, in others, you must be gentle, nurturing yet persistent. While you’re capable of both, knowing which approach is best and when can be tricky. Still, begin. Every time, you’ll learn something, and not just about how to handle even tricky relationships but, also about yourself, and both what and who you truly enjoy in life. Some of those insights could surprise you.

SATURDAY 14 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

True, every sign will benefit from the current rare and powerful link between Jupiter and Uranus. However, they’re accenting what you’re doing, wish to achieve and, especially, your resources. This suggests that with only a little effort you’ll get the necessary support and, better yet, the outcome of your efforts will be hugely successful.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve been exploring ways to overcome arrangements that once worked well but which, as times have changed and, indeed, the role of certain individuals in your life has shifted are no longer fun. But where to begin? Ask them. They, too, recognise that, first, discussion, then changes, are long overdue.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The last thing you want is to disappoint anybody. The real problem is, certain individuals seem convinced exciting plans were your idea, which means unwelcome changes are also your responsibility. While neither is true, you’re better off simply apologising to everybody, then in a firm but friendly manner, change the subject.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

On one hand, you’re eager to take a break from the rather intense discussions of the past few days. But you’ve learnt so much, not only about where others stand on certain matters, your own perspective has changed. While, in the past, you’d have said no more, continue talking things through. The results will amaze you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Sometimes, you’re in a rush. As often, however, it’s pride that prevents you from allowing others to deal with certain time-consuming but crucial arrangements. At the moment, you’ve no choice but to hand over a range of such matters. The sooner you talk this over, the more swiftly you can let go.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

While every sign will benefit from the current link between bountiful Jupiter and Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, because this accents the people, places and activities that bring you joy, surprise developments could lead to amazing breakthroughs. Waste no time in debate. Say yes now and deal with the details later.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although you’ve accomplished a great deal over the past several weeks, it’s required that you be ‘on duty’, that is, be prepared to deal with difficult people or tricky situations. Relentless as this seems, once this cycle ends, next week, you’ll realise how much you’ve learnt, done and dealt with.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

It’s said there’s little point in arguing with those whose decisions are firm. While you recognise that in others, this applies to you, at least in one particular situation. You’ve consistently sworn you’d never change your views. However, what’s currently coming to light is making it clear that’s not only inevitable, you’ve no choice.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

You’re rarely shy about agreeing to an intriguing offer or tempting invitation. Yet you’re wary, mostly because the situation in question seems too good to be true. And, because of that, you fear there’s a trap. While that’s understandable, judging by the current planetary setup, this really is as good as it seems.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Intriguingly, you find talking about tough times and how you overcame them easy. However, more welcome events and happy times are another matter. Being open about these makes you feel vulnerable. Still, it’s forcing you to realise that, often, you focus more on life’s challenges than those times and individuals that bring you joy.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Painful as the discovery that somebody has been deceiving you may be, you’ve long questioned whether that particular individual was loyal. So now that the facts are surfacing, your focus is more on deciding what action to take. Tempting as it is to hope this will pass, it won’t. You’ll need to be tough.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Sometimes a kindness is exactly that, giving somebody a timely hand with already exciting developments. But now, one particular individual needs another variety of attention. You’ve no choice but to call their attention to their increasingly irritating manner. They think it’s witty. Explain, as simply as you can, that it isn’t.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being a proud fire sign, you tend to assume that you’ll not only organise your own plans and those of others, but that you’ll also encourage those who need a boost and, when things are dull, find ways to make life more interesting. While you’re wonderful at all of this, you’re less skilled at leaving things as they are or, in your case, going within, and being quiet. Out of character as experiencing this kind of stillness may be, judging by your birthday chart, it’s about to become very important indeed.

SUNDAY 15 DECEMBER

Aries March 20 – April 19

While, as an Aries, you enjoy doing things first, which is the reason so many born under your sign are successful competitive athletes, everyday life is another matter. Yet, almost despite yourself, you’re trying to get one particular project done before somebody to whom it means a lot. Think carefully about this.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

There’s a fine, but distinct, line between making plans for the future and regarding those arrangements as final. For the moment, focus on overcoming the chaos triggered by recent timely but disruptive changes. That will keep things going until the 20th, when your ruler Venus moves to accent more far-reaching plans.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Exciting ideas are in the air. While you’re eager to explore, others are wary and fear wasting their time or being disappointed. Forget about trying to win the individuals in question over and, if necessary, get involved on your own. Then you can discuss your own experiences. That should win over the doubters.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Just when you thought that once troublesome issues had been dealt with and can be regarded as part of the past, sudden changes have put them at the forefront of everybody’s thinking and discussion. Worrying as this seems now, be bold. Speak from the heart. The warm response you receive will amaze you.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages you’ve been planning a surprise for somebody special. Now that it’s closer to happening, sudden changes in circumstances could mean rethinking everything. Tempting as it is to keep arrangements as they are, it’s unwise. Instead, tell the individual in question what you’ve been planning, and discuss the next step together.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is reorganise elements of your life you’ve changed recently, sometimes more than once. However, the planetary setup accents exactly such matters and, disruptive as the next round of changes would be, what they’re ushering in will prove to be magical. And beyond your expectations.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There’ve been several situations in the recent past when you were forced to tell a white lie, mostly to avoid issues that really couldn’t be discussed at the time or troublesome issues. Now, however, not only is it vital these be out in the open, you’ll need to express your views, fully and frankly.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Many Scorpios intentionally present a tough image, often as a way of avoiding troublemakers. This means those you’ve met recently know only that uncompromising exterior, not the gentle being within. And some of these individuals could be good friends. Find time to get to know them, and for them to get to know you.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Certain well-meaning individuals have expressed concern about recent ideas, offers or plans being too good to be true. As a result, they’re insisting you show interest, but wait, watch and do nothing. You believe these are for real, and refuse to waste time worrying. You’re right. The sooner you plunge in, the better.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

While the Sun’s move into Capricorn, on the 22nd begins your birthday month, the eclipsed New Moon in your sign a few days later, on the 26th may be even more important. This accents breakthroughs, both in overcoming existing concerns, but even more in turning long cherished dreams into reality.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ages ago, you promised yourself that if you achieved certain challenging personal goals, you’d give yourself a gift. While you may not tell others, you felt you’d have to celebrate. Now you’ve done it, yet are anxious about rewarding yourself. If ever there was a time for such celebrations, it’s now.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Ordinarily, you’re able to tune out the complaints of certain individuals who’ll find fault with anybody or anything. Yet now, their focus is dear to your heart, so upsetting. While it’s true, they’ll never understand the impact of their words, you can simply tell them call a halt to their moaning, at least for now.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY