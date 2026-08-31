Your salary just landed? 10 payday spending mistakes to avoid in the UAE

Experts warn: emotional spending and small treats can eat your UAE pay
Payday can make you feel richer than you actually are. Truly, that first-day spending spree can be a trap. You see new shoes, the shiny blue guitar you've been longing for, that one elusive PS-5, and you think...it's alright, I can spend it all, can't I?
But before you start tapping your card like there's no tomorrow, take a breath.
Professor Mercedes Sheen, Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, says payday can create a temporary sense of financial abundance that changes the way we think about spending.
"The moment your salary arrives, your brain is more likely to focus on what you can afford rather than what you should buy," she explains.
The shift can make us more susceptible to impulse purchases, flash sales and 'limited-time' offers, particularly when targeted advertising and easy tap-to-pay options are thrown into the mix.
In other words, payday brain is not necessarily your best financial adviser.
And in the UAE, where a quick trip to Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates can turn into a shopping spree, and a dinner or brunch can quickly become an expensive night out, that distinction matters more than usual.
So before your salary disappears into a collection of 'I deserve this' purchases, here are 10 things to think twice about buying immediately after payday.
Food delivery is a classic example: One takeaway after a long day doesn't look like a financial problem. Neither does the occasional work lunch. But repeat those decisions often enough and the convenience starts competing with your savings.
Carol Glynn, founder and finance coach at Conscious Finance Coaching, had earlier told us, that clients often underestimate how much delivery actually costs because they focus on the food rather than the additional charges.
Even ordering once a week for a couple can approach Dh1,000 a month once delivery fees, tips and service charges are included, she says. Add work lunches and the number can climb quickly.
Beth Clay, founder of Financed Well, had also identified food delivery, subscriptions, convenience spending, Buy Now Pay Later and impulse shopping as common spending leaks.
Her bigger point is that spending isn't always about wanting something.
"One of the biggest overlooked spending leaks I experience in clients is emotional spending. Many purchases aren't driven by need at all, they're actually a response to stress, boredom, reward or simply making life feel easier after a busy day," she says.
And so, your bank account is fighting your entire collection of tiny treats.
So, with the help of experts, we compiled a list of things, essentially stating, what not to do immediately, when your salary arrives.
Treat payday as your financial reset button. In the first 24 hours, resist any big purchases, pay your essential bills, move money into savings or investments, and set aside funds for rent, school fees and monthly commitments. Then give yourself a realistic spending budget for the fun stuff. Waiting just one day allows the emotional buzz of payday to fade, making it far easier to tell the difference between what you want now and what you'll still value next week...
New phone? Designer bag? Jewellery? Expensive electronics? Luxury furniture?
Payday is when these purchases can suddenly feel justified.
But Sheen says the issue is the way your newly topped-up bank account can influence your thinking. "The moment your salary arrives, your brain is more likely to focus on what you can afford rather than what you should buy."
This doesn't mean you can never buy the thing you've been saving for. It means don't let the arrival of your salary make the decision for you.
A useful rule: if you hadn't planned to buy it before payday, give yourself 24 hours before reaching for your card.
You're tired. You're hungry. Your salary has landed.
Suddenly, ordering dinner feels like a reasonable reward.
And once can be harmless. The problem is when convenience becomes the default.
Payday can make us more focused on immediate affordability, rather than whether a purchase actually fits our priorities, explains Sheen. Food delivery is a perfect example: You're not necessarily thinking, Do I want to spend Dh100 on dinner? You're thinking, I just got paid, so Dh100 isn't a big deal.
But repeat that decision every week and the 'small' treat can become a four-figure monthly habit. Finance experts cited for this story estimate that even weekly delivery for two can approach Dh1,000 a month once delivery charges, tips and service fees are included.
One Dh25 coffee doesn't exactly scream financial crisis, as Beth Clay, founder of Financed Well, had earlier told us.
Five of them a week, however, adds up to roughly Dh500 a month.
Then there's the pastry, and office lunch and afternoon iced coffee. The spontaneous café stop.
Sheen's point about payday: When your account balance has just received a boost, individual small purchases can feel even less significant. "The moment your salary arrives, your brain is more likely to focus on what you can afford rather than what you should buy."
This makes payday a bad time to decide that yes, actually, you can afford to make café lunches your personality.
Streaming service number five? A premium music plan? That fitness app you haven't opened since March? Cloud storage you barely remember signing up for?
Subscriptions are easy to ignore because the spending happens automatically. And that is exactly why payday is a good time to review them, rather than add another one.
Sheen says the first day of the salary cycle can be a useful opportunity to resist immediate spending and instead get your financial priorities in order. "Instead, treat payday as your financial reset button."
This means checking recurring payments, cancelling services you don't use, and making sure your money is going where you actually want it to go.
Grocery delivery is wonderfully convenient. It can also make it very easy to convince yourself that you need 14 snacks, three types of hummus, and enough sparkling water to survive an apocalypse.
Finance experts say grocery delivery apps can encourage overspending because people may add more items to justify delivery charges, while fees and tips can also push up the final bill. And when payday has just landed, that oversized basket can feel less alarming.
The fix? Shop from a list rather than from your newly replenished bank balance.
Sheen's broader advice is to use payday to establish what your money needs to do before deciding what you can spend for fun.
Flash sale. Last chance. Only three left. Ends tonight. Oh, those words are seared into your brain.
Your rational brain may know exactly what's happening. Your shopping finger may disagree.
Sheen says payday can make consumers more vulnerable to these kinds of triggers because the increased bank balance creates a temporary feeling of financial freedom. The problem with a limited-time offer is that it encourages you to make a decision before you've had time to decide whether you actually want the product.
So make your own deadline. If you still want it tomorrow, reconsider the purchase. If the urge disappears, congratulations, you just saved yourself money
The phrase 'only Dh100 a month' can make an expensive purchase sound surprisingly innocent.
But four Dh100 payments aren't one Dh100 purchase. They're a commitment. And multiple instalment plans can pile up until your future paydays are already partly spent before the money even arrives.
The experts warn about payday spending is especially relevant here: feeling that you can afford something today isn't the same as being able to comfortably afford the commitment over the coming months.
Before choosing an instalment option, look at the total cost and count how many other repayments are already leaving your account. Your future salary shouldn't already have a shopping list attached to it.
A pay rise can make a shinier car look suddenly attainable.
But the monthly payment is only one part of the equation. There's insurance, fuel, servicing, registration, parking and other running costs to consider. The same applies to any major lifestyle upgrade: don't automatically turn a higher salary into higher monthly commitments.
Sheen recommends resisting big financial decisions immediately after payday, when that feeling of abundance is strongest.
"Waiting just one day allows the emotional buzz of payday to fade, making it far easier to tell the difference between what you want now and what you'll still value next week."
That one-day pause could be the difference between I really want this car and I really wanted this car yesterday.
This includes: Your phone package, internet plan, insurance, banking services and gym services.
These expenses can continue for years simply because nobody has stopped to question them. Payday is a good time to review them, but not necessarily to upgrade them.
Check whether you're still using what you're paying for. Look at your latest statements. See whether your plan still makes sense.
The goal isn't to eliminate every expense. It's to stop autopilot spending from eating into the money you thought you had available.
This is the big one. Sometimes, sometimes the purchase isn't really about the purchase. It's about the feeling. Sheen says payday can alter our mindset precisely because it creates that temporary sense of abundance.
"Payday doesn't just change your bank balance; it changes your mindset."
And that can make the first few hours after getting paid particularly vulnerable to emotional spending. So instead of asking, Can I afford this?, try asking: Would I still buy this next week?
The first 24 hours after payday should be about resisting big purchases, paying essential bills, moving money into savings or investments, and setting aside funds for upcoming commitments such as rent and school fees. "Then give yourself a realistic spending budget for the fun stuff."