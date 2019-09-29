Pandora Image Credit: Supplied

Pandora

This two-year-old girl has never known a home of her own. She is sweet, gentle but a little shy and is looking for that perfect sofa with a loving family. Vaccinated, neutered and ready for adoption.

Juliet

Juliet Image Credit: Supplied

Brought to K9 Friends when her owners experienced financial difficulties, Juliet is used to a home. She gets along with people, other dogs and cats. At seven years old, Juliet really deserves to find her forever home as she has so much love and loyalty to give a family.

Mayo

Mayo Image Credit: Supplied

Not quite one year old yet, Mayo was surrendered as he did not get on with one of his previous owners’ cats. He is a bouncy dog who loves his walks and he has learnt to walk very well on a lead. He knows his basic commands and just needs a loving family to grow with. Vaccinated, neutered and looking for someone to go on walks with.