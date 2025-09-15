Why finding a dress with pockets feels like winning the lottery: A 300-year battle of fashion and freedom

But things started to change for men. Sailors needed to carry citizenship papers, and the nobility had pockets sewn into their suits by the 1600s. Carlson writes that men’s suits began to resemble little cupboards — storage space everywhere. Women, meanwhile, were stuck with “tie-on” pockets — detachable and easy targets for ridicule. These pockets were mocked as secret-keepers, a kind of suspicious little vault that women were apparently guarding too closely. And when women pushed for proper, integrated pockets, there was outrage. Horse-riding women, in particular, were accused of stepping too far into ‘masculine’ territory. In 1712, The Gentleman’s Magazine even fretted that female delicacy was being replaced with “masculine courage.” Sigh, have mercy on women who had somewhere to put their stuff.