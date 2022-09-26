Sometimes, no matter how much money we spend buying and switching from one skincare to another, they fail to do us justice. There are still a lot of imperfections that need to be fixed. Our skin tones are still uneven, our large pores are visible, and we just can’t seem to master the art of contouring our nose to make it look slimmer. Now, if only we women had an instant solution to all these problems.

Enter, tweakments — the word used to describe subtle, barely noticeable cosmetic procedures — which has grown in popularity over the past couple of years. An offering of modern-day technology and machines blended with a traditional, relaxing experience, it is truly the best of both worlds. Furthermore, the amount of time taken to complete a certain treatment is shorter compared to other aesthetic treatments, not to mention the exceptional results. Some even refer to these procedures as a “quick lunchtime break”.

“A natural treatment is the one that introduces no foreign material in the body, thus reducing the risk for complications,” says Dr Giulia Svizzero, Plastic Surgeon, Tajmeel Clinic. “But that’s not all. A natural treatment is also the one enabling natural results both to the eye and to the touch. Body tissues should retain their natural softness and texture, a result that is too often hindered by traditional options.”

A tweakment is the intelligent combination of the words “tweak” and “treatment”, which refers to non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments that enhance a person’s look but in a subtle and natural way. “Some very popular and world known tweakments are botox, fillers, facial peels and micro needling treatments,” says Dr Faisal Ameer, Consultant Plastic Surgeon and HOD of Plastic Surgery, Thumbay University Hospital. “However, less involved surgical procedures such as a mini facelift or cellulite treatments that make a big difference but in a subtle way can also be considered under the category of tweakments. Even though these procedures are popular it is the need and want of a person that determines the necessity of a procedure.”

Favoured by cosmetic doctors, the natural look has gained popularity in the past few years as cosmetic procedures evolve. “It has gained popularity in the past few years as it is safe, non-invasive and if done at the right place and with an experienced dermatologist and cosmetologist it doesn’t require much downtime,” says Dr Shweta Singh Bhandari, Specialist Dermatologist, Aster Clinic, Sports City and Arabian Ranches. “These treatments make you look natural and present the best version of yourself.”

According to Dr Sanjay Parashar, Founder of Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation and Consultant Plastic Surgeon, a natural look involves subtle changes in the face that do not change a person, looks aesthetically pleasing and is not recognisable by average population. “People have gone through media trends and cosmetic hypes of treatments such as fillers, thread lift, cat eye, Nefertiti and they have realised that too much filler or too much tightening looks unnatural and gives them a look of “overdone” faces and can be easily identified as abnormal by almost everybody,” says Dr Parashar.

“To me,” adds Dr Parashar, “natural treatment is done just to correct some problems such as wrinkles, under eye depression, deep furrows, jowls, neck sagging using subtle treatments be it fillers, threads or even face lifts. I have noticed that people are turning to face and neck lift as a means of just naturally giving them a youthful face without excessive fullness.”

Create youthfulness

As we age, our skin starts to lower, and we lose volume around the eye area. To treat this, practitioners often recommend injecting the temporal area creating a fuller, healthier look. “The treatments that are used and create youthfulness to the upper face are platelet rich therapy (PRP), Botox, dermal fillers and skin booster treatments,” says Dr Singh Bhandari.

Dr Parashar recommends that the upper face can be beautifully and naturally rejuvenated using small doses of botulinum injections to ease the wrinkles, subtle fillers or fat grafting to temporal hollowness, saggy brows. “In some older people adding an upper blepharoplasty with or without brow lift gives a refreshing look naturally,” he says.

When it comes to minimising the appearance of ageing, the first thing you’ll want to consider is Botox. But not the Botox of old, the aim isn’t to freeze the face, but rather to use it sparingly in the right areas. Is it possible to use Botox and fillers carefully to gently lift the complexion? “As the face is structured by the bones, muscles, fat and skin, as we age, the fat, muscles, bone, and skin in our face begin to thin,” says Dr Ameer. “This loss of volume leads to either a sunken or sagging appearance of the face, fine lines, wrinkles, folds, and thin lips. A sunken appearance can also create shadows on the face, which appear as dark complexion. Thus, it is important to know that it is a misconception that Botox and fillers influence one’s complexion as fillers eliminate the shadows by lifting off the skin.”

When it comes to using the filler, hyaluronic acid is a must. Not only does it have the ability to move and stretch with the face, but it also minimises the risk of lumps and bumps. It can also be super hydrating for the skin.

“Injecting hyaluronic acid is also known as fillers,” explains Dr Ameer. “Hyaluronic acid (HA) is created naturally throughout the body, with the highest concentrations being in the skin. In the skin hyaluronic acid attracts water, which allows the skin to be more hydrated. Injectable HA is used to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, facial folds, and to create structure, framework and volume to the face and lips. The added benefit is that the effects of injectable hyaluronic acid are also seen immediately. That being said, the best thing you can do for your skin is to look after it all year round.”

Maintain skin health

Alongwith your tweakments, you’ll want to have a good skincare routine in place. “My most preferred skin care for aging skin is using a moisturiser for hydration using hyaluronic acid, retinol or tretinoin for exfoliation and vitamin C as antioxidant and collagen stimulation,” says Dr Parashar. “Apart from these I do recommend adequate sun block and plenty of oral hydration to prevent skin dehydration.”

Skin changes every season and so do its requirements, so you should switch up your skincare routine throughout the year, advises Dr Svizzero. “Exfoliation is key so always double cleanse with cleansers containing glycolic acid to remove the dead skin,” says Dr Svizzero. “Sunscreen is everything, protect your skin every day with SPF 50+ UVA and UVB.

“Retinols used in the night, neutralise free radicals that boost the production of collagen and elastin. Besides use vitamin C serums, and antioxidants that protect your skin from environmental stressors. Hydrate with hyaluronic acid serums, even if you have oily skin and don’t forget about your neck. Finally, use bare minimum makeup.”

Dr Singh Bhandari advises patients to use a good serum containing vitamin C and hyaluronic acid during morning time followed by medicated sunscreen that should be repeated three times even if indoors. “Night routine is to use a mild cleanser to wash your face, followed by applying a water-based moisturiser or using retinol-based serums or other products depending on your skin type and skin issues,” she says. “For removing makeup it’s best to use micellar water and never sleep with your makeup on. Besides, you should never use oil on the face as it clogs your pores and can give rise to acne breakouts. Lastly, visit your dermatologist to set your skin care routine as it changes with skin type and weather.”

A natural look is better achieved by starting at an early age and following a consistent skin care routine in the morning and evening. “Cleanse the face and apply non-abrasive, alcohol-free cleanser using the fingertips followed by rinsing with lukewarm water,” recommends Dr Ameer. “Dry the skin by patting with a clean and soft towel and apply a moisturiser that is suitable for one’s skin type.”

Popular new treatments

The impact that non-surgical cosmetic treatments like lasers, fillers and peels can have is impressive. Whether it’s fat taken from one part of your body and injected into another, or fillers used to shape and sculpt your nose, non-surgical cosmetic treatments are more popular than ever.

“In the last few years, we have witnessed a worldwide interest in body enhancement,” says Dr Svizzero. “Nose reshaping, facelift, and breast augmentation, together with liposuction, are constantly among the top cosmetic surgical procedures. The outcomes looked for by the women and men undergoing such procedures can be achieved, even with better results, by means of natural treatments combining one of these top procedure (liposuction) with the isolation from the fat that has been removed from critical depot areas (such as the abdomen and thighs) of stem cells to be used in face reshaping, skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, and a number of other treatments (for example, buttock enhancement). This approach allows for hitting a double goal: the reduction of the volume of fat in body areas where it is not desired; and the face or body enhancement looked for.”

People are constantly looking for less-invasive and more natural cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures. “Stem cell-based treatments are undoubtedly the answer to their needs,” says Dr Svizzero. “However, not all stem cell-based treatments are equal. The most reliable ones make use of expanded stem cells, that is, stem cells that are isolated, usually from fat, and multiplied in the lab to achieve the quantity needed for the desired treatment. These are highly-purified cells obtained in compliance with the Good Manufacturing Practice quality principles, which enables long-lasting results and improved tissue quality where injected.”

“Unfortunately,” explains Dr Svizzero, “these treatments are often confused with treatments based on the use of the so-called stromal vascular fraction, a heterogeneous collection of cells obtained from adipose tissue, whose use gives very poor results: benefits are very quickly lost, and both oily cysts and necrotic tissue can form.