It’s the holiday season and that means a calendar chock-full of office parties, soirées with friends and family gatherings. With all the excitement comes the question of getting that perfect look. We’re not against sticking to classic hair and make-up styles that are festive each and every year, so we’ve turned to our favourite celebs for inspiration.
Whether you opt for straight-up glam, want to add drama or love the au naturel finish, we’ve put together some of our much-loved red carpet looks.
EYES
Jewel tone eyes: Amber Heard
You can be the cynosure of all eyes at a party with the Aquaman star’s dramatic winged look. The best part? Recreating the look is quite easy. Draw attention to the eyes with winged black eyeshadow. On the inner corners and lower lash line add some colour with a shimmering purple shadow. A neutral lipstick balances the smouldering eyes.
Red eyeliner: Emmy Rossum
There’s something about a classic cat-eye that’s simple yet defined. For a wow-worthy event look take a note from Emmy Rossum and kick things up a notch with colour. While some people go bold with a red lip, the colour across the eyes has the same effect. As long as you’ve got a steady cat-eye hand, you can master it in two minutes flat, swipe on some volumising mascara, a matte nude lip, and you’ll be good to go.
HAIR
High bun: Rihanna
Chances are we’ve all done our hair just like this, whether at home or in the gym, and not even realised how good it looks. The knot is smooth, but not too done. And if you’re wondering how to create the look yourself for a party (and beyond), you’re in luck. Pull strands into a tight pony, but don’t pull the ends through all the way on the last tug. The fact that it’s so high will lift all your features, while the red lip colour, gleaming skin — it all works.
Mile-long plait: Tessa Thompson
Want to create something magical with your long hair that you consider boring? Let’s take a moment to appreciate this stunner of a braid. Sleek and impeccably neat in the front and about a mile long in back, the classic three-strand plait reaches well below the waistline (add extensions if needed). Paired perfectly with a voluminous gown, it would make a statement at a festive party or on New Year’s Eve.
Millennial pink: Hailey Baldwin
When it comes to thinking pink, there are a plethora of pink hair colours to experiment with. If you’re looking for a revamp this season, look no further. Millennial pink is the most talked about colour trend of the year. Not only is it ideal for a change but it also gives serious cool-girl vibes. If your hair is already lightened, you can easily get this look.
LIPS
Cranberry lips: Jasmine Sanders
Get cranberry lips? A lipstick trend that everyone loves year after year. Lately, celebrities are getting really festive with this colour. And this hot new hue is perfect for wearing this season. It adds instant warmth to your look and will transform whatever you’re wearing into a special holiday ensemble. A swipe of a dramatic lip colour like the matte shade Sanders wears here paired with silver shadow is all you need to make an everyday look feel party-ready.
Raging rouge: Lucy Hale
Make-up trends come and go, but red lips are forever. The bold hue remains timeless through the years, gracing the lips of everyone from the original screen sirens to today’s leading ladies. You can up the glam factor with this iconic shade. But when it comes to creating the ultimate crimson, rather than pairing the shade with cat-eyes or bold-eye styles, make-up artists are taking a less-is-more approach.
FACE
Monochromatic make-up: Margot Robbie
This technique can best be described as done and dressy, but not precious. If you’ve been keeping up with the red carpet season, you’ll notice celebrities sporting this trend in a number of hues and variations. The trick is to always keep the shades within the family, or when eye or lip make-up complements your outfit colour. Take a cue from Margot Robbie: keep the eyes bare, apply a plum-like stain on the lips and cheeks for a festive (and wearable!) take on the high-fashion trend.
Living coral: Vanessa Hudgens
Pantone’s 2019 colour of the year is really a great make-up shade! Not only is the vibrant orangey-pink universally flattering, but you can also wear it in a whole range of ways: on your cheeks, eyes, nails or lips. Look at the dress-matching coral hues on every possible part of Hudgens’ face, from lip gloss to cheeks to eyelids. Add a pop of this colour to your beauty collection!