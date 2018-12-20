Chances are we’ve all done our hair just like this, whether at home or in the gym, and not even realised how good it looks. The knot is smooth, but not too done. And if you’re wondering how to create the look yourself for a party (and beyond), you’re in luck. Pull strands into a tight pony, but don’t pull the ends through all the way on the last tug. The fact that it’s so high will lift all your features, while the red lip colour, gleaming skin — it all works.