If it’s wrong to be excited about a beauty launch, then I don’t want to be right. Tarte Cosmetics’ cult concealer is finally coming to the UAE and it’s probably going to fly off the shelves like it does in the US. The ultra high-coverage concealer is so popular that customers are limited to just six when purchasing it from the website, and one is sold every 12 seconds. Ahead of the launch in Sephora stores in January 2019, Gulf News tabloid! gets the low-down about the brand from founder and CEO Maureen Kelly.