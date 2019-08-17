Image Credit:

Anastasia Beverly Hills x Jackie Aina Palette

The YouTube beauty queen that is Jackie Aina has collaborated with make-up veterans Anastasia Beverly Hills on an eyeshadow palette created with darker skin in mind. Anyone who has watched Aina’s videos knows how important representation is for the Nigerian-American star, so it’s obvious she would formulate colours that are as far from ashy as possible. The 14 colours include rich tones of purple, pink and browns, with a stunning green-gold colour that would pop on brown skin. (Dh165)

Milk Make-up Flex Foundation Stick

I doubt this brand will ever launch in the UAE, but that doesn’t stop me from staring wistfully at its website as they keep rolling out some of the coolest products on the market. The latest release is a stick foundation that offers medium coverage with a natural finish. Usually stick foundations offer a heavier base, but this seems perfect for those who prefer a dewy, more everyday option. The foundation is vegan and cruelty-free, and contains calming ingredients such as blue lotus and camomile. (Dh132)

Em Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush

YouTube beauty pioneer Michelle Phan’s brand Em Cosmetics has been trending on social media for what might be her most popular product. The liquid blush, which has been seen all over Instagram, comes in a luxe matte dropper bottle and features four shades. While it looks very highly pigmented right off the bat, it also seems blendable and easy to sheer out, leaving a natural flush to the cheeks. It fulfils its claim of being a ‘serum blush’ thanks to skin-loving ingredients such as sacha inchi oil, squalane, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E. (Dh91)

Mediheal x BTS sheet masks

I’m not usually one to fall for celebrity-brand collaborations, but this one is something I can get behind. The best-selling K-Pop group are known for having elaborate skincare routines and have often used sheet masks on V Live, a live broadcast to fans. So it’s not completely out of left field for them to team up with what is said to be Korea’s most popular sheet mask brand for four special sets — Brightening Care, Soothing Care, Hydration Care and BTS Moisture Barrier Care. Each comes with 10 sheet masks, photo cards of the seven members and the satisfaction of owning a piece of the Bangtan Boys. (Dh99 at Lamise Beauty, Dubai).

