Constant craving — that’s how I can describe my feelings towards new skincare and make-up. Since my bank balance is not bottomless, some items have to stay in the wishlist of my brain. But I can still share them with the world:

Nudestix Nudies Bloom All-Over Dewy Color in Poppy Girl: The time for glowy, borderline sweaty make-up is now, and this new launch by Nudestix will get you there. It’s a dewy version of their matte sticks, a favourite of mine which I love for a natural-looking, soft blush. The shade Poppy Girl, developed by frequent collaborator make-up artist Mary Phillips, is a perfect summer lovin’ coral that works for both lips and cheeks. (It can also be used over the eyelids, but will probably melt all over the place in 30 seconds flat.) I’m curious how the wet-look cream will fare on oily skin, but I’m so drawn to the product that I might not able to stay away. (Dh145 in Sephora)

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream in Hot Toddy: I’m on a gloss kick and ever since a favourite beauty YouTuber of mine talked about this particular product, I’ve been burning to try it. This creamy, shimmer-free gloss contains ingredients that have a tingly effect and plump up the lips. While I’ve read that some plumping ingredients tend to cause the skin of the lips to dry out, this one seems like a safer bet as it features peptides and hyaluronic acid to moisturise. The shade Hot Toddy is also perfect for my unadventurous self who is obsessed with finding the perfect pink nude lip colour for my skin tone. (Dh58 on Cult Beauty)

Natasha Denona Sunrise Palette: This beauty brand by the model and make-up artist of the same name is known for its very, very eye shadow expensive palettes, but also for making some of the best formulations around. While most of her stuff is out of my reach, this latest launch is surprisingly much cheaper than usual, and comes in a shade range that appeals to me on a deeper level — it’s all bright yellows and oranges, with juicy splashes of pinks and lots of shimmer. This might just be love. (Dh238 on natashadenona.com)

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser: Gel cleansers? For summer? Groundbreaking. But seriously, I need this in my life. Earlier, it wasn’t very easy to get a hold of the Fresh line of skincare. However, the brand recently started being stocked on Cult Beauty (aka my favourite website) and I feel like I’m one step closer to owning this. It’s a pH-balanced, non-foaming gel infused with soy proteins, cucumber extract, borage seed oil and rosewater. It’s gentle but can supposedly remove make-up. All signs point to ‘add to cart’. (Dh116 on Cult Beauty)