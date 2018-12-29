It’s sad that this concept wasn’t a part of the beauty industry from the very start and gained the kind of popularity it did only this year. Of course, people had been talking about the lack of representation for ages, but 2018 was the year that gave brands the sharp kick in the shin it needed. Part of it was thanks to none other than pop star Rihanna and her gamechanging brand Fenty Beauty. After the release of 40 shades of foundation, any brand that didn’t make an effort to develop as rounded and inclusive a line of beauty products ran the risk of being called out by an increasingly woke population. As far as trends go, this one runs more than skin deep.