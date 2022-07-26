With the summer in the UAE at its peak, a lot of people are looking at travelling to cooler climates for vacations or to their respective countries. All of us love to pack our favourite fragrances with us to smell our best. Additionally, perfumes are among the most sought-after gifts. There isn’t anybody who doesn’t love to receive a perfume as a gift. The adventure of discovering a new scent is in itself a journey akin to travelling to a new place, exploring something new and exciting, and experiencing the unknown. While perfumes are very intuitive and personal buys, here are a few summer scents that you can’t go wrong with, whether packing into your own luggage or as gifts for your loved ones.