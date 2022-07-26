With the summer in the UAE at its peak, a lot of people are looking at travelling to cooler climates for vacations or to their respective countries. All of us love to pack our favourite fragrances with us to smell our best. Additionally, perfumes are among the most sought-after gifts. There isn’t anybody who doesn’t love to receive a perfume as a gift. The adventure of discovering a new scent is in itself a journey akin to travelling to a new place, exploring something new and exciting, and experiencing the unknown. While perfumes are very intuitive and personal buys, here are a few summer scents that you can’t go wrong with, whether packing into your own luggage or as gifts for your loved ones.
Junoon – Satin pour homme
An alluring oriental fragrance with top notes of bergamot and lime that add to the mystery of the scent, Junoon Satin Pour Homme introduces heart notes of jasmine, peach and cardamom. A spicy floral fragrance with an oriental bouquet of woods it opulently radiates a raw sensuality.
Junoon – Satin pour femme
The epitome of feminine elegance, Junoon Satin Pour Femme opens on the lusciously succulent notes of apple inflected with woody red berry. The bouquet of rose, jasmine, sambac, lily-of-the-valley and ylang-ylang brings to life an enchanted magical garden.
Al Wisam
Al Wisam Day pays tribute to the underlying spirit of the modern man. An epitome of strength and vitality this breezy fresh fragrance will energize your senses. Its vitalizing aroma adds sparkle and freshness to original classical notes creating a heady contemporary fragrance. The floral concoctions undulate into sensuous woody notes. The alluring mix of musk, amber and oud, adds an unmistakable intensity to the perfume.
Nafaeis Al Shagaf pour homme
Joyful, confident and magnetic, the aldehydes in Nafaeis Al Shagaf Pour Homme add a radiating effervescence to the juicy and spirited fruity notes. Fresh and exotic floral facets with fleeting spice heighten the sensuous tenor of the smouldering musky woody trail.
Nafaeis Al Shagaf pour femme
A radiant composition full of happiness and nostalgia, Nafaeis Al Shagaf Pour Femme offers creamy gourmand top notes, infusing abundance into the carnal, sweet and slightly green floral facets resting on a soft and sensual woody trail.
Hawas for Her
Created for women who are seeking an edgy, yet chic fashion statement, Hawas for Her offers a sensational floral woody fragrance infused with the exotic gourmand scents that lend it a unique and addictive appeal.
Hawas for Him
Blending cinnamon, bergamot, orange blossom, grey amber and sandalwood, Hawas For Him creates an aquatic scent designed to embody masculine strength and vigour. The fragrance captures the adventurous, exploratory and evocative spirit of the modern man.
Takhail
Takhail All-Over Spray is the first water-based and alcohol-free fragrance primer to hit the UAE market. Takhail All-Over-Spray is a refreshing fragrance with a creamy, musky character. It opens on notes of bright bergamot and soft luscious cotton flower, enveloped in rich woods including cedarwood, sandalwood and musk, creating an exclusive signature scent.