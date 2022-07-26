Sterling Perfumes Industries, the Smart Innovation Award Winner, presented by CXODX Future Workspace Summit & Awards, is a business born in the UAE that has reimagined business models in domains with digital technologies. Sterling has an enviable reputation across the globe for its extensive range of French and Oriental fragrances and personal care products, included in the flagship brands – Armaf, Oros, Hamidi, Cosmo, Estiara, Estiara Passion, Just Jack & Jenny Glow among others. Created in 1998, Sterling Perfumes operates under Fakhruddin Holdings — a leading conglomerate in the Middle East.
Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, Chairman, Sterling Perfumes Industries, says, “As we lay a strong foundation through our traditional business, we also understand that change is the only constant and we integrate modern technology with the understanding of our depth of fragrances. I am proud to share that Sterling is set to embrace transformation and e-commerce, which is also in the UAE’s Centennial Plan 2071. The pandemic has taught us to be agile and to think ahead.”
Consumer behaviour is ever-changing and the fragrance industry is moving towards niche fragrances. Sterling recognises that this more discerning consumer segment that is inclined towards this new trend needs to be catered to with economical pricing. Sterling is always one step ahead on trends and leaves a footprint so strong that guides other players in the industry to follow.
Sterling has successfully and deliberately digitally marked the products, allowing it to reach out to newer and wider audiences with ease and speed. Sterling Parfums works on an automated mode of operation at the production level. All of the machinery and processes are predefined, aiding in speedy production. Sterling can be coined as an innovative company that could pivot on a dime and flips the business model overnight.
Sterling houses state-of-the-art research and development perfumery and cosmetic laboratories that are GMP/AE/2010/219, ISO 9001, Halal and FDA certiﬁed, ensuring that all products comply with rigorous quality standards. The facility is also the only UV metalising plant in the UAE. Sterling also houses state-of-the-art research and development perfumery and cosmetic laboratories as the company is focused on creating thoroughly researched products, ensuring quality is met to the highest level, and delivering the assurance of premium and reliable products to its consumers.
Furthermore, Sterling Perfumes is an official licensee of Warner Brothers & Sanrio consumer products in the MEA region.
Sterling holds a strong presence with its flagship brands across the company’s own e-commerce channels (www.armaf.ae, www.cosmocosmetics.ae, www.hamidi.ae, www.sterlingmegastore.ae) as well as third-party. From a humble production of 250 pieces per day at its inception, the company has an annual production capacity of 120 million pieces through its fragrances, beauty, and personal-care product portfolios, with a distribution network across the world today.