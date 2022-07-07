“The Divine Light resides in my heart as a prayer and his reminiscence is my identity”.

(Verses from Shirene Sanjay original composition, Noor–e-Khuda)

Sev-a-Life extends this identification of an individual into an act of compassion.

The motto of Sev-a-life is to ‘Serve with Significance’.

Established as a philanthropic family effort in 2017 as the brain child of Yuvraj Sanjay, Grade XII student, Delhi Private School, Dubai, Sev-a-life brings together the spirit of service and giving back to the society.

The organization firmly believes that any exchange of warmth and goodwill, does have a causal sequence. “We must be benevolent to avail oneself of the benevolence of the creator. As a famous quote says “the fragrance always stays in the hand that gives the rose”, at Sev-a-life, “We celebrate this fragrance!”, says Yuvraj.

Ever since its establishment, Yuvraj along with his sister Shirene and mother Dr. Imneet Madan, Laser Specialist Pediatric Dentist, Dubai, ensure that each month, they organize ‘Happiness Lunch’ at the labor camp at Al Qouz.

The family’s intention is solely to spread the message of love and gratitude towards those who spend years away from their respective families, building a safe city for us to live peacefully and with grace.

Yuvraj and Shirene actively involve their classmates, friends and extended families to join in the monthly visits.

Talking about Sev-a-life on various social media platforms including her YouTube music channel, Shirene Sanjay, has helped the organization to collaborate with other like minded members of the society.

London Dairy, Hope Dubai, members of Emaar Community, and recently an Italian organization have engaged together with Sev-a-life to work for the welfare, so that with increased cooperation, the organization can reach out to more and more fellow beings at the labor camps.

This Eid-al-Adha, the theme is to “Beat the Heat”, so all the efforts are dedicated to supplying water coolers, sunglasses and celebration meals.

With the continual interest and effort, Sev-a-life strives to perpetuate its spiritual journey in Dubai, the city that the family calls home!!

