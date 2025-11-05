Seo Ye-Ji fronts a new fashion brand with street-cute smiles — fans hail their queen

The actress is now the latest brand ambassador for fashion label Nick Nicole
If you’ve binged Seo Ye-ji’s K-Dramas, you would know by now that she can look good…in anything. From the pantsuits and bob-cut look in Lawless Lawyer, to the entire range of outfits in It’s Okay Not to be Okay. In the latter series, she was clad in dresses, gowns, with unique headbands too, in her avatar as a sociopathic children’s author.
And now, she has been announced as the latest brand ambassador for fashion label Nick Nicole, and if these photos are anything to go by, she’s already owning the role. Sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram, Seo Ye Ji tagged Nick Nicole while effortlessly modeling pieces from the new collection. These are tailored-yet-relaxed fits, subtle details, and the kind of feminine sophistication that looks just that good. And, as fans pointed out, she looked just that cute and moreover was smiling, something that they hadn’t seen too often. “I love this, so much,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Casting call, when?”
Clearly, smooth style is never boring. Seo Ye-ji just looks that good in whatever she wears.
