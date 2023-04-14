Samawa Perfumes Manufacturing LLC is an ISO and GMP certified company that offers contract manufacturing services to individuals and establishments. We own two major in house fragrance brands: Samawa and Amazing Creation offering both Arabian and French perfumery products. The products we manufacture include high quality Arabian and French perfumes, bakhoors, hair mists, room and linen mists and scented candles.
Our decades of experience in the perfume industry complement our customers needs for developing their own products or brands beyond their expectations. Samawa is known for its simplicity, quality, innovative approach and reliability in delivering projects on time within the budget. Moreover, we have an excellent track record of establishing new brands in the UAE through our distribution network and local market knowledge. Therefore, we extend our services not only for new product developments but also for digital marketing and distribution guidance for all our customers.
Samawa e-commerce (https://www.samawa.ae) is considered the #1 online fragrance shop in the UAE, with a collection of 10,000+ SKUs comprising major international and local brands. Our authenticity, competitive pricing, outstanding customer service and prompt delivery services in the UAE and around the globe are what make us a successful e-commerce business. Every day, Samawa delivers hundreds of online orders within the UAE and around the world.
Samawa Retail is a subsidiary of Samawa Trading Dubai and Oman, and has an ambitious growth plan for the future. We strive to offer an innovative shopping experience to our customers through our retail shops. We currently operate our main showroom in Umm Ramool, Dubai, while our new shop in Deira Gold Souq is set to open in May 2023.
Samawa has now become a trusted destination for all your perfumery needs. This year, we plan to extend our expertise and services to the US and other territories as well.
Ramadan Kareem and Happy Eid.