It’s the time of year when many people desire to achieve a “summer body”.

People usually tend to go for short-term solutions like fad or crash diets that eliminate essential food groups or severely restrict calorie intake or go on liquid diets/juicing or detox cleansing diets, you name it.

These methods may lead to temporary weight loss, but they can have harmful effects in the long run. And guess what? Once you return to your normal eating habits and lifestyle behaviours, boom! The weight tends to come back, and sometimes even more. This creates a cycle of yo-yo dieting that is not beneficial for your overall health.

I always advocate for setting long-term goals that prioritise your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Rather than fixating on short-term events or specific times of the year, it’s important to view your body and health as a valuable long-term investment. This perspective helps shift the focus towards sustainable lifestyle changes that can be maintained and realistic goals that can be achieved.

Few tips to help you

Maintain a well-balanced diet: Include complex carbs, lean proteins, healthy fats, vegetables, and fruits.

Practice portion control: Avoid overeating and be mindful of your serving sizes.

Stay hydrated: Drink enough water to support bodily functions, feel full, and reduce snacking.

Increase daily activity: Aim for 10,000 steps a day to stay active and incorporate movement into your routine.

Engage in regular exercise: Combine cardio, strength training, and HIIT workouts for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

Prioritise sleep: Aim for six to eight hours of quality sleep to allow your body to recover and promote muscle growth.

Manage stress: Stay calm through activities such as meditation and yoga, or engage in hobbies you enjoy. Avoid emotional eating that hinders progress.

Be consistent: Build a system based on healthy habits and maintain consistency to see long-term results.