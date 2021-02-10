The limited-edition collection features pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in diamonds and gold Image Credit: Supplied

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, is all set to add glitter to this Valentine’s Day with the very special Be Mine Heart to Heart collection.

This exquisite collection from Joyalukkas provides an opportunity for everyone to open up their heart and express their love with a gift as unique as the one you love.

The limited-edition collection features an exciting range of intimate heart-themed jewellery including pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in diamonds and gold.

“Last year, we all learned the need for loved ones more than ever. It was love that saw us sail through the difficult period,” says John Paul Alukkas, MD, Joyalukkas International Operations, during the launch of the collection.

As the name clearly suggests, this collection comes from the heart and is meant for those who cherish their special relationship. This bespoke collection is for all those who want to show that they truly care. I wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. - John Paul Alukkas, MD, Joyalukkas International Operations

“It’s time to return the love with a gift that her heart desires. I invite everyone to explore our all-new Be Mine Heart to Heart 2021 collection and express your love with all your heart. Valentine’s Day is the time to reinforce your love to the very special person in your life. It is very important that the love we have for our loved ones is suitably expressed and the best way is our Be Mine Heart to Heart collection.

He adds, “People are romantic by nature. While there are many ways to express romanticism and true love, the best way is to add a glitter and a sparkle. That is possible only through our Be Mine Heart to Heart 2021 collection. The elegant and stylish jewellery collection is bound to create lasting impressions.”

In keeping with the taste and expectations of those who carry love and passion in their hearts, the 2021 collection is modelled on the latest design trends and is a fine blend of creativity and craftsmanship. The elegant collection is young, stylish and perfect for every occasion. Moreover, the collection will be loved by gold lovers across all age groups.

To make the occasion all the more special, Joyalukkas has announced exciting offers on every purchase which includes free gold coins as well as exchange offers.

During the promotion period, customers will be rewarded with a free one-gram gold coin on purchase of diamond, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh3,000.