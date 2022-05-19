PRIME Hospital and Medical Centres’ highly skilled eye doctors use state-of-the-art technology with experience and empathy to deliver the best results

When it comes to eye health, seeing is believing. If you do not see clearly, there is a problem. Many conditions can impact eye health: Blood pressure, diabetes, stress, genetic factors, age-related issues, injuries, and diseases. The most common eye conditions in the UAE are glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cataract, refractive errors, amblyopia or lazy eye, and allergic conjunctivitis.

Prime Healthcare Group with its Hospital and Medical Centres is a leading hub for eye care. Our highly skilled eye doctors use state-of-the-art technology with experience and empathy to deliver the best results. With a multipronged, comprehensive approach to eye care for all age groups, Prime Hospital offers the most advanced eye treatments, elective surgeries, and emergency procedures for a range of conditions from retinal diseases, cataracts, eye infections, dry eye, corneal infections, refractive errors, and lazy eyes to implantable contact lenses.

We also actively promote eye health by educating our patients.

Glaucoma: Prime Hospital’s eyecare doctors deliver the best glaucoma treatments with medication, laser, or surgery.

One of the most common eye conditions in the UAE, glaucoma, is caused by excessive pressure in the eyes due to uncontrolled diabetes, high BP, and other conditions, leading to loss of peripheral vision and blindness if left untreated.

Our Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery produces excellent results, with minimal recovery time and a highly satisfying outcome for patients.

We conduct Trabeculectomy and Tube Shunt surgery to treat glaucoma. Trabeculectomy, an outpatient surgery, creates new channels for draining eye fluids to lower pressure. Tube Shunt surgery involves placing a flexible plastic tube attached to a silicone drainage pouch in the eye to drain fluid.

Cataract: When the proteins in the eye start to lump together, the lens cannot send clear images to the retina leading to blurry vision. Cataracts can be age-related or due to eye injuries.

Prime Hospital’s surgeons use ultrasound and laser-assisted technology to remove the cloudy lens and replace it with a clear artificial lens in a seamless and highly efficient procedure with zero stress on the patient.

Diabetic retinopathy is caused by uncontrolled diabetes, high BP, and other conditions. A leading cause of irreversible blindness in UAE, diabetic retinopathy initially shows no symptoms. As it progresses, the blood vessels in the eyes can swell or bleed, leading to floating spots, strings, blurred vision and eventually, vision loss.

Prime Hospital’s initiative ‘Fight Diabetic Vision’ prevents vision loss. It reverses the condition among people with diabetes through early detection and intravitreal injections (at the back of the eyes near the retina) with drugs such as Lucentis, Ozurdex, Eylea and Beovu.

Image Credit: Supplied

PRIME Hospital’s advanced eye treatments

At Prime Hospital, our state-of-the-art eye procedures include:

* Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL): No more daily removing and putting on external contact lenses. ICL is an implantable contact lens, a boon for patients ineligible for LASIK. ICL provides superb visual quality, does not cause dry eyes, and is a long-term, maintenance-free solution.

* Blepharoplasty: Imagine your eyelids looking like fat pillows, with excess eyelid skin, muscle, or fat. It hinders you from enjoying a clear vision and induces chronic headaches, droopy eyelids, and dry eyes. This condition is known as Dermatochalasis.

Blepharoplasty is an excellent option to treat Dermatochalasis by correcting eyelid deformities and disfiguration.

* Corneal Collagen Cross-linking with Riboflavin (C3R)

Keratoconus is when the front of the eye, known as the cornea, grows thinner and weaker over time, forcing it to assume a cone shape. If this condition worsens, it may require a corneal transplant.

But there is a better option: C3R. It is the only known treatment to halt progressive Keratoconus without surgery.

Benefits of C3R:

Slow down or stop the progression of Keratoconus.

Make contact lenses more tolerable.

* Large Pinguecula/Conjuntivochalasis (treating growth on the thin membrane that covers the white of the eye known as the sclera).

n Ocular Surface or front layers of the eye: Pterygium Excision (removing abnormal tissue from the sclera and cornea) with autografts and sutures/Fibrin Glue.

* OSSN: Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia (non-pigmented malignancy of the cornea and conjunctiva).

* Tumours Conjunctiva (the thin layer that covers the white of the eye); Cyst/Lipoma (fatty lumps); Dermoid (eye cysts), etc.

* Strabismus/Squint: Surgical alignment of eyes.

* Retina Procedures: Intravitreal Injections [anti-VEGF, Steroids] for Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Maculopathy (a disease that affects the back of the retina called the macula), Vascular Occlusions Retina, ARMD [Age-related Macular Degeneration].

* Lacrimal Sac (Tear Glands) Procedures: Dacryocystectomy: Removal and repair of tear glands in case of infections.

* Ocular Trauma: Corneal/Scleral Tear Repair/(Eye) Globe Rupture: Eyelid Tear/Avulsion repair.

* Traumatic Cataract (lens clouding due to blunt or penetrating trauma to the eye).

* Special kinds of IOL (Intraocular Lens): Multifocal (near and distance vision correction); Toric IOL [unusual refractive errors, high astigmatism).

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

DO YOU KNOW? Sleep apnea and eye problems are linked!

Sleep apnea is a condition when sleep is disturbed due to the inability to breathe through the nose. It can lead to various problems such as low blood oxygen and increased pressure inside the skull and behind the eyes, damaging the delicate blood vessels, leading to glaucoma, eye stroke, swelling, and dry eyes. If left undiagnosed, it can impair vision.

Are you watching your child’s eye health?

It’s not just adults; even children can suffer from eye problems.

Follow these tips from Prime Hospital to help them enjoy a perfect vision.

* Give them a balanced diet rich in Vitamin A, fruits, fish, and green leafy vegetables.

* Encourage them to be active to prevent weight gain and diabetes in later life.

* Ensure they wear high-quality sunglasses with UV block.

* Discourage them from excessive digital screen interaction.

* Educate them to alert you to vision problems.

Are your eyes warning you?

Look out for these symptoms and seek prompt help:

* Blurred vision, eye pain.

* Red, swollen eyes.

* Loss of peripheral vision.

* Spots and lines in eyes.

* Extreme light sensitivity.

* Headaches.

* Night blindness.

* Flashes of light in the vision.

* Constant watering of eyes.

Trends in glasses and sunglasses

Statement frames, Cat’s Eye shapes, Clear glasses, square shapes, Metallic and Acetate frames, oversized, thick frames in geometric shapes, and animal print frames are all back. But while style is good, eyeglasses and sunglasses’ first job are to help you see better and protect your eyes.

Keep these tips in mind while upping your style quotient:

* Sunglasses and eyeglasses must have 100% UVA- and UVB-absorbent protection, and the lenses must be anti-scratch, anti-glare, blue light- and UV-protective that cover your eyes.

* If you wear glasses, buy prescription sunshades with photochromatic (adaptive to sun and shade) properties for protection.