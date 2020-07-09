The Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink is a chronograph built with no gender bias. Image Credit: Supplied

It’s been called the ‘colour of now’, a tone that’s broken gender barriers. Millennial Pink has now jumped out of fashion runways and landed squarely in the world of haute horology. This is the Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink, a chronograph that was supposedly built with no gender bias.

From the time auteur Wes Anderson used saturated pink tones in his 2014 kitsch masterpiece The Grand Budapest Hotel, pink has dominated the colour palette of the last decade. Things came to a head when Apple launched the iPhone 6S in rose gold. While there is no clear consensus on the exact shade of millennial pink, it’s believed to be a hybrid of beige and salmon. And because it’s so pleasing on the eye and plays well with shades of grey, black, and white – the colour has also been used extensively in menswear as well.

Hublot’s latest is a result of its extended partnership with Lapo Elkann, Founder & Creative Chairman of Garage Italia. The Big Bang Millennial Pink uses a 42 mm lightweight anodized aluminium case that has a satin-brushed finish. This specific hue is a result of anodization – an electrochemical process that gives the metal surface a decorative, durable coating that makes it better resistant to scratches and impacts. A more compact 40 mm size would have worked better if this was meant to be a unisex watch, but having said that, there are plenty of women who prefer oversized watches now.

It's powered by the in-house Unico chronograph movement, which has a 72-hour power reserve, and a traditional column wheel construction. Image Credit: Supplied