Petzone has been the premier retail and distribution company in the GCC since its foundation in 2001. Its reputation has grown tremendously over the years with an ever-expanding team and a sharpened focus on improving all aspects of the pet owning experience. Petzone offers a wide selection of high standard pet supplies, services, solutions, and expertise to improve pet care alongside providing the best leading international brands in the market.
The goals have remained the same — gradual and active expansions with the same level of standards and quality, developing brand awareness for supply partners, enhancing a polished and refined e-commerce presence, and committing to community social causes relating to animals and pets. Expansion has been a constant goal for Petzone with stores opening across the GCC with over 25 branches across the region.
The foundation of Petzone’s success lies in its constant commitment to customers’ relations with their pets. Owning a pet, from dogs to hamsters to fish, is an act of selflessness and immense responsibility. Petzone not only provides the widest variety of pet food products — a vast number of health-related products are available as well. Stores also provide several key services like state-of-the-art grooming, aquarium maintenance/installation, pet relocation and many more.
With more than 21 years of daily experience in the pet industry led by experts and respected veterinarians, only a few companies can compare to the quality and premium service Petzone provides for pets and pet owners alike. Fueled by this drive and commitment, Petzone remains eager to showcase its massive potential and serve their customers across the region.
Our goal, vision, commitment, and consistency have made our pets community grow at Petzone, as we look forward to it with commitment and dedication.