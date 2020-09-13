The new Tondagraph GT Rose Gold Blue Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier this year, Parmigiani Fleurier, the Swiss brand known for its classically-styled timepieces, entered the hotly-contested luxury steel sports watch category with a new line called the Tonda GT with a flagship steel annual calendar chronograph – the Tondagraph GT Annual Calendar Chronograph. The family now welcomes a new member with the introduction of a simpler chronograph version in rose gold and a bright blue dial.

The integrated bracelet makes this watch a compelling option Image Credit: Supplied

The 18 carat rose gold case of the new Tondagraph GT is also modern 42-mm in diameter like its steel sibling and water-resistant to 100 metres. The 14.3-mm-thick case has gently curving lugs and an ergonomically-designed bracelet with brushed and polished finishes. The fluted bezel design is a nod to the brand’s Toric models. The timepiece takes its design cues from the Tonda Chronor case and adheres to the “golden ratio” aesthetic that founder Michel Parmigiani has applied to his watch designs from the beginning.

The blue dial features a “clou triangulaire” guilloche pattern which is also echoed on the optional rubber strap. The blue dial has the characteristic “Delta-shaped” hands and a large aperture at 12 o’clock is used to display the date. The subdial at 3 o’ clock has a 30-minute counter, the one at 9 o’ clock has the hours register and the running seconds hand is placed at 6.

Also available with a rubber strap Image Credit: Supplied

The watch is powered by Caliber PF071, which is visible thanks to an exhibition caseback. The movement is based on PF361, an integrated chronograph movement that was first used on the 2017 Grand Prix d’ Horlogerie (GPHG) Award-winning Tonda Chronor Anniversaire. Made from solid gold, the hand-winding PF361 was the first integrated chronograph movement from the Swiss brand.

Caliber PF0791 which powers the Tondagraph is a self-winding movement with a big date function. The chronometer-grade caliber has a traditional column wheel and vertical clutch arrangement for the chronograph. The movement is also fitted with a balance bridge instead of a balance cock for better stability, the high-speed escapement (the hairspring oscillates at 5 Hz (36,000 vibrations per hour) enables the chronograph to measure time intervals up to 1/10th of a second.