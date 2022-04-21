More than 100 Dubai dog lovers and their pampered pooches flocked to the My Second Home flagship pet resort in Dubai Investment Park at the weekend in search of a slice of seventh heaven.
The dog daycare and boarding group, which also has a luxury resort in Al Quoz, celebrated its seventh birthday with parties for members and staff — and offered free draw prizes including a seven-month supply of premium food and seven nights in one of its presidential suites.
“When we launched the business over Easter 2015 we knew we needed to work hard to create something special for Dubai’s dogs, but had no idea we’d be here seven years later with over 3,000 members, more than 200 visiting or boarding dogs each day —and 80 amazing staff,” said Co-Founder Paul Sowerby.
“We dedicate every minute of our lives to creating an environment that’s safe and enriching for cherished pets, but we never forget that it’s the handlers, groomers, cleaners, trainers, reception team and senior management that make My Second Home a success. Here’s to the next seven years.”
Members were invited to two birthday parties at which their dogs played in the indoor and outdoor pools. Small dogs were given the run of the resort during the first event and then dogs of all shapes and sizes were welcomed for the second event. Afterwards, it was the turn of the My Second Home group’s amazing staff to receive Employee Achievement Awards before tucking into birthday pizzas.