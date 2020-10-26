Madhavi Bindroo is the managing director of My Home Kitchen Image Credit: Supplied

Although the “restaurant” business landscape is extensively male dominated, it was the sheer passion for cooking traditional Asian and continental food for family and friends that paved the way for Madhavi Bindroo, a housewife and a mother of twins, to emerge as a women entrepreneur in the UAE.

Asians, are a key section of UAE’s expatriate population. This figure is further segmented into students, bachelors and families. Despite the varied options of restaurants available, the quest for comfort home-made food is something that people crave for, especially when they live away from their country. The demand for good quality home cooking sowed the seed for My Home Kitchen, a restaurant that fulfills the nostalgic feeling of home-cooked meals and ensures that “Every Bites Takes You Home”.

Located in heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, a hub for International universities, multinationals and Fortune 500 companies, tech start-ups, corporate and government offices, banks and a multicultural residential crowd, this home cooking initiative caters to families and the workforce in and around DSO and the Academy City.

My Home Kitchen is one of the flagship brand under “Gourmet Corp”, a food and beverage holding company established in 2017, with a view to fill in the gap in the mid-market segment that is not as well catered to, especially in the affordable, healthy and home-cooked food concepts.

Even during the pandemic, My Home Kitchen emerged a winner only due to the high quality and fresh ingredients used in the food it delivers, innovative and hygienic packaging and extensive network with leading aggregators such as Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo etc.

My Home Kitchen fills in the gap in the mid-market segment that is not as well catered to Image Credit: Supplied

The culinary concept and delicious dishes, such as chicken biriyani, red Thai curry, chilly-chicken noodles combo and dimsums, and desserts, such as tres leches, brownie, deconstructed cheesecake, and tiramisu have received an overwhelming response from customers, prominent on social media.