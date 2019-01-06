I wouldn’t say that my way is always the best way, but again, I am a believer in arming customers with the knowledge needed to complete a task. That means doing things thoroughly and with care. There isn’t always a shortcut or an easy way, so my intent is to teach people what I’ve learnt over decades of homekeeping, to teach them the way that I’ve learnt, and then they can make their decision as to if it is the right way for them. And I hope it is.