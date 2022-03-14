The year 2021 was a great one for Christies Watches Dubai, with the highest annual total for watch auctions in the region at $24.5 million, and a record-setting $1.59 million sale of the Patek Philippe Ref. 5002-P Sky Moon Tourbillon. The year also saw an online sale totalling a whopping $14.1 million, the highest result for any online watch sale at Christie’s. Christie’s Watches Dubai hopes to replicate this success with their 2022 Spring’s online sale from 15th to 29th March with an estimate between $12 million and $18 million from over 200 lots.
Among the watches on auction at what is the season’s first sale in the region, there are two examples of the Greubel Forsey GMT Sport. Launched in 2019, the blue version is a limited edition of 11 pieces while the red piece is a one-off.
Also to go under the hammer at this auction are a slew of high value Rolex watches including the Daytona Platinum Ref. 116576TBR with baguette diamond bezel and eastern Arabic numerals, a Daytona ‘Rainbow’, a vintage Daytona Ref. 6263 “Big Red”, and a Submariner COMEX Ref. 16800. A few notches up will be one-of-a-kind Patek Philippe timepieces such as the Ref. 3940G made for Michael Ovitz, and the Ref. 3974J with minute repeater and perpetual calendar. The sale will also see an F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain with brass movement, an F.P. Journe Chronomètre à Résonance Black Label, a rare platinum Audemars Piguet Grande Sonnerie with Breguet numerals dial, and a Richard Mille RM70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost.
“Over 200 lots have been consigned with Christie’s Watches Dubai for the season’s first sale in the region, with an estimate between $12 million and $18 million. In addition to this strong start on the auction front, we also see the pace of private sales – where we bring buyers and sellers in our network together for a set price – picking up significantly: since January, sales volume for this channel is on a solid trajectory and has exceeded the $20 million mark. Indeed, Dubai shines brighter and brighter as a beacon in the watch universe,” said Remy Julia, Head of Watches Christie’s Middle East, India & Africa.
The lots curated for Watches Online: The Dubai Edit will be on view between 15 - 29 March at Christie’s, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Gate Village 5, Podium Level.