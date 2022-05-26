If owning a designer piece worn bt Deepika Padukone in ‘Padmaavat’ or ‘Bajirao Mastani’ has been the dream, then Art Karat’s latest exhibition in Dubai is just the place to be.
The popular event, which exhibits collections of handcrafted semi-precious jewellery, is presented by Numaish and is returning to Dubai with a two-day affair being held at Taj Dubai, Business Bay on May 28 and 29 under the title ‘ISHQ’.
Asha Kamal Modi, the founder and designer of Art Karat, has created a collection of more than 1,500 designs for the occasion.
The designs are a mix of various cut gemstones set on the age-old art of kundan with contemporary diamante designs to suit modern to traditional. The collection includes a range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bajubandhs, tikas, rings and pins.
You will recognise some of the designs, which Modi created for films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and more, with the designer stating her clientele include Bollywood biggies Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more.
The Dubai event is free to attend and will run on both days from 11am to 8pm, with free parking and entry.