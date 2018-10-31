Diwali is just around the corner. There are festivities to attend and parties to show up at. We know you’ll have a busy time making beautiful rangolis and decorating the whole house with lights, but you also need to plan what you’re going to wear. You have to look your best too! Why not go for something different this Diwali than the same-old salwar suit, add a fancy twist to it or just jazz it up with some exquisite accessories? If you are ready to rock this festival in style, let’s take things up a notch. Check out these trendy ideas that’ll turn the spotlight on you at parties.



Have fun with fusion

Give your traditional kurta a new lease of life by separating it from the churidar (or salwar, or Patiala). You can create some amazing fusion styles by mixing and matching your kurta with different bottoms. Pairing it with a gown to look like a lehenga or wearing it with a pair of culottes or even a maxi skirt is a sure-shot winner to grab attention. If you’re wearing a saree, drape it in the traditional way or add a vogue factor by experimenting with the drapes. You can also team a crop top with a traditional skirt, a gown with dupatta or wear a fancy jacket with your choli-lehenga set.

Deck out in accessories

To complete the look, pick the right accessories. Jewellery such as jhumkas, chandbalis, ghunghroo bangles, antique-finished silver jewellery, heavy antique kundan earrings, layered up necklaces of various lengths, or even a traditional element piece like maang-tikka, are all good choices. Another go-to accessory is the potli bag with exquisite hand embroidery. Box clutches with embroidery or crystal detailing go well with ethnic attire. In case you want to carry a handbag, go for a patent leather one with bright sheen.

Be smart with the bling

Bling can be a lot of fun if you do it right. Opt for subtle, gold embroidery or thread embroidery. Intricate motifs, crystal detailing, or matte sequins are elements that will add just the right amount of drama to an outfit. Keep it traditional yet blingy by pairing sheer metallic, mirrored blouses or beady sequin tops with some lightweight block printed dresses, skirts and kurtas. Use of zari, sequins and stone work on block printing highlight the richness of festivals.

Let footwear define your style

The right footwear can take your festive look a notch higher. Pair your outfit with nice mojaris (pictured) or Kolhapuri chappals or stylish flip-flops embellished with designs and glittery stones. Gold is the colour of the season, so stilettos and T-strap heels in gold, silver and metallic shades such as bronze, pewter add a fabulous look to your ensemble. Also go for shoes in upbeat colours such as burgundy and navy in soft fabrics like velvet and suede. You can opt for either chunky block heels, wedges or flat sandals with a little fringe detailing for a subtle celebration of fashion.

Get your shade swag on!

Every happy festival has to be colourful, so should your attire. There are vibrant colours to pick. Cherry tomato is a hue that’s haute and never one to go unnoticed. If you are looking for something royal and striking, the energetic, bright and lively palace blue has to be your pick. A bright and blooming shade of yellow is a wonderful way to highlight how confident and resolved you are. Besides, the sharp and pungent lime punch will make its presence felt in absolutely anything — saree, lehenga, suit or kurta. Even adding a dash of colour or multi-colours to an otherwise neutral outfit gives the perfect contrast.